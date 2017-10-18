Register

Peak Oil is You


Donate Bitcoins ;-) or Paypal :-)

Donate Bitcoin

Donate Paypal

Page added on October 18, 2017

Bookmark and Share

Globalists Want To Cull 90% Of World’s Population

Alex Jones breaks down the Globalists plan to cull, or selectively slaughter, 90% of the world’s population in an attempt to cleanse the genetic makeup of human beings across the planet.



2 Comments on "Globalists Want To Cull 90% Of World’s Population"

  1. MASTERMIND on Wed, 18th Oct 2017 6:48 pm 

    why is this being posted? Alex jones is a paranoid lunatic who needs medical help.

  2. MASTERMIND on Wed, 18th Oct 2017 6:49 pm 

    His reasoning is insane. To cleanse the genetic makeup? Wtf that makes no sense at all…he should at least argue due to overpopulation.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *