“Everybody Would Die” if World War 3 Broke Out

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 23, 2017
A top nuclear expert has warned that virtually everybody in the world would die if World War 3 broke out as a result of a confrontation between the United States and Russia.
Greg Mello, secretary and executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group, was asked how many people would die on the first day of a nuclear war.
“Everybody in the world would die. Some people in the southern hemisphere might survive, but probably not even them, he responded.
Noting that the whole system was “very fragile,” Mello said that, “Even a couple of nuclear weapons could end the United States as a government and an economy,” destroying the financial markets and the Internet.
Even if nuclear exchanges were limited, with just ICBM silos and airfields being targeted, the fallout would wipe out the entire U.S. Midwest, including big cities like Chicago, according to Mello.
Nuclear power plants would also meltdown, unleashing a wave of Fukushima-style disasters across the country, he added.
“Nuclear war means nuclear winter. It means the collapse of very fragile electronic, financial, governmental, administrative systems that keep everyone alive. We’d be lucky to reboot in the early 19th century. And if enough weapons are detonated, the collapse of the Earth’s ozone layer would mean that every form of life that has eyes could be blinded. The combined effects of a US-Russian nuclear war would mean that pretty much every terrestrial mammal, and many plants, would become extinct. There would be a dramatic biological thinning,” said Mello.
Mello blamed Democrats for engaging in “Russia-baiting and “neo-McCarthyite hyperbole,” adding that U.S. weapons manufacturers stand to make trillions as a result of tensions between Washington and Moscow.
Noting that Vladimir Putin may retaliate against another U.S. attack on Syria if Russian troops are killed, Mello warned that could result in U.S. aircraft being shot down.
“Geopolitically, the situation in Syria has gone so far towards Assad remaining in power and the terrorists being pushed out that a serious US attack on Syria would either fail, or else it would really damage Russian interests, humiliate Russia and kill her soldiers along with Assad’s, and therefore tilt the balance toward WWIII,” said Mello.
The expert doubted the official narrative that Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the chemical weapons attack, pointing out that Assad is “winning militarily and politically”.
Mello said he has talked to people on the National Security Council who mistakenly think that Russia will just back down. He wants “Cold War era veteran diplomats from the realist school” to be brought back to deal with the issue.
onlooker on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 7:37 pm
No doubt we are talking about “Hell on Earth”
http://www.nucleardarkness.org/warconsequences/hundredfiftytonessmoke/
What life does including us are to be pitied
sidzepp on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 7:48 pm
The Trump administrations seems to pushing the limits in both Syria and Korea and I imagine that Iran will be the next area. The more arenas that we opt to confrontational in the more likely that serious consequences will develop.
Boat on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 8:29 pm
N Korea, Iran, Syria, would all be speaking Geram if it were not for the US saving the world’s collective ass. When the Alfa dog barks it would be wise back down if the world wants to survive. When pesky little countries try to fight above their weight class don’t be surprised if the US accepts the fight. This is the law of the jungle.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 9:12 pm
I think boat is always talking Geram to us which explains a lot.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 9:14 pm
Cheney probably thinks Haliburton can make a fortune from a nuclear winter.
sidzepp on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 9:19 pm
Boat, it wasn’t just the US that stopped Germany, but a collective effort from many nations, among them the Soviets.
With children in the military my hope is that the powers that be in D.C. pursue a sane and rational course of action. If war were to break out in the Korean peninsula it will not be a pretty picture and then where it might be true that the North is a puny little country and could be turned to sand rather quickly, they will still inflict major damage and the question will be how the rest of the world responds.
makati1 on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 9:28 pm
Boat, The U$ did not win WW2, Russia did. The US didn’t even get into the war until Germany was weak and losing. The first part of the war, the U# was selling war materials to Germany. You have been drowning in the USMSM Koolaid commonly called propaganda. I suggest you try to learn some real history, not the fiction taught in U$ schools.
sidzepp on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 9:36 pm
Nuclear winter will stop global warming!
Boat on Sun, 23rd Apr 2017 9:51 pm
mak,
You need to research materials and arms supplied before and after Pearl Harbor. Now how many Russians participated in fighting Japan? Which country freed all those countries and islands around the China Sea? How many Russians fought in France?