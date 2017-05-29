Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 29, 2017
The who, how & why of the JFK assassination. Taken from an historical perspective starting around world war 1 leading to present day. We hope after watching this video you will know more about what happened in the past and how the world is run today.
If you would like to help make part two please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ev…
11 Comments on "Everything Is A Rich Man’s Trick"
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 7:24 am
Vladimir Putin received very warmly by French president Macron and full egards, in Versailles no less:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFlaww7-0cI
Starting from 22:45
https://www.rt.com/news/390026-putin-macron-meeting-versailles/
onlooker on Mon, 29th May 2017 7:44 am
Absolutely, confirms what I knew already. I did not go through the whole video. Suffice to say that the Banking Industry and their insidious money making regime controlled in large part by the Rothchild family has been instrumental in creating a NWO in which this richest family in the world basically along with other very rich and powerful people hijacked first Great Britain then the US. Ever since, they have not let anyone or anything stand in the way of the grandiose plans for economic and political domination. JFK, would not be allowed to thwart their plans by removing the Federal Reserve. The 911 is their master stroke to maintain the dominance of the US and thus these Banking families via their military. Their end goal is a one world government NWO.
At this point I find this rather ridiculous. Given that we on this planet are quickly reaching absolute environmental crisis and economic withering. The future is totally bleak sorry to say. The goals of this Illuminanti-Cabal seem now implausible. Their key to domination being economic-monetary is fast crumbling. Trump presidency is a blow to them, as their chosen was Killary. It seems even their grip on power in the US is dubious given the widespread discontent and nationalism now evident. Basically, nobody in the world should gloat now about the end of the US empire has it has already been a large part of the reason why humanity will recede into a unmitigated downward spiral and perhaps extinction given climate change and other environmental man made catastrophes waiting in the wings. Sad but true.
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 8:21 am
Didn’t watch the video either, but largely agree with onlooker’s assessment, but am less pessimistic than he is that it is game over for humanity.
Hello on Mon, 29th May 2017 8:32 am
Conspiracy BS.
Davy on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:20 am
Conspiracy candy. Lol. Cherry picked reality is not reality. Great for “emotionals” who thrive on anti-Americanism. Yummy. BTW, didn’t watch it becuase the message is routine and redundant.
eugene on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:50 am
I am one of those “anti-Americans”. In other words, I do not think we are god’s chosen to remodel the world in our image. What I have learned is Americans are completely intolerant of anything examining our behavior. I didn’t watch the video but is it conspiracy candy? Who knows? That’s all in your perspective and that depends on your agenda. Sometimes people just can’t cope with reality and create one they can live with. Personally, I find Americans have their head of their ass where it’s dark and comforting.
makati1 on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:52 am
Denial is obviously rampant among the rabidly patriotic fools in America. JFK was taken out by TPTB because he was spoiling their plans. That was just as obvious then as the 9/11 lies are now. Insider caused. Likewise, his brother’s murder by the same forces. History is not the way it was taught in American propaganda mills, er, schools. But what can you expect of a dumbed down bunch of debt slaves?
Hello on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:59 am
>>>> JFK was taken out by TPTB because he was spoiling their plans.
Strange that you have not been taken out yet for knowing the “truth”.
onlooker on Mon, 29th May 2017 10:10 am
Yes Mak, the TPTB via distortion and omission with the channels of communication have tried to suppress the truth about alot of things concerning the US. With the internet some of us have woken up
Hawkcreek on Mon, 29th May 2017 10:16 am
I don’t know exactly what happened 100 years ago. I do know what is happening today, and it seems to support his hypothesis. The rich run the world to suit themselves.
Nothing we can do about it now though, since they have the majority convinced that it isn’t so.
Hello on Mon, 29th May 2017 10:21 am
>>> With the internet some of us have woken up
That is certainly strange. You would think with a TPTB as powerful as our TPTB, they’d be able to control the internet to make sure things don’t get out of hand.
You would think the internet is an ideal tool for the TPTB to tighten its controlling grip, yet they are slipping by allowing the “truth” to come out.
Damn it TPTB, what are you doing?