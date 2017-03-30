India joins the International Energy Agency

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has adopted India as its latest member.

By making the rapidly growing nation an ‘Association Country’, the IEA says it will enjoy a more secure and sustainable energy future with the third largest consumer of power in the world.

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, said: “We can’t talk about the future of the global energy markets without talking with India.

“This is a major milestone in the development of global energy governance and another major step toward the IEA becoming a truly global energy organisation, strengthening ties with the key energy players that make up the IEA family.”

The group says as a result of rising income, population growth and urbanisation, there is a huge potential for energy demand growth in India.

The country is home to about a fifth of the world’s population but uses only about 6% of the world’s energy – its demand for electricity is expected to more than double over the next 25 years.

Singapore joined the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an association country last year.

Energy Live News