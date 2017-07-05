Does natural gas have any role in Qatar crisis?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
It has been almost a month, since Qatar was diplomatically, militarily blockaded by prominent Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt. These countries presented Qatar via Kuwait a 13-point demands list, which demanded Qatar’s compliance to the demands by last Sunday. As Qatar didn’t give in to those demands, instead of coming to the talks as suggested by Qatar, the deadline was extended by two days while Saudi Arabia decided to abstain from this week’s G20 meeting.
While the diplomatic crisis was blamed upon Qatar’s support and funding for extremist ideologies, terrorist groups, as well as meddling in other countries’ affairs, alternate theory/views suggest that it is all about natural gas. While it is difficult to establish real motives in International politics, in this article we evaluate Qatar’s link to natural gas. Here are some key points to note,
Looking at these numbers, it seems that it is highly possible that natural gas is playing a role here, but like we said it is difficult to assert with certainty.
Bob on Wed, 5th Jul 2017 2:49 pm
Let these countries go play war. We need to get to solar ASAP. At the end of the day solar will be all we will have.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Wed, 5th Jul 2017 3:07 pm
@bob yes build them for women. The toxic males emerged these days wanting to fight for what they need. This created the moral equivalence for women to fight for what they need.
Women used to be rare sightings in the workplace and now they’re entrenched.
Things move quickly in our modern era with communications enabling it. The female body guards in china, the dalit women in India, the Kurdish women, the US open up combat jobs to women…
bobinget on Wed, 5th Jul 2017 4:58 pm
There is no fing way KSA would have proceeded with its outrageous bullying demands on Qatar w/o US presidential green light.
In point of fact, President Trump, who understands almost nothing of history, was hornswoggled into believing this: “Clamp down on Qatar, end terrorism”
http://www.businessinsider.com/mattis-and-tillerson-try-to-sooth-gulf-crisis-as-trump-fights-qatar-2017-6
bobinget on Wed, 5th Jul 2017 5:10 pm
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-40510508
IMO a few pipelines will be springing leaks this coming week-end.