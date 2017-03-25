Iran denies harassing US warships in Gulf, warns of clashes

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that its fast-attack boats were “harassing” warships at the mouth of the Gulf, and said Washington would be responsible for any clashes in the key oil shipping route.
U.S. Navy commanders earlier accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by “harassing” warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.
They spoke after the U.S. aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush confronted what one of the commanding officers described as two sets of Iranian Navy fast-attack boats that had approached a U.S.-led, five-vessel flotilla as it entered the Strait on Tuesday on a journey from the Indian Ocean into the Gulf.
It was the first time a U.S. carrier entered the narrow waterway, where up to 30 percent of global oil exports pass, since President Donald Trump took office in January pledging a tougher U.S. stance towards Iran.
In Tehran, Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, said the U.S. claims of the confrontation in the Gulf were based on “false reports or ulterior motives”, the state news agency IRNA reported.
“We emphasize that the Americans would be responsible for any unrest in the Persian Gulf, and again warn that the U.S. military must change its behavior,” Jazayeri said, without elaborating.
U.S. commanders earlier said Tuesday’s incident, in which the George H.W. Bush sent helicopter gunships to hover over the Iranian speedboats as some came as close as 950 yards (870 meters) from the aircraft carrier, ended without a shot being fired.
But it underscored growing tension between the United States and Iran since the election of Trump, who has condemned the 2015 nuclear deal that his predecessor Barack Obama and leaders of five other world powers struck with Tehran and labeled the Islamic Republic “the number one terrorist state”.
The encounter with Iranian Navy boats occurred as the USS George H.W. Bush was en route to the northern part of the Gulf to participate in U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.
Earlier in March, Iran disputed the U.S. account of another confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz between its speedboats and a U.S. Navy vessel.
Nony on Sat, 25th Mar 2017 9:42 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBGPw_LBiRA
Cloggie on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 4:37 am
If there is no video, it likely didn’t happen. Just another Tonkin lie and pretext to get a war started to justify the continued existence of the MIC.
Nony is behaving like the prototypical jingoist, craving for an excuse to kill, who is too stupid to understand that this is no longer the 20th century.
Russia and China may have remained neutral during the rape of Iraq, this time it will be different. Iran has Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles that will be tested against US war ships in case of conflict. In contrast to 2003, Iran controls Hormuz and the entire narrow Persian Gulf (it’s called Persian Gulf for a reason). Iranian mobile missile launchers hidden in trucks can’t be traced by fighter jets.
It is useful to remind the words of prominent neocon US deep state member Edward give war a chance Luttwak. This kosher war monger opined:
A basic fact has to be established before any discussion about the Iraqi issue. And that is that the Americans defeated Saddam Hussein, but they did not really occupy Iraq. There is no. American and coalition forces have criss crossed Mesopotamia in all possible directions, but at no time did they hold more than a fraction of the territory of Iraq, and they do not hold any at present, except for parts of a few cities and some isolated bases. But that’s all. In most of Iraq there is no permanent control by western forces; and there cannot be. The total number of US troops that we have sent to fight this war is clearly insufficient, indeed it is ridiculously small for the task of occupying such a large country.
And Iraq was a country of perhaps 25 million where the Shia majority, living in the South, did not oppose the toppling of Saddam.
Iran has 82 million inhabitants and is hostile to the US. Iran is much larger than Iraq. The capital Tehran is situated in the upper North and 1800 km to the North of Indian Ocean port Chabahar, the only possible landing area (Indian Ocean coast). Iran can be perfectly supplied by Russia via the Caspian Sea, out of reach of America. Iraq is largely flat, Iran mountainous. Easy to defend. Iraq costed 3-6 trillion. An Iranian operation would dwarf that amount. It could easily break the back of the US empire. What are you waiting for America?
dissident on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 8:32 am
Even if Iran is harassing US warships, it is doing it in its own front yard. Americans have no business engaging in military threats aimed at Iran staged from its borders. Man up America, and stop crying like a baby when your victims give you some resistance.
Davy on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 9:23 am
paulo1 on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 9:26 am
dissident is from the part of Canada that actually has health care and a govt that is not the laughingstock of the world.
antaris on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 9:35 am
“All Canadian citizens and permanent residents may apply for public health insurance. When you have it, you do not pay for most health-care services as health care is paid for through taxes. When you use public health-care services, you must show your health insurance card to the hospital or medical clinic.
Each province and territory has their own health insurance plan. Make sure you know what your plan covers.
All provinces and territories will provide free emergency medical services, even if you do not have a government health card. Restrictions may apply depending on your immigration status. If you have an emergency, go to the nearest hospital. If you go to a walk-in clinic in a province or territory where you are not a resident, you might be charged a fee.”
BobInget on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 12:15 pm
Factcheck;
Canada, a ‘small’ country? Three.eight million Sq miles.
Without P/D two million barrels of oil exports, US would be every bit as powerful as Italy.
Israel, Vatican City are small nations that exert power. Neither has oil.
Alaska, America’s largest state exerts little power in Congress.