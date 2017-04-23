France’s Macron appears set for runoff with Le Pen

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 23, 2017
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in Sunday’s first round of voting, according to multiple projections.
Though Macron, 39, is a comparative political novice who has never held elected office, opinion polls in the run-up to the ballot have consistently seen him easily winning the final clash against the 48-year-old Le Pen.
Sunday’s outcome spells disaster for the two mainstream groupings that have dominated French politics for 60 years, and also reduces the prospect of an anti-establishment shock on the scale of Britain’s vote last June to quit the EU and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
The euro currency was quoted higher immediately after the first projections were issued, with banks quoting around $1.092 versus $1.072 on Friday evening, according to Reuters data. EUR=
In a race that was too close to call up to the last minute, Macron, a pro-European Union ex-banker and economy minister who founded his own party only a year ago, was projected to get 24 percent of the first-round vote by the pollster Harris, and 23.7 percent by Elabe.
Le Pen, leader of the anti-immigration and anti-EU National Front, was given 22 percent by both institutes. At least three further pollsters all projected broadly similar results.
Macron’s supporters, gathered at a Paris conference center burst into singing the national anthem, the Marseillaise, a few seconds after results came through. Many were under 25, reflecting some of the appeal of a man aiming to become France’s youngest head of state since Napoleon.
Le Pen, who is herself bidding to make history as France’s first female president, follows in the footsteps of her father, who founded the National Front and reached the second round of the presidential election in 2002.
Jean-Marie Le Pen was ultimately crushed when voters from right and left rallied around the conservative Jacques Chirac in order to keep out a party whose far-right, anti-immigrant views they considered unpalatably xenophobic.
His daughter has done much to soften her party’s image, and found widespread support among young voters by pitching herself as an anti-establishment defender of French workers and French interests.
“RAMPANT GLOBALIZATION”
“The great issue in this election is the rampant globalization that is putting our civilization at risk,” she declared in her first word after results came through.
Nevertheless, Le Pen seems destined to suffer a similar fate to her father.
Defeated Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon, Socialist Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and defeated right-wing candidate Francois Fillon all urged voters to rally behind Macron in the second round.
Harris gave both Fillon, badly damaged by allegations that his wife had been paid from the public purse for work she did not do, and far-left contender Jean-Luc Melenchon 20 percent in the first round.
“This defeat is mine and it is for me and me alone to bear it,” Fillon told a news conference, adding that he would now vote for Macron.
The result will mean a face-off between politicians with radically contrasting economic visions for a country whose economy lags that of its neighbors and where a quarter of young people are unemployed.
Macron favors gradual deregulation measures that will be welcomed by global financial markets, as well as cuts in state expenditure and the civil service. Le Pen wants to print money to finance expanded welfare payments and tax cuts, ditch the euro currency and possibly pull out of the EU.
Whatever the outcome on May 7, it will mean a redrawing of France’s political landscape, which has been dominated for 60 years by mainstream groupings from the center-left and center-right, both of whose candidates faded.
Macron ally Gerard Collomb said the defeat of the mainstream center-left Socialists and the center-right Republicans showed a “deep malaise” in French society.
The final outcome on May 7 will influence France’s standing in Europe and the world as a nuclear-armed, veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council and founding member of the organization that transformed itself into the European Union.
8 Comments on "France’s Macron appears set for runoff with Le Pen"
Cloggie on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 3:43 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/i/web/status/856233846903328770
Cloggie on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 3:59 pm
The difference with the US is that the French party establishment has been eliminated. Nevertheless the US imperial system promoted a Rothschildt candidate and his fake 2016 “party”, with the full backing of the media.
Macron is pro-open borders for France and pro-closed borders for Israel and of course anti-Russia.
Cloggie on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 4:58 pm
Her father was beaten in 2002 with a margin 82-18.
Her daughter will be beaten more likely like 2:1.
You could call that progress.
I had preferred Fillon, but he shot himself majestically in the foot, with a little help from the system, that objected to the pro-Russia stance of Fillon and preferred Macron.
My problem with le Pen was obviously not her anti-immigration standpoint, but her anti-Europe attitude. I completely agree with the hard-right French author Guillaume Faye:
http://www.gfaye.com/euro-revolver-sur-la-tempe-de-marine-le-pen/
Wilders made the same mistake. People are anti-immigration but pro-Europe. We do not need a repetition of 1914 or 1939, but instead a massive European armaments program.
It looks like 4-5 more years of US imperial BAU, more terrorist attacks, Turkey moving away from the West, etc.
Marine le Pen is still young (48), 23 years younger than the US geriontocracy of November 2016. And then there is her younger niece Marion waiting in the wings, just in case.
Boat on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 8:42 pm
I read Germany’s right is losing ground. Pen will most likely lose. Your far right ideology supporters are losing steam. It will be interesting to see the US mid term elections. Will Trump scare his support away?
Sissyfuss on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 9:07 pm
Macron married his teacher who is 24 years older than him. Sounds like mommy issues. Class dismissed.
Cloggie on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 10:48 pm
The European Right is not losing steam ar all but gaining everywhere. But it is not yet enough to declare independence from the Hamburger empire, the biggest suicidal disaster in the history of the white race.
The German AfD has solved its leaderships issues yesterday and will likely enter parliament in the Autumn for the first time.
But I don’t think politics can change anything, the street will.
Four-five more years. America will further darken and weaken and ethnic tensions will increase, China will continue to rise, there will be no bromance. Brexit will be ugly. There will be no fuel shortage or major climate disruption. Trump will probably be a one term president, the last president of European America. After him the darkies can have it. Hopefully it finally falls apart.
dissident on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 10:58 pm
Being anti-Brussels unelected dictate is not being anti-European. I guess EU citizens will keep on bending over and taking it by the globalists and their immigration flooding agenda. Ironic, self-defeating ignorance.
Boat on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 11:01 pm
Clog,
Why don’t you just say Mexican. They are the only darker skinned people with any size able gain in population. Muslims are at 1 percent, Jews At 1.8. You gotta lot of hate for such a tiny part of the population. What do you think of the Mexican people. You never seem to mention them. Are they inferior to whites also?