Page added on August 29, 2017
BEIJING: China warned that tensions on the Korean peninsula have reached “tipping point” after North Korea Tuesday (Aug 29) fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but said the United States and South Korea are partly to blame.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged all sides to avoid provocations and repeated Beijing’s call for the North to suspend missile tests in return for a halt to US-South Korean military exercises.
The situation is “now at a tipping point approaching a crisis. At the same time there is an opportunity to reopen peace talks,” Hua told a regular news briefing.
“We hope relevant parties can consider how we can de-escalate the situation on the peninsula and realise peace and stability on the peninsula,” she added.
Sirens blared out early Tuesday and text messages were fired off across the north of Japan, warning people in the missile’s flightpath to take cover.
Seoul and Washington last week began annual war games which China opposes and are viewed by nuclear-armed Pyongyang as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion. The North always meets them with threats of strong military counteraction.
Hua said the United States and South Korea “held one round after another of joint military exercises and they exerted military pressure on the DPRK (North Korea)”.
“After so many rounds and vicious cycles, do they feel they are nearer to peaceful settlement of the issue?
“The facts have proven that pressure and sanctions cannot fundamentally solve the issue,” she said, referring to UN sanctions imposed against North Korea.
China has backed the sanctions but also called for peace talks.
8 Comments on "China says North Korea tensions reached ‘tipping point’"
deadlykillerbeaz on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 6:41 am
I’ll bet North Korea is the best place to be anywhere on this godforsaken planet.
Who would turn down a free trip and an extended vacation to North Korea?
It could end up an unexpected extension of the vacation and a brainless state of mind, but it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
An experience not soon to be forgotten.
The joys of being human drives you to drink. What a relief.
paultard on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 6:58 am
this is just a distraction from russian interference
Davy on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 7:05 am
“Nomura: “Probability Of North Korean War Breaking Out Is 35%”
http://tinyurl.com/y99977pd
“More apropos to what is bother markets this morning, Kwon writes that “although it is hard to predict”, three early warning signals may suggest imminent U.S. military action:
U.S. orders for evacuation of U.S. citizens in S.Korea
U.S. military builds up large scale force near the Korean peninsula
U.S. elevates defense readiness condition to level 3 from level 4”
Cloggie on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 9:12 am
Trump defies swamp and reiterates what he had said during the campaign, namely that he wants to “get along” with Russia:
https://www.rt.com/usa/401239-us-russia-relations-trump/
Good man.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/29/middleeast/raqqa-drone-footage-syria/index.html
Brand-new pictures of a destroyed Raqqa. “Moderate insurgents”, aided by the US airforce, combat ISIS.
joe on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 9:58 am
What does Nth Korea want? A peace treaty? Normalised relationship will topple the regime there. They have nukes and nothing to lose. Its a mild version of what Iran will do when it gets them. I’d rather be dead than live in a world ruled by Isis, Iran and Nth Korea threats. Live free or die America, time to decide.
GregT on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 10:23 am
“U.S. military builds up large scale force near the Korean peninsula”
“U.S. elevates defense readiness condition to level 3 from level 4”
Anyone else notice the obvious disparity between the two statements above?
Jerome Purtzer on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 10:32 am
The Donald has just appointed Dennis Rodman to conduct the “Vodka Protocol” high level negotiations with the Precious Leader. The Trump brand of Vodka will be brought back from Chapter 7 to lead the way.
GregT on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 10:57 am
Meanwhile, back at the ranch……
With the debt ceiling, President Trump is playing with fire
“The most recent estimates suggest Congress has until early October to take action before the government literally runs out of money. It’s called the “X” date, and it could occur as early as Oct. 2, according to the Bipartisan Policy Centre.”
https://tinyurl.com/ydal36qx
Tick tock.