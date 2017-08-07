Capitalism has failed the world: Socialism is the viable alternative

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The latter question carries much more weight compared to the former question as the system of capital accumulation has been in existence for more than 500 years.
The socialist system, in contrast, was only experimented in the 20th century. Following the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, socialism was exported in various nations in the world. Even during the existence of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), capitalism continued to be a powerful economic system in the world. The fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 almost gave a blank cheque for imperialism – the highest stage of capitalism – to thrive.
While some nations, amongst them Cuba, China and North Korea, still pursue Marxist-Leninist policy positions, most nations of the world, South Africa included, are still predominantly capitalistic in policy outlook. So if we all agree that capitalism is the oldest system, and that it remains in existence in the majority of nations of the world, must we then not answer the question; “Where has capitalism worked?”
The failures of capitalism
Any attempt to search for the failures of capitalism, anywhere in the world, is equal to searching for the horse you are riding. In fact, those who claim not to see the failures and challenges of this centuries-old system display the highest form of political and economic absentmindedness. By its very nature, capitalism is a challenged system. It thrives on the exploitation of the sellers of labour power (workers), by those who are not really working, but who actually steal from workers by virtue of them being owners of the means of production.
Because the primary mandate of private firms is profit maximization, bigger and more powerful owners of firms are always looking for ways to grow their capitalist interests and have greater market shares. Smaller, emerging entrepreneurs are either forcefully removed from the market, or are simply swallowed by these economic sharks. Bourgeois economists tell us that this is normal. We are told that this shows that market fundamentals are at play.
Below are some of the grave failures of capitalism:
– Financial inequality continues to rise unabated and more wealth is being concentrated in the hands of the few. According to Forbes, the world’s 10 richest billionaires own $505 billion in combined wealth. This sum is greater than the total value of goods and services produced by most nations on an annual basis. Bourgeois economists tell us that these people are entrepreneurs and, by virtue of them being “risk-takers”, they deserve this amount of wealth, at the expense of the world population.
– The crisis of poverty is deepening. Almost 50% of the world population (3 billion people) live on less than $2.50 dollars a day, while more than 1.3 billion live on extreme poverty (less than $1.25 a day). The United States, which is host to 46% of the world’s population of millionaires, has more than 550 000 homeless people. These poor, desperate people, who sleep on the streets of major cities like New York (home to the New York Stock Exchange), California, Los Angeles etc., often build structures that clearly expose the contradiction between greedy wealth accumulation and exploitation of the poor by the capitalist class. The above picture is a reality in most capitalist nations, South Africa included.
– Nation states are captured by private capital. The challenge of corporate state capture, unlike many believe, is not a South African problem. It is an inherent characteristic of capitalism. In the current context of global imperialism, powerful multinational corporations act like global economic cartels to influence the policy and legislative decisions of nation states. It is because of this arrangement that the wealthy Rothchilds family, amongst others, has stakes in almost all central banks in the world. These are real examples of state capture, brought to us by capitalism, and not incidences of alleged nepotism, fraud or corruption which are sometimes elevated to state capture.
– Commodification of essential services. Capitalism is very ruthless. A dying patient, whose chronic ailment has been caused by the gas emissions by a firm mining in his locality, is chased away from a private hospital because he does not have money to pay for healthcare. Because of economic crimes of collusions and price-fixings, the state, whose resources are limited, depletes her budget by paying exorbitant amounts on medication from pharmaceutical companies. The state is then unable to employ more nurses and staff. By the time the ailing patient mentioned above gets through a long queue at the public hospital, his body may have given up on the fight against disease. In short, capitalism literally kills people through commodification of health, education, etc. as well as evil collusions and other methods.
What needs to be done?
In the short term, progressive nations must collectively introduce wealth taxes in their countries. In the context of South Africa, there is a need for the nationalization of, amongst others, minerals and banking sectors. The South African Reserve Bank must be owned by the state. There must be a creation of a state pharmaceutical company. Collusions and price-fixing must be criminalized. But all these need a decisive and capable state, with a strong and effective party giving direction and providing oversight. And, lastly, workers of the world must unite to destroy capitalism, and bring about a socialist world order!
8 Comments on "Capitalism has failed the world: Socialism is the viable alternative"
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 7:52 am
The New Socialist Man speaks from his toothless wonder. Wants to be Jesus.
What is socialism?
The state realizes all of the gain at the expense of the many serfs, the useless eaters and useful idiots, in other words, state capitalism. Capitalism by another word, socialism, quacks like a duck. A rose by any other name is still a rose.
You become jaded by bullshit socialists who don’t know if they are afoot or horseback. They’re capitalists from the word go.
If not for me, then who?
Darrell Cloud on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 8:44 am
On a long enough time line, capitalism and communism wind up in the same place with a very few people running command economies. Capitalism devolves from a sea of entrepreneurs and innovators into a corporate monopoly managed by a handful of robber barons who in time capture the state. Innovation and entrepreneurship perish and a command economy takes over. Production drops and people starve. Under communism, the moral mantra that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few cloaks a million misdeeds as the state makes every effort to become omnipotent and omnipresent. Innovation and entrepreneurship perish and a command economy takes over. Productive enterprises are seized by party apparatchiks who have little understanding of the enterprises they control. Production drops and people starve.
Cloggie on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:08 am
Communism was a useless leftist economic system that dominated Eurasia throughout most of the 20th century (not in the least because America volunteered to give it a helping hand, had something to do with “kosher deep state”), until it fell apart under its own weight. In Russia and China nobody wants to see that disaster return, even though China is nominally still “communist”, in reality it is authoritarian socialist-national (without the swastika’s).
Only in countries that never had to endure that rotten system, there are still some voices determined to get communism right this time. Rear-guard fight.
Capitalism was wildly successful in setting up a production machine that increased its output with every passing year.
Capitalism is less successful in distributing wealth. Reason: the capitalist production machine requires ever more specialists to keep the machine going; for unskilled labor the demand is getting ever smaller.
This will lead to significant problems in the future: division of society into a competent technocrat overclass and an ever growing underclass of have-nots, who are not needed in the economic process.
There is only one way out to avoid social revolution: basic income.
joe on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:57 am
I stopped after they wrote that the Bolshiviks spread socialism. Seriously I don’t know what the rest of the article says because I know it has to be ignorant of all political thought.
Bolshiviks spread BOLSHIVISM, which was like atheist ISIS (yes the craziest isis muslims were/are chechens, go figure)
Socialism already exists, like the UK NHS, many French companies and so on. It’s not any more stable or better than any other form of fiat currency backed crapitalism like
US free market system. Communism was worse again because it stymies free expression and the right of people to vote with their money.
Sissyfuss on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 10:04 am
Overshoot and collapse override all economic systems. Capitalism worked til it didn’t. The hybrid system of China looked amazing until its debt became transparent. Trading beads for real estate might become popular again but beware of the smallpox infested blankets, they’re a bad deal.
Outcast_Searcher on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 11:31 am
As if socialism magically doesn’t require resources.
If you can believe in the Marxian nonsense “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs”, you can believe anything.
Outcast_Searcher on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 11:36 am
And Cloggie, after the whining dies down, I see nothing nonviable about a basic income, as long as TPTB don’t overdo it.
If robots/automation take over, then an appropriately sized robot/automation tax ought to do the trick nicely, for raising the needed revenue.
Producers can still produce and are incented to produce better than competitors. Low skilled people that can’t get jobs lost to automation don’t starve and live in the streets.
Though this might not meet the hard right’s principle of “If you don’t work, you don’t eat”, that ship sailed in the US decades ago. (To the tune of over a $trillion spent annually on about 100 “anti-poverty programs”.
With modern technology, a basic income is perfectly compatible with capitalism, as long as it is done sanely. (Whether the US can do that remains to be seen).
Bob on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 12:59 pm
There is no system that will work as long as corruption exists. I don’t see how corruption can be eliminated except, maybe, at the family, tribal level. Beyond that governments have to be corruption free and we all know how that is working out. So there really is no solution for Man that is viable at a national level.