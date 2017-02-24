Dakota Access Pipeline 99% Complete

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.
The crude pipeline will begin or continue line fill in late March or early April, according to executives on its fourth-quarter earnings call. It will then begin “demand charges” on subscribed volumes by June 1.
Native Americans and environmental activists have said the multibillion-dollar pipeline threatens the water resources and sacred land of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, but President Donald Trump has quickly pushed for the completion of the pipeline since taking office last month.
The pipeline will carry Bakken crude from North Dakota through the Midwest, and then be transported through a connecting pipe into the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The company added that it had not yet launched its next open season for additional shippers, but expects to do so in the next 30 to 60 days. It said it remains in dialogue with potential shippers currently.
Meanwhile, Energy Transfer added that work on the 24-inch (61-cm) segment on the Bayou Bridge pipeline project from Lake Charles to St. James in Louisiana is ahead of schedule and expects to start deliveries in the fourth quarter.
Midnight Oil on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 7:04 am
Dang, those Pesky savages stopping Manifest Destiny! After all the Great White Fatherin Washington has done for them! Ungrateful heathens and best send First Lady Melania to teach them the Our Father…
That will set their spirit right
Now what did Dr James Hansen predict about our climate system if that pipeline gets complete?
Those damn liberal, leftist scientists fudging those data numbers with their world government agenda and grubbing grant seeking fingers.
Yes, eeryone, just being sarcastic
Davy on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 7:18 am
Yea, sarcasm and irony are replete. These savages, scientists and liberal leftist that drive cars and eat products from distant lands whining about a pipeline. Protestors driving a cumulative of many thousands of miles to complain about climate change but not their contribution. How about those Indians who are gaming the system for more funds by deceptively claiming environmental dangers as they live their lives of environmental destructiveness. Native Americans don’t live like their grandfathers anymore. I agree NA need much more compensation for having a continent stolen from them by the white European devils yet, don’t give in and play the devils game. Just come out and say we want more money because you have continually screwed us now for 200 years.
Hubert on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 7:26 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4T3C6_Hneo
Midnight Oil on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 7:27 am
That a boy Davy…pile it on high and DEEP…
Yes Sir, you are 100% right on Davey!
Full SPEED ahead and hope you and your righteous rationalization sits well in that toxic sludge wasteland in Alberta the size of Florida. After all, we need to protect our “principles”. Ideas are important…not reality.
Davy on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 7:50 am
We can do it together MO because you are as much a righteous sarcastic asshole as I am. Maybe that is why we like each other so much. Smootch>