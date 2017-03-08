Counter-Coup Spookmaster Dr. Steve Pieczenik Discusses Destruction Of CIA And Game Changing Implications Of #Vault7

This is as close to a real life spy novel as you’re going to get…

Dr. Steve Pieczenik is a legend. For those of you who don’t know – he’s the guy Tom Clancy based Jack Ryan on. He’s served 5 U.S. Presidents (Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan and the 1st Bush) and was co-founder of Delta Force. Pieczenik served as former Dep. Sec of State under Kissinger, Vance and Baker – and was instrumental in negotiating the 1978 Camp David Accords. He holds degrees from Cornell, M.I.T. and Harvard, and as a CIA expert in psychological warfare, he was the first psychiatrist ever to receive a PhD focusing on international relations. Steve can probably crush your larynx with his mind.

Shortly before the election, Pieczenik released a series of YouTube videos explaining just what in the hell was going on with all of the Wikileaks revelations – which, as he revealed, were part of a “counter-coup” by patriotic elements within the intelligence community – assisted by Julian Assange, to wrestle control out of the hands of the globalists by exposing Hillary Clinton and the deep-state apparatus she represented.

If you haven’t seen the original clips – check them out.

Last night, Pieczenik appeared on Infowars to discuss #Vault7, the counter-coup, Edward Snowden, Currencies, Steve Mnuchin, the death of the DNC, and where we go from here. The entire interview is almost 50 minutes long, however here are some select clips (or scroll down for the entire thing):

The implications of Vault7, technology overreach, and the fact that the NSA has a mandate for cyber-command and cyber-warfare. The CIA never did, and it has committed “crimes against the state”

Dr. Steve Pieczenik Discusses CIA’s “crimes against the state” with Alex Jones https://t.co/8E071p54Bc pic.twitter.com/cOcoP47wq7 — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) March 8, 2017

Dr. Pieczenik elaborates on why he was used as a mouthpiece by the good guys, as well as their mandate:

Dr. Steve Pieczenik Discusses why he’s the moutpiece for the good guys – with Alex Jones https://t.co/8E071p54Bc pic.twitter.com/myzuOIXIfI — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) March 8, 2017

Second American Revolution, Snowden:

Dr. Steve Pieczenik Discusses Edward Snowden and the Second American Revolution – with Alex Jones https://t.co/8E071p54Bc pic.twitter.com/myzuOIXIfI — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) March 8, 2017

CIA a “Stupid, self-destructive entity” which has left a “legacy of ashes”

Structural problems in the EU – eventual dissolution, currency fluctuations – NWO does not exist anymore, Soros irrelevant, China technically insolvent:

Dr. Steve PieczenikDiscusses the EU’s pending doom, Soros, And China’s Insolvency – with Alex Jones https://t.co/8E071p54Bc pic.twitter.com/l9gHDfrDq1 — ZeroPointNow(@ZeroPointNow) March 8, 2017

Don’t want to eliminate enemies – instead, the goal is to discredit them. No violence. Trump has brought in Mnuchin to realign US Dollar with rest of the world to boost exports.

Dr. Steve PieczenikDiscusses defeating enemies by discrediting, and Mnuchin’s real job – with Alex Jones https://t.co/8E071p54Bc pic.twitter.com/7iawBczu3F — ZeroPointNow(@ZeroPointNow) March 8, 2017

This is the third counter coup. CIA will be cleaned out – gives thanks Rand and Ron Paul for trying to clean out NeoCons:

Dr. Steve PieczenikDiscusses third counter-coup and cleanout of CIA – with Alex Jones https://t.co/8E071p54Bc pic.twitter.com/hNQNTBdVbD — ZeroPointNow(@ZeroPointNow) March 8, 2017

We’ve won – but we need to have humility. Oh, and the left “is already in the cemetery. All we’ve got [to do] is put flowers on their graves and walk away”

Dr. Steve PieczenikDiscusses winning with humility, and the DNC is “alreadyin the cemetary” – with Alex Jones https://t.co/8E071p54Bcpic.twitter.com/vS2OzmY8Lj — ZeroPointNow(@ZeroPointNow) March 8, 2017

