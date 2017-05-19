Duterte: China’s Xi threatened ‘war’ over sea oil

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 19, 2017
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Chinese counterpart China Xi Jinping warned him there would be war if Manila tried to enforce an arbitration ruling and drill for oil in a disputed part of the South China Sea.
In remarks that could infuriate China, Duterte hit back on Friday at domestic critics who said he has gone soft on Beijing by refusing to push it to comply with an award last year by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which ruled largely in favour of the Philippines.
Duterte said he discussed it with Xi when the two met in Beijing on Monday, and got a firm but friendly warning.
“We intend to drill oil there, if it’s yours, well, that’s your view, but my view is, I can drill the oil, if there is some inside the bowels of the earth because it is ours,” Duterte said in a speech, recalling his conversation with Xi.
“His response to me, ‘we’re friends, we don’t want to quarrel with you, we want to maintain the presence of warm relationship. But if you force the issue, we’ll go to war’.”
Duterte has long expressed his admiration for Xi and said he would raise the arbitration ruling with him eventually, but needed first to strengthen relations between the two countries, which the Philippines is hoping will yield billions of dollars in Chinese loans and infrastructure investments.
The Hague award clarifies Philippine sovereign rights in its 322km Exclusive Economic Zone to access offshore oil and gas fields, including the Reed Bank, 85 nautical miles off its coast.
It also invalidated China’s nine-dash line claim on its maps denoting sovereignty over most of the South China Sea.
Duterte has a reputation for his candid, at times incendiary, remarks and his office typically backpedals on his behalf and blames the media for distorting his most controversial comments.
Duterte recalled the same story about his discussion with Xi on oil exploration in a recorded television show aired moments after the speech.
He said Xi told him “do not touch it”. He added Xi had promised the arbitration ruling would be discussed in future, but not now.
OPINION: Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte’s pivot to China
Duterte said China did not want to bring up the arbitral ruling at a time when other claimant countries, such as Vietnam, might also decide to file cases against it at the arbitration tribunal.
It was not the first time the firebrand leader has publicly discussed what was said during private meetings with other world leaders.
His remarks came the same day that China and the Philippines held their first session in a two-way consultation process on the South China Sea.
They exchanged views on “the importance of appropriately handling concerns, incidents and disputes involving the South China Sea”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that gave few details.
Source: Reuters news agency
14 Comments on "Duterte: China’s Xi threatened ‘war’ over sea oil"
Davy on Fri, 19th May 2017 7:11 pm
Oops, that messes with someone’s fiction.LOL.
makati1 on Fri, 19th May 2017 7:18 pm
Duterte, is a realist. He sees who is really the power in Asia and the South China Sea. Only a fool would side with the insane U$ in this situation, and he is no fool. I can relate to someone my own age, who sees the real world. The UN is worthless, as is the World Courts. They are owned by the empire.
Anonymouse on Fri, 19th May 2017 7:50 pm
Do we have a source for this speech where Durete said China threatened war with the Philippines? Just as importantly, is this China’s ‘official’ position? Its our way, or war? Hardly seems something that one president would say to another. I mean, the only presidents that openly threaten war, are almost always amerikan ones.
Like get China’s response to this alleged threat.
makati1 on Fri, 19th May 2017 8:16 pm
BTW: “This messes with someones fiction”.
Nope! It supports it. The Ps will NOT go to war at the whim of the U$. I see the Ps moving away from the empire and towards China as a means of self protection and economic gain. It would be suicide not to. And that is a plus for the Ps and me. The last two presidents have been U$ ass kisses and would have taken the Ps into a stupid proxy war with China. Not so Duterte. I would like to see more Russian ans Chinese ties with the Ps and fewer or no U$ ties.
joe on Fri, 19th May 2017 11:50 pm
Zzzzzzzzz, eh, Im sorry did someone order a mcPresident on the mcMedia with a veiled threat on the side?
Cloggie on Sat, 20th May 2017 12:02 am
Eventually US bases in the Ps, Australia and NZ are going to be replaced by Chinese ones. China is systematically working towards dominance of the South China Sea. They began with these artificial islands and now Duterte got the message. China is still modest for a country of 1350 million and its giant globalist economy and ditto trade surplusses.
The Ps are in the crosshairs of the coming confrontation between the US and China in the SCS.
I would have a hard time deciding which place is better to survive, the US with a looming CW2 or the Ps. Both are very bad options.
And the cards for Australia are also very bad, as the senior leadership knows all too well:
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/america-australias-dangerous-ally-11858
If the US gets thrown out of the SCS, Australia is lost… for the West.
The US led West is in its final years. There is going to be war everywhere: civil wars in Europe and the US, after confrontation with China in the SCS or after Trump is torpedoed.
Japan occupied the Ps after it was cornered by the US by an 100% oil boycott.
China will occupy the Ps. In that case you don’t want to be an American in the Ps.
makati1 on Sat, 20th May 2017 2:04 am
Cloggie, China does not have to, and will not, “occupy” the Ps. No need to. They already own all of the major businesses here. Manila’s Chinatown is the oldest in the world. A great place to shop, by the way. I’m not worried.
As for the U$ and China going to war. Nope. Not going to happen. Why? $$$$$! China has the U$ by the economic balls and the U$ knows it. Not only can China take down the U$ economy at any time, but it can also explode an EMP nuke over the U$ and destroy it’s ability to wage war. Even the U$ Navy knows it cannot get a ship within 1,000 miles of China if China doesn’t want them there. If the U$ tries to start a war here, China will finish it. It would be national suicide for the U$ in so many ways. More likely a war in Europe or the ME.
You are about as delusional as Davy if you believe what you said. Too much U$ MSM brainwashing propaganda Koolaid. Better to be a friend of the devil than his enemy.
Cloggie on Sat, 20th May 2017 5:16 am
China does not have to, and will not, “occupy” the Ps. No need to.
They will in case of an armed conflict with the US, to eliminate the threat of US bases in the Ps, according to the same logic why Japan invaded the Ps in 1942: to remove the Americans.
Not too glamorous Americans POW in the 1942 Ps:
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/77/dc/9a/77dc9a94a6362957be94413c267f547b.jpg
Could be you in a couple of years.
Cloggie on Sat, 20th May 2017 5:49 am
Here a map of the situation of 1942:
https://image.slidesharecdn.com/historyofoil-12712980388707-phpapp02/95/history-of-oil-13-728.jpg?cb=1282303083
The US had imposed an oil boycott against Japan, so they were forced to get it elsewhere and that could only be the Dutch East-Indies, the fourth oil producer at them time after (from the top of my head): the US, Venezuela and Romania (supplier Germany).
And the US colony Ps was exactly in between Japan and the Dutch East Indies, so it had to be occupied.
The Ps are also located between mainland China and the US. The Ps, Taiwan and Korea will be invaded by China in case of an all-out war between China and the US over the South China Sea. The purpose of these artificial islands built by China in the SCS have one purpose only: make military bases out of them and declare Chinese sovereignty over the entire SCS.
Chinese territorial claims:
http://tinyurl.com/mbdawrc
These claims have one purpose only: to prepare to drive the US navy out of the SCS.
America is being held hostage by its own futile exceptionalist claims, imposed on the US population since early 20th century by the real rulers of the US, euphemistically described as “deep state”.
Americans begin to understand in whose interest they are being used as cannon fodder to attempt to conquer the entire world (hint: not in their own). The real enemy of the US population is not in Moscow or Beijing, but in Washington.
makati1 on Sat, 20th May 2017 5:56 am
Cloggie, you only hope your guess is correct, whereas my knowledge is more so. This is NOT 1939. This is 2017.
China can keep the U$ out of the Ps by simply sinking all of their ships long before they get to the Ps. Any ‘war’ with China by the U$ will be financial, cyber and/or EMP, not occupation. That is only a tactic that can be used by the U$ against small, harmless countries like the ones they have ‘invaded’ for the last 70 years. China is not going to be invaded, nor is the Ps by China. Odds are, the Ps would fight on China’s side.
The next big war will be over in a day. The loss of most American cities is guaranteed. I would not want to be near one. I prefer the jungles of the Philippines which does not have a bulls eye painted on it and a dozen nukes aimed at it. The farm is 80 miles from any possible target here and behind a mountain chain.
Cloggie on Sat, 20th May 2017 6:13 am
China and the US are not going to nuke each others cities, under no circumstance. This is about geopolitical dominance. The US can use its navy to cut off all supply lines to China. For that you need naval bases. The US has completely encircled China with these bases:
http://i269.photobucket.com/albums/jj49/amssydsing/us-military-bases-pacific-ocean.png
Chinese counter strategy: New Silk Road. Avoid being completely dependent on sea routes and develop overland infrastructure (road, rail and pipelines) with the rest of Eurasia, out of reach of Anglo navies.
Davy on Sat, 20th May 2017 6:32 am
Makati, you have to inject the US into every discussion. Makati, this is a discussion between Duarte and Xi not the US. Are you telling me the rest of the world are such children they can’t have relationships without the US? Is something does not fit into your equation suddenly it is the US trump card that ruins your hand. Maybe your cards are just shitty.
You are incapably of dealing with your fiction being destroyed and this is a clear cut case plain and simple. This is also true for mouse. He has this elaborate anti-Americanism of a Canadian millennial in some kind of mind warp that comes with a vicious circle of the mistaken. You guys even include the emotions of this religion in your language and grammar. I mean it is hilarious and reminds me of NK and Baghdad Bob.
Davy on Sat, 20th May 2017 6:58 am
More mega ambitions of mega cities and dense complexity set to fail spectacularly. Much like American suburbia that is a construction of a non-future based on happy motoring, China is developing into dense regions of mega cities in complexity to trade in modernism that is set to fail horribly for all those millions of unfortunate inhabitants who are embracing this false future.
“Rising Occupancy In China’s Fake Manhattan Is “Mostly Government Driven”
http://tinyurl.com/lcd5ckc
http://tinyurl.com/mysr7gq
“China’s copy of Manhattan is no longer a ghost town, Bloomberg reports. But that doesn’t mean it has forever forestalled a “day of reckoning” for its debt-fueled growth. The northern city of Tianjin drew negative press coverage a few years ago because of a newly built replica of Manhattan complete with a mock Rockefeller Center that was created as part of a massive government infrastructure project but for years was little more than a ghost town.”
“Bloomberg saves one notable detail for the last paragraph of the story, citing an official who offers some local perspective: The city is supposed to play in important role in China’s “one belt, one road” initiave, another massive debt-fueled trade and transport infrastructure project meant to replicate the ancient Silk Road trade routes that connected Europe and Asia. The government-funded expansion aims to join Beijing with the surrounding Hebei Province to create a mega city of 100 million people.’
“But even as China signs up foreign partners for its latest scheme, offering financial inducements like a $50 billion infrastructure investment in Pakistan, a key U.S. ally, some at least are showing unease at the massive debt-fueled spending necessary to bring the project into reality. In a diplomatic showcase years in the making, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited leaders from 29 countries to hear his pitch about the “one belt, one road.” But what’s notable is that India, the worlds fastest growing and second-most populous country, didn’t even bother to send a delegation, warning that the “unsustainable debt burden” required to launch the project would be a disaster for the countries involved.”
“The story notes that though Tianjin’s growth rate slipped to 8% last year – down from 9% the year before – it still outpaced 6.8% YoY rate for the broader Chinese economy in 2016. But that’s a pretty low bar: China’s economy grew in 2016 at its slowest pace in 26 years.”
makati1 on Sat, 20th May 2017 8:02 am
Cloggie, you have NO idea what is going to happen or not happen. No one does. I just know that I am in a much safer place than you or any one living in the EU or U$. You can suck up all the U$ MSM Koolaid you want, but that does not change reality.
Odds are good that Russia will do a first strike on the U$ before China ever does anything. The U$ is NOT going to attack China. That is all bluster/bullshit. The U$ might cause the EU to get into a war with Russia. THAT is more likely. YOU are the one who should look at concentration camps.