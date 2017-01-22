Deep State – OilEmpire.US

www.peakchoice.org/audio/robinowitz-deep-state-20170120.mp3

15 minutes

the full show (an hour) is at the link below, my interview starts 45 minutes into the show

www.globalresearch.ca/trump-and-the-deep-state/5570159

Trump and the Deep State

Global Research News Hour Episode 167

By Michael Welch, Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Mark Robinowitz, and Jack Rasmus

Global Research, January 22, 2017

Region: Asia, USA

Theme: GLOBAL RESEARCH NEWS HOUR, US NATO War Agenda

In-depth Report: U.S. Elections

“You have to go back to Nixon to find a president with as strong negative views about the agency. But the agency did not get this kind of public disparagement from Nixon.”

– Paul Pillar, a former senior CIA official, in an interview with AlterNet. [1]

summary:

– Team Trump stole the swing states through minority voter suppression and faith based voting machines

– why did the Deep State let them steal the election? probably because the next economic contraction is looming due in part to passing peak energy and Trump will get the blame and impose austerity and repression.

– Fracking for oil and gas has peaked due to debt and depletion. Trump’s promise to revive the coal industry is physically impossible, since coal peaked in the US in 1999 (in Pennsylvania, coal peaked in 1920).

www.peakchoice.org/peak-frack.html www.peakchoice.org/peak-money.html www.peakchoice.org/peak-coal.html www.oilempire.us/trump.html

– the appointment of the CEO of Exxon Mobil to the State Department is a clue about the role of grabbing global oil supplies for the Empire www.oilempire.us/new-map.html

– the Deep State has different factions, the Rockefeller Republicans / realists backed Obama and Clinton, they want the velvet glove over the iron fist

– Cheney and Rumsfeld wanted to attack Iran a decade ago, part of the military and intelligence agencies blocked this because it would have massively worsened the Middle East wars and disrupt the oil supplies

– Trump’s cabinet: “crazy people who understand we’re entering the downslope of energy supplies and it’s a mad scramble to grab what is left”

– Kremlinology: the US intelligence agencies tried to figure out decision making in the Soviet Union, their system was opaque, we need a similar approach to understand the National Security State of America, it’s like looking at a distant mountain on a rainy day, you can tell it is there but cannot describe it precisely

– Bush the Lesser was unpopular in his first few months, once 9/11 was allowed to happen his ratings went from the 40s percentage to 90 percent. Let’s hope the people behind Trump are not similarly tempted to boost his popularity.

– suggestions: chip through the frozen layer of denial over these problems, honest discussions about election fraud, limits to growth as the underlying factor in the economic crisis, transcend “Peak Blame” and scapegoating, recognize there are many flavors of disinformation (from right and left) that distract from clarity.

– the antidote would include moving beyond binary modes of thinking, the false choice of Trump vs. Clinton (neither is acceptable), practical relocalization logistics instead of politics are more important as the global economy breaks down. Where does your food come from? How can communities be more cooperative and resilient?

——–

will Trump be the fifth President thwarted by the intelligence agencies?

1. Kennedy – removed from office for trying to end the Cold War www.jfkmoon.org

2. Nixon – www.oilempire.us/watergate.html

3. Carter – www.oilempire.us/october-surprise.html

4. Bush / Cheney – prevented from attacking Iran – www.oilempire.us/beyond-bush.html www.oilempire.us/november-surprise.html www.oilempire.us/zbig.html

“oil we are saying is give impeachment a chance”

Donald Trump has finally taken his oath of office and assumed the role of President of theUnited States of America.

His inauguration on Friday, January 20th coincided with numerous protests both in Washington and in cities across the US and around the world.

Trump’s rise to power and his cabinet picks have provoked numerous questions. Will he indeed build a wall between Mexico and the US? Will he register Muslims? What will become of the Free trade agreements like NAFTA which he has vowed to scrap or renegotiate? If he is mending relations with Russia, what will that mean for current hot-spots Syria and Ukraine, and for foreign policy generally?

On this week’s Global Research News Hour we take a look behind the scenes to determine how political events such as the recent election, are being manipulated to achieve elite ends, and the consequences for US democracy, and perhaps the future of Humanity.

Dr. Jack Rasmus is a progressive journalist, radio host, former union organizer and local president, and author. Hs upcoming book, ‘Central Bankers on the Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Next Depression’ will be released in April.

Professor Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, and Editor of Global Research.

Mark Robinowitz is a writer, political activist, ecological campaigner and permaculture practitioner and publisher of oilempire dot us, a political map to connect the dots.

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca . The show can be heard on the Progressive Radio Network at prn.fm. Listen in every Thursday at 6pm ET.

Community Radio Stations carrying the Global Research News Hour:

CHLY 101.7fm in Nanaimo, B.C – Thursdays at 1pm PT

Boston College Radio WZBC 90.3FM NEWTONS during the Truth and Justice Radio Programming slot -Sundays at 7am ET.

Port Perry Radio in Port Perry, Ontario –1 Thursdays at 1pm ET

Burnaby Radio Station CJSF out of Simon Fraser University. 90.1FM to most of Greater Vancouver, from Langley to Point Grey and from the North Shore to the US Border.

It is also available on 93.9 FM cable in the communities of SFU, Burnaby, New Westminister, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Delta, in British Columbia, Canada. – Tune in at its new time – Wednesdays at 4pm PT.

Radio station CFUV 101.9FM based at the University of Victoria airs the Global Research News Hour every Sunday from 7 to 8am PT.

CORTES COMMUNITY RADIO CKTZ 89.5 out of Manson’s Landing, B.C airs the show Tuesday mornings at 10am Pacific time.

Cowichan Valley Community Radio CICV 98.7 FM serving the Cowichan Lake area of Vancouver Island, BC airs the program Thursdays at 6am pacific time.

Campus and community radio CFMH 107.3fm in Saint John, N.B. airs the Global Research News Hour Fridays at 10am.

Caper Radio CJBU 107.3FM in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia airs the Global Research News Hour starting Wednesday Morning from 8:00 to 9:00am. Find more details at www.caperradio.ca

Notes:

1) http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/trump-cia-war