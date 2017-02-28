Dakota Pipeline Protesters Leave $1 Million Clean-Up Bill For Taxpayers

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
“The corps’ contract with a Florida-based company to provide trash removal and environmental cleanup includes the main Oceti Sakowin camp on the north side of the Cannonball River and the smaller Rosebud camp on the south side,” the Bismarck Tribune reported on Friday. “Both are on corps’-owned property.”
Despite efforts by the tribe to clean up the protest sites, the land was littered with garbage, and even cars and motor homes had to be removed.
“About 240 rollout dumpsters have been hauled out, each brimming with debris of old food stores, structures, tents, building materials and personal belongings, much of it buried under winter blizzards or simply left behind,” the Tribune reported. “Officials are estimating it will require another equal number of loads to get the job done.”
The article said special consideration would be given to some items, such as teepees, that could have cultural significance and toxic materials.
Logan Thompson, owner of Prairie View equipment contractor, said his company got instructions on handling human waste and waste compost from health officials.
In January, Stand Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II spoke out about the clean up after the protest, which was staged because the tribe and others believed a pipeline spill could contaminate the Missouri River and a reservoir, the Tribune reported.
“Because of this risk of flood, we’re worried about what’s going to be left at the camp,” Archambault said. “What we want to do is make sure none of that waste gets into the Missouri River .… We’re water protectors, but we’re the ones that are going to start contaminating the water.”
“The Dakota Access Pipeline is a 1,172-mile underground state of the art 30” pipeline extending from the Bakken/Three Forks production area in North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois,” according to Energy Transfer Partners, the company responsible for the project. “The pipeline will transport domestically-produced, light, sweet crude oil from North Dakota to major refining markets.”
Other facts about the pipeline include:
11 Comments on "Dakota Pipeline Protesters Leave $1 Million Clean-Up Bill For Taxpayers"
JuanP on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 4:12 pm
It is so good to now that the retarded assholes in the US Army will be spending a million dollars on something useful for a change. The US Army is one of the biggest polluters in human history.
Davy on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 4:23 pm
WTF, i will clean it up for $50k. A skid steer, mini excavator and a dump truck is all I need. If they turn a blind eye I will burn most of the shit. I am a fire boss who knows the value of a good fire to clean things up. What is left will be buried.
Cloggie on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 4:43 pm
http://articles.latimes.com/1986-07-30/news/vw-18804_1_nut
US military is a notorius big spender.
Toilet seat: $640,-
penury on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 4:48 pm
JuanP the idiots who will be paying for the clean up are the same idiots who pay for everything else the Army does. Thank you taxpayers.
Ghung on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 4:48 pm
So the stellar ‘news’ outlet, Breitbart, reports on the aftermath of a doomed protest by a bunch of people who didn’t have anything better to do than ‘defend’ the environment while trashing the environment. Doesn’t get any better than that.
It’s no wonder we’re in deep shit.
Joe on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 5:15 pm
There used to be a favorite fishing/camping site I used to frequent in Canada. For years, I was the only one camping there, aside from people I often took there with me. I always made sure to leave it as pristine as I found it. Aside from the campfire spot, no once could have guessed that people ever went there. Then one night a native man saw my campfire and decided to stop and chat. Among other things he pointed out to me how much he cares about the environment. The next time I went there for some fishing, the site had a huge tarp tent on it, and garbage everywhere one looked. It seems nearby natives got to love my former campsite so much, they decided to camp out as well. It was like that for years. So much for being one with nature. So, I am not at all surprised that it will take $1 million to clean up after the native “nature protesters”.
Apneaman on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 5:34 pm
breeebot top notch news agency. What could possibly be more world shaking than this?
Steve Bannon has a big expose coming up.
Apparently they have secret footage of an environmentalist who forgot to flush. It will be their second most important story to date. Slightly less shocking than the footage of the transgender person who didn’t wash his/her hands after pissing in the urinal.
Bernstein and Woodward ain’t got nothing on these super sleuths.
Plantagenet on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 6:14 pm
Is there any way to Send Obama the bill for the clean-up? He’s the one who didn’t do his job and evict the slobs from the government land they were illegally occupying and trashing.
Cheers!
Anonymous on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 6:44 pm
Damn, just when you thought the bar for retarded couldn’t possibly get any lower, plantard shows up and shares this thoughts, I mean thought. If you can call plants retarded one-track ramblings a ‘thought’ that ism (trying to be nice here).
LoL.
Jac Kinney on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 6:47 pm
That’s nothing in comparison to what ND former and current governors plus the moron county sheriff have spent in their WAR against Standing Rock and the Water Protectors. How does $33 million sound? Guess who will be responsible for paying it back? Certainly not Energy Transfer Partners even though the money went toward protecting their investment. Peak oil news is of course biased. What else could they say? Truth is moron county had trash and debris dumped on the site and blamed the Water Protectors. America needs to wake up, corporations and oil companies control the government and their puppet is setting in the white house right now. MNI WICONI, now and forever.
makati1 on Tue, 28th Feb 2017 7:08 pm
Another “Sign of the Times”. Sigh…