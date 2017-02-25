Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver discusses developments regarding an ongoing coup against President Donald Trump with renowned code breaker and former intelligence advisor Louis Buff Parry.
Weaver and Parry discuss a recent Tucker Carlson interview with former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright who reveals insider information which confirms a rogue group within the U.S. intelligence community is withholding sensitive information from President Trump in what appears to be part of a coup against POTUS to remove him from office.
Parry goes over possible ways the Trump administration could stop the coup within the powers allotted to him by way of the Constitution and Executive Orders.
3 Comments on "Intelligence Advisor Discusses Coup Against President Trump"
yoshua on Sat, 25th Feb 2017 9:05 am
The spooks at NSA har declared war on Trump: “He will die in jail!”.
Davy on Sat, 25th Feb 2017 9:34 am
If this situation would have happened 8 years ago then I may agree that the intelligence community could succeed with a coup. I no longer feel they have what it takes to assure success. The intelligence community and those forces aligned with them were roundly defeated and left naked and exposed. Damaging leaks during the campaign of what is really going on has ruined their stealth. Stealth is power for these forces because there are so few of them and so much they must control. Their methods and ideology have been exposed. They are now discovered where they once were unseen.
The nation is divided and there are forces within the intelligence community that are now against them. There is an internal civil war of sorts. These forces will be battling for power. Whenever you have such situation anything can happen. Most likely it will be little. There appears to be a stalemate of sorts reflecting a paralyzed country and to an extent a paralyzed world.
Actions have consequences and the consequences are often as bad as the problem. This is a time of traps and paralysis. It is a time of a world in flux with nationalism and isolationism showing strong public support. The genie is out of the bottle and it is anyone’s guess what is next but it is definitely not a situation characterized by an all-powerful intelligence changing a freely elected government with ease
Trump may be removed but the damage is done. The stink has been exposed. The terrain has changed and it can never be regained. Trump and the election has changed the world in a sense. The lies and the forces behind the lies are now exposed. Something will shake out of this but it will not be what was and what will be is uncertain. Exciting times to say the least.
Cloggie on Sat, 25th Feb 2017 9:56 am
As I said before, Trump most resembles Mikhail Gorbatchev, as they both presided over the last years of their respective empires.
Gorbatchev was deposed at the end, but the damage to the political system was done. The old Soviet days couldn’t be restored, even if they tried.
Jeltzin took over, the empire fell apart without a drop of blood spilled, but in reality the US deep state took over and installed the regime of oligarchs.
Central planning was replaced by (Wild West) capitalism. A very difficult decade followed for the population in abject poverty. In 2000 Putin came along, kicked out the oligarchs and life quickly improved. No wonder that Putin is so popular. Not a exuberant as Hitler, but it comes close.
It is likely that the US deep state will at least attempt to come back, but it probably will be as futile as the Khasbulatov c.s. coup attempt.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruslan_Khasbulatov
A wave of secession attempts will be the most likely consequence of such a coup. There is however one huge difference between Moscow-1991 and Washington-201x/202x: the instigators of the Russian Revolution had all left the building between 1953-1975 (mostly to Israel and the US). In the US however, they are all still there and probably won’t give up without a fight.