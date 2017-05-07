Doug Casey On The End Of Western Civilization

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 7, 2017
Civilization is on a lot of people’s minds.
Let’s talk about this trend.
Doug Casey: Western Civilization has its origins in ancient Greece. It’s unique among the world’s civilizations in putting the individual—as opposed to the collective—in a central position. It enshrined logic and rational thought—as opposed to mysticism and superstition—as the way to deal with the world. It’s because of this that we have science, technology, great literature and art, capitalism, personal freedom, the concept of progress, and much, much more. In fact, almost everything worth having in the material world is due to Western Civilization.
Ayn Rand once said “East minus West equals zero.” I think she went a bit too far, as a rhetorical device, but she was essentially right. When you look at what the world’s other civilizations have brought to the party, at least over the last 2,500 years, it’s trivial.
I lived in the Orient for years. There are many things I love about it—martial arts, yoga, and the cuisine among them. But all the progress they’ve made is due to adopting the fruits of the West.
Nick Giambruno: There are so many things degrading Western Civilization. Where do we begin?
Doug Casey: It’s been said, correctly, that a civilization always collapses from within. World War 1, in 1914, signaled the start of the long collapse of Western Civilization. Of course, termites were already eating away at the foundations, with the writings of people like Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Karl Marx. It’s been on an accelerating downward path ever since, even though technology and science have been improving at a quantum pace. They are, however, like delayed action flywheels, operating on stored energy and accumulated capital. Without capital, intellectual freedom, and entrepreneurialism, science and technology will slow down. I’m optimistic we’ll make it to Kurzweil’s Singularity, but there are no guarantees.
Things also changed with the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913. Before that, the US used gold coinage for money. “The dollar” was just a name for 1/20th of an ounce of gold. That is what the dollar was. Paper dollars were just receipts for gold on deposit in the Treasury. The income tax, enacted the same year, threw more sand in the gears of civilization. The world was much freer before the events of 1913 and 1914, which acted to put the State at the center of everything.
The Fed and the income tax are both disastrous and unnecessary things, enemies of the common man in every way. Unfortunately, people have come to believe they’re fixtures in the cosmic firmament. They’re the main reasons—there are many other reasons, though, unfortunately—why the average American’s standard of living has been dropping since the early 1970s. In fact, were it not for these things, and the immense amount of capital destroyed during the numerous wars of the last 100 years, I expect we’d have already colonized the moon and Mars. Among many other things…
But I want to re-emphasize that the science, the technology, and all the wonderful toys we have are not the essence of Western Civilization. They’re consequences of individualism, capitalism, rational thought, and personal freedom. It’s critical not to confuse cause and effect.
Nick Giambruno: You mentioned that the average American’s standard of living has dropped since the early 1970s. This is directly related to the US government abandoning the dollar’s last link to gold in 1971. Since then, the Federal Reserve has been able to debase the US dollar without limit.
I think the dollar’s transformation into a purely fiat currency has eroded the rule of law and morality in the US. It’s similar to what happened in the Roman Empire after it started debasing its currency.
What do you think, Doug?
Doug Casey: All the world’s governments and central banks share a common philosophy, which drives these policies. They believe that you create economic activity by stimulating demand, and you stimulate demand by printing money. And, of course, it’s true, in a way. Roughly the same way a counterfeiter can stimulate a local economy.
Unfortunately, they ignore that, and completely ignore that the way a person or a society becomes wealthy is by producing more than they consume and saving the difference. That difference, savings, is how you create capital. Without capital you’re reduced to subsistence, scratching at the earth with a stick. These people think that by inflating—which is to say destroying—the currency, they can create prosperity. But what they’re really doing, is destroying capital: When you destroy the value of the currency, that discourages people from saving it. And when people don’t save, they can’t build capital, and the vicious cycle goes on.
This is destructive for civilization itself, in both the long term and the short term. The more paper money, the more credit, they create, the more society focuses on finance, as opposed to production. It’s why there are many times more people studying finance than science. The focus is increasingly on speculation, not production. Financial engineering, not mechanical, electrical, or chemical engineering. And lots of laws and regulations to keep the unstable structure from collapsing.
What keeps a truly civil society together isn’t laws, regulations, and police. It’s peer pressure, social opprobrium, moral approbation, and your reputation. These are the four elements that keep things together. Western Civilization is built on voluntarism. But, as the State grows, that’s being replaced by coercion in every aspect of society. There are regulations on the most obscure areas of life. As Harvey Silverglate pointed out in his book, the average American commits three felonies a day. Whether he’s caught and prosecuted is a subject of luck and the arbitrary will of some functionary. That’s antithetical to the core values of Western Civilization.
Nick Giambruno: Speaking of ancient civilizations like Rome, interest rates are about the lowest they’ve been in 5,000 years of recorded history. Trillions of dollars’ worth of government bonds trade at negative yields.
Of course, this couldn’t happen in a free market. It’s only possible because of central bank manipulation.
How will artificially low interest rates affect the collapse of Western Civilization?
Doug Casey: It’s really, really serious. I previously thought it was metaphysically impossible to have negative interest rates but, in the Bizarro World central banks have created, it’s happened.
Negative interest rates discourage saving. Once again, saving is what builds capital. Without capital you wind up as an empty shell—Rome in 450 A.D., or Detroit today—lots of wonderful but empty buildings and no economic activity. Worse, it forces people to desperately put their money in all manner of idiotic speculations in an effort to stay ahead of inflation. They wind up chasing the bubbles the funny money creates.
Let me re-emphasize something: in order for science and technology to advance you need capital. Where does capital come from? It comes from people producing more than they consume and saving the difference. Debt, on the other hand, means you’re living above your means. You’re either consuming the capital others have saved, or you’re mortgaging your future.
Zero and negative interest rate policies, and the creation of money out of nowhere, are actually destructive of civilization itself. It makes the average guy feel that he’s not in control of his own destiny. He starts believing that the State, or luck, or Allah will provide for him. That attitude is typical of people from backward parts of the world—not Western Civilization.
Nick Giambruno: What does it say about the economy and society that people work so hard to interpret what officials from the Federal Reserve and other central banks say?
Doug Casey: It’s a shameful waste of time. They remind me of primitives seeking the counsel of witch doctors. One hundred years ago, the richest people in the country—the Rockefellers, the Carnegies, and such—made their money creating industries that actually made stuff. Now, the richest people in the country just shuffle money around. They get rich because they’re close to the government and the hydrant of currency materialized by the Federal Reserve. I’d say it’s a sign that society in the US has become quite degraded.
The world revolves much less around actual production, but around guessing the direction of financial markets. Negative interest rates are creating bubbles, and will eventually result in an economic collapse.
Nick Giambruno: Negative interest rates are essentially a tax on savings. A lot of people would rather pull their money out of the bank and stuff it under a mattress than suffer that sting.
The economic central planners know this. It’s why they’re using negative interest rates to ramp up the War on Cash—the push to eliminate paper currency and create a cashless society.
The banking system is very fragile. Banks don’t hold much paper cash. It’s mostly digital bytes on a computer. If people start withdrawing paper money en masse, it won’t take much to bring the whole system down.
Their solution is to make accessing cash harder, and in some cases, illegal. That’s why the economic witch doctors at Harvard are pounding the table to get rid of the $100 bill.
Take France, for example. It’s now illegal to make cash transactions over €1,000 without documenting them properly.
Negative interest rates have turbocharged the War on Cash. If the central planners win this war, it would be the final deathblow to financial privacy.
How does this all relate to the collapse of Western Civilization?
Doug Casey: I believe the next step in their idiotic plan is to abolish cash. Decades ago they got rid of gold coinage, which used to circulate day to day in people’s pockets. Then they got rid of silver coinage. Now, they’re planning to get rid of cash altogether. So you won’t even have euros or dollars or pounds in your wallet anymore, or if you do, it will only be very small denominations. Everything else is going to have to be done through electronic payment processing.
This is a huge disaster for the average person: absolutely everything that you buy or sell, other than perhaps a candy bar or a hamburger, is going to have to go through the banking system. Thus, the government will be able to monitor every transaction and payment. Financial privacy, even what’s left of it today, will literally cease to exist.
Privacy is one of the big differences between a civilized society and a primitive society. In a primitive society, in your little dirt hut village, anybody can look through your window or pull back the flap on your tent. You have no privacy. Everybody can hear everything; see anything. This was one of the marvelous things about Western Civilization—privacy was valued, and respected. But that concept, like so many others, is on its way out…
Nick Giambruno: You’ve mentioned before that language and words provide important clues to the collapse of Western Civilization. How so?
Doug Casey: Many of the words you hear, especially on television and other media, are confused, conflated, or completely misused. Many recent changes in the way words are used are corrupting the language. As George Orwell liked to point out, to control language is to control thought. The corruption of language is adding to the corruption of civilization itself. This is not a trivial factor in the degradation of Western Civilization.
Words—their exact meanings, and how they’re used—are critically important. If you don’t mean what you say and say what you mean, then it’s impossible to communicate accurately. Forget about transmitting philosophical concepts.
Take for example shareholders and stakeholders. We all know that a shareholder actually owns a share in a company, but have you noticed that over the last generation shareholders have become less important than stakeholders? Even though stakeholders are just hangers-on, employees, or people who are looking to get in on a shakedown. But everybody slavishly acknowledges, “Yes, we’ve got to look out for the stakeholders.”
Where did that concept come from? It’s a recent creation, but Boobus americanus seems to think it was carved in stone at the country’s founding.
We’re told to protect them, as if they were a valuable and endangered species. I say, “A pox upon stakeholders.” If they want a vote in what a company does, then they ought to become shareholders. Stakeholders are a class of being created out of nothing by Cultural Marxists for the purpose of shaking down shareholders.
27 Comments on "Doug Casey On The End Of Western Civilization"
onlooker on Sun, 7th May 2017 8:21 am
The Fed and the income tax are both disastrous and unnecessary things, enemies of the common man in every way. —-This is all part and parcel of the greed and power lust emanating from financial elites and the United States. A way to feed the Military Industrial complex of the US and create a monstrously wealthy Banking Empire that would come to dominate world affairs. The US serving as the ultimate leverage to create a ruling shadow elite bestriding the planet. Why? Primarily power lust along with greed
AFDV on Sun, 7th May 2017 8:35 am
@onlooker I don’t think blaming the elites is going to be fashionable for long. I experimented with being among bums and I didn’t like it. When you have people whose meager means only just barely sufficiently meeting their needs it reminds me of animals and consequently they act like them.
I think I like the elites. With money I can buy my way out of bum situation and I learned that from the elites
eugene on Sun, 7th May 2017 9:06 am
All societies look great when only the achievements are considered. This one ignores the poverty, the slaughter of millions, the slums, the wasted landscapes, destruction of the environment, etc. This is an article written by elitists who have experienced little, if any, of real life.
As for AFDV, I grew up extremely poor which is much closer to survival. Your statements are superficial. As far as acting like animals, lets talk about the elites of America and the utter devastation of large areas of the planet ie cultures, people, environment, etc. If you want to chase wealth, and act accordingly, just say so instead of talking about “how bad the poor are” to justify you actions.
Aire on Sun, 7th May 2017 9:29 am
I feel the comment by AFDV is just meant to be satire. I’m pretty sure he’s just trolling. There’s no way he could ever be a part of the banking or political elite.
If he’s not trolling, then he must be one of the stupid people who think they can escape the state of “bummism” alongside the elites.
Cloggie on Sun, 7th May 2017 9:38 am
Being a member of the Soviet communist block sucked for economic reasons. But now that that nightmare is over, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
The Eastern European states refuse to take in migrants sold as “refugees”, where even the UN recently had to admit that less than 3% were bona fide refugees.
Here Hungary investing another 15 million in building a second line of defense of 150 km
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LL6mBnsEI8
A similar fence for the US would merely cost 2 billion, but the kosher run deep state, that wants to see the European character of the country destroyed, won’t have it and prevented Trump from fulfilling his most popular campaign promise.
The real reason why Hungary and other Eastern European countries refuse to take in hostile invaders is because they were not mentally destroyed with decades of political correct propaganda (=kosher Sharia) and are able to resist pressure from US vassals from the likes of Merkel, Juncker and Hollande.
Not building fences means the end of your country and civilization by turning it in a Babylon. As we all know Babylon didn’t exist for long.
Cloggie on Sun, 7th May 2017 9:39 am
I feel the comment by AFDV is just meant to be satire. I’m pretty sure he’s just trolling.
If I knew in advance that this site had a CIA troll, I would vote for AFDV as the most probable candidate.
Jef on Sun, 7th May 2017 9:40 am
“…all the wonderful toys”. This says it all.
onlooker on Sun, 7th May 2017 9:44 am
I am not sure what his comment was about Aire. I expect some will question my viewpoint. Then study how banking/lending works at this time, Especially, fiat currency, compound interest and fractional, then one most come to the conclusion this is best and shrewdest money making scheme ever devised. Then we all can agree in this world money bestows power. Finally supposedly from the mouth of a Rothchild (Elite banking family) came this comment, I paraphrase— Give me control of a nations money supply and I care not who makes or what its laws are.
sunweb on Sun, 7th May 2017 10:00 am
So many inventions/technology from the East both physical and cultural – blatant Westocentricism.
You Don't Want to Know Me on Sun, 7th May 2017 10:09 am
Well thank God those Western Civilization Ayrabs gave us a fucking zero…
Cuz that’s what this whole fucking article is. A big, fat fucking zero.
Stupid, brain dead, vermin ridden, maggot infested, retarded ass, dumb bull shit. And look at all the flies landing on it like it’s the sweetest shit they ever heard. Ya know why? Cuz people who eat this crud are big zeros themselves so they have to hang their hats on ‘cultural achievements’ rather than their own.
Fucking lick-spittles…
Ghung on Sun, 7th May 2017 10:09 am
Yet another testament to the disconnect between modern economic thought and what constitutes real capital: Energy, resources and environment. Everything else is just an artifact of the availability of these things, and/or their destruction.
These assholes are running out of planet to exploit. Everything else follows.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 7th May 2017 11:05 am
The Limits to Growth will collapse Western Civ and climate disruption will inhibit the formation of any plausible replacement. We are not the Masters of the Universe but rather coagulated anatomies of dust held together by a mystical power for the briefest of moments all the while lusting for a return to the Mother.
Cloggie on Sun, 7th May 2017 11:24 am
Well thank God those Western Civilization Ayrabs gave us a fucking zero…
If somebody had asked me in advance what the most likely invention would be that the Arabs would eventually come up with, I would have voted for the zero indeed.
Dredd on Sun, 7th May 2017 11:30 am
“It’s unique among the world’s civilizations in putting the individual—as opposed to the collective—in a central position.” -post author
Horse ca ca (When You Are Governed By Psychopaths – 7).
Cloggie on Sun, 7th May 2017 11:32 am
So many inventions/technology from the East both physical and cultural – blatant Westocentricism.
You’re a good guy sunweb, a bit slow perhaps, but a good guy.
Oh and the word is “Euro-centrism”, not that silly “Westocentricism” and here is the reason why:
https://s18.postimg.org/ieq72v70p/Charles_Murray.png
The West is like a ship passing in the night. All you can expect from Harvard these days is this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RC-Cqkq6zWc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOyBO-ts20c
(The real rulers of the US who have decided that whitey needs to go)
GregT on Sun, 7th May 2017 11:51 am
“In fact, almost everything worth having in the material world is due to Western Civilization.”
Completely ignoring that the most important things in life are not material, and cannot be bought.
“As George Orwell liked to point out, to control language is to control thought.”
There was once a time, not that long ago, when the people were considered to be citizens. Now we call ourselves consumers. Consumers of material stuff.
It’s no wonder that mental health has become so problematic within Western ‘societies’.
sunweb on Sun, 7th May 2017 11:55 am
Your insults define you Cloggie. Sorry you don’t have a sense of humor, or perhaps any sense at all. Take care, bask in your ignorance while you can.
GregT on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:26 pm
“If somebody had asked me in advance what the most likely invention would be that the Arabs would eventually come up with, I would have voted for the zero indeed.”
No reason to vote on that Cloggie. Zero was indeed ‘invented’ by the Babylonians. (modern day Iraq)
http://www.livescience.com/27853-who-invented-zero.html
Without that ‘invention’, science itself never would have advanced.
Thanks “Ayrabs”.
onlooker on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:30 pm
It is a shame Western Man became so bogged down by superficial materialism and social status. Imprisoned to and addicted to urges and pleasures. Never finding true fulfillment or Peace. I cannot explain to others about Peace, I only know that it is in my humble opinion the true path to fulfillment.
Cloggie on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:33 pm
“Assyrians and Mandaeans are also descendants of the Babylonians. The primary descendents of Babylonians are Iraqi Arabs (Arabized Mesopotamians). The Babylonians were a Southern Mesopotamian people and were of Semitic stock or Semitic speakers.”
Cloggie on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:39 pm
