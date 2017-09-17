China Dollar Dump Means Hyperinflation – Chris Martenson

Resource analyst and futurist Chris Martenson points out, “The Dow is hitting all-time highs. So, it can’t be that bad, right? The Dow is used as a signaling device, and it says have faith in your leadership and everything is fine. Under the covers, obviously, things are not fine. The people I talk to are nervous and worried. One reason is because it’s fall, and that is sometimes when we see these corrections, but the other reason is everything we track is getting more and more fragile. These markets . . . are held together by confidence. . . . I can’t tell you the number of people that used to be investors that say they just don’t trust these markets. They are rigged and they understand that. They don’t want any part of that.” In closing, Martenson contends, “By many metrics, this market has never been more expensive. . . . What goes up has to come down. . . . I am convinced the central banks are so petrified to let a 1% or a 2% correction happen . . . . What does it mean when the central banks are so petrified that they can even allow a correction to get started? That’s what people should be focused on.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Chris Martenson of PeakProsperity.com. Donations: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/

