Heinberg: Beyond Trump: The Path to Real Change

This webinar serves as a hopeful antidote to the paralysis felt by many following the election of Donald Trump as the 45th US President. In it, we go beyond the minutiae of the election campaign and explore the bigger picture, including:

The increasingly corporatized and globalized economic system which has led to the rise of Donald Trump and counterparts in Europe

The implications of Trump’s election for the international movement for trade justice, climate action, human rights, and localization

Why it’s important to differentiate between progressive resistance to free trade and the authoritarian nationalism of Trump

Most importantly, where we can go from here and how we can move forward with an agenda for positive systemic change

Richard Heinberg, Senior Fellow of the Post Carbon Institute and one of the world’s foremost advocates for a shift away from fossil fuels, joined Local Futures’ Director Helena Norberg-Hodge for this webinar, to tackle these issues one by one. Together, they identified some promising strategies, particularly on the local level, for grappling with a post-Trump world, and for rediscovering the political power of community.

Resources to complement the webinar

My Thoughts Following the Election, by Richard Heinberg. November 9th, 2016

Trump: The Illusion of Change, by Helena Norberg-Hodge. November 18th, 2016

Localism in the Age of Trump, by Richard Heinberg. December 8th, 2016