Natural oil seeps have been known for millennia in places like Southern California’s doubly-named La Brea Tar Pits in downtown Los Angeles. There, Native Americans used the oily material seeping out of the ground for many purposes, including sealing wooden boats.
Move forward in time and to the other side of the country to where scientists realized in the middle of the 1800s that similar seeps in Pennsylvania and New York yielded material that could be turned into clean-burning kerosene. The timing was right as whale oil was becoming more difficult to obtain due to the extreme pressure on the populations that overhunting had created. Natural gas was also found near the surface and used for lighting but only in limited areas close to the source of the gas.
It wasn’t long after the discovery that these seeps leaked such useful materials, that more of it was needed. The history of oil drilling in the U.S. usually starts with the Drake Well in Titusville, Pa., drilled in 1859 seeking oil, which was found after drilling to depths that today would be considered essentially at the surface (tens of feet). There wasn’t much research done to pick the drilling sites near Titusville, and maybe that is why the first several wells were dry. They just drilled near the areas with seeps and hoped for the best.
We’ve gotten steadily better at finding and extracting fossil fuels in the ensuing 150 years, each advance depending both on what had been learned from previous drilling and on the technological and analytical advances developed in research laboratories.
After Titusville, the next big discovery was in 1901 at Spindletop, near Beaumont, Texas. There, drilling into a salt-formed trap led to the famous gusher that started the Texas and Gulf Coast oil rush. The high rate of production of oil from Spindletop only lasted a few years, though, and then started to decline as the reservoir was depleted. Around the same time, major oil fields were developed in and around Los Angeles, including at La Brea, again, following known seeps.
As production rates at each of these early fields started to decline, just as whale oil had before, exploration and drilling for new sources moved to areas without the obvious clues of seeps. This meant drilling into more deeply-buried reservoirs, or sites ever farther offshore in deeper and deeper water, or in regions distant from where anyone was living, or in sites that were all of the above.
Once seeps were no longer used as a guide for new drilling prospects, the science of geologists and geophysicists became more and more important. Geophysicists created tools for looking into the subsurface prior to drilling and for logging the details of the holes once drilled. Geologists interpreted these new datasets and developed prospects for new drilling sites.
King Hubbert was a geophysicist at the Shell research lab in Houston in the middle part of the last century. Working with a team of bright young geologists and other assistants, he developed the idea of the bell-shaped production curve for any given oil field: production would ramp up quickly after discovery, have a period of high production, and then rates would decline quickly. Applying this to all the petroleum resources on Earth at once became known as “peak oil.” A related idea, also from Shell, is the “creaming curve.” The creaming curve suggests that in the beginning of a field, or of exploration around the planet, the easiest and/or largest targets – the seeps and the mega-fields – will be produced first and then the harder to find or harder to produce reservoirs will be targeted, just like skimming the cream off the top of the milk.
Through advanced technologic developments, production is now possible in reservoirs thought useless a decade ago. We can see ever deeper into the Earth with details that tell us what is there.
There is ample literature about peak oil, whether it really exists, whether we have passed it or not or ever will, or if it is based on a set of arbitrary curves.
This is BAU propaganda at its finest. Without funding for the science that leads us to procuring more oil to grow our numbers, why what shall we do? We shrink which is exactly what we must do. But not according to Forbes Energy/Money.
This is fucking hilarious.
Off US coast, Tangier Island disappearing under water
“At least a hundred feet of land have recently eroded, the fisherman says.
“And it just seems like it’s getting worse every year. I’m kind of fearful what it’s going to be down the road.”
“Nevertheless, many residents support the rhetoric of President Donald Trump, who on Thursday announced the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.”
It’s said beliefs die hard, but maybe it should be beliefs never die.
“Through advanced technologic developments, production is now possible in reservoirs thought useless a decade ago.”
And once again the great lie is told. Every bit of drilling tech used to develop the shales existed long before the boom. And how does the Rockman know this? Because he used the same actual drill rigs, direction drilling techniques and frac trucks more the 10 years before the shale plays took off. The Rockman was drilling long horizontal laterals in a carbonate shale in the mid 90’s. And doing multiple fracs in vertical wells completed in the same carbonate shale in the late 70’s.
Yes, some improvements did get tweaked. But that was only after the boom started. The difference between the 90’s and the time of the shale boom was the increase in the price of oil.
The shales can boom again. But not until oil prices boom again. And then only if there’s sufficient capex available. But no tech improvements will cause either to develop. Just as they haven’t yet.
And the other bullsh*t: “We can see ever deeper into the Earth with details that tell us what is there.” The Rockman first saw the seismic images of the Deep Water GOM fields in the mid 70’s. Unfortunately the engineering tech wasn’t adequate to develop them at that time. But eventually it was and as a result more then 100/of those fields began producing long before these f*cking idiots were aware of it. But pulling up the govt website showing the date when all 170+ DW GOM fields began producing was beyond their skill set. LOL.
BTW even though we can see the potential traps now we’re still not that good at telling “what is there”. As evidenced by the last DW GOM the Rockman worked on. It found the sandstone reservoirs and the trap as expected. Unfortunately the rocks were filled with salt water and no oil/NG. And it cost a total of $180+ million to prove we didn’t “know what was there”. LOL.
A – “Now measuring just 1.2 square miles, it has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. If nothing is done to stop the erosion, it may disappear completely in the next 40 years.”
So let’s do the math based on their numbers. Land mass 167 years ago was 3.6 sq. miles (1.2 X 3). Thus lost 2.4 sq mi in 167 years = 0.144 sq miles ever 10 years. So under “normal conditions” it would loose another 0.6 sq miles…50% of its current size. Of course not knowing geology of the island we can’t speculate on the rate of erosion: newly exposed rock might erode much faster or much slower.
Which doesn’t argue for or against climate. Either way the island was going to eventually disappear. Just as much of the coast line will according to the USGS 6 years ago:
“Beaches on the East Coast have been steadily eroding over the past 150 years, according to a new U.S. Geological Survey report. During that time, scientists found erosion at 68 percent of the beaches in New England and the Mid-Atlantic, according to the report, which was released on Feb. 23.”
http://www.livescience.com/30183-new-england-midatlantic-beach-erosion-110225.html
The ONLY way the Trump supporters on Tangier island will get the message is when the residents are PERSONALLY impacted. Anything less reverts to a “not my problem” mindset and “don’t ask me to sacrifice for the betterment of others.”
Funny thing is when the SHTF, these same people will DEMAND every resource of the federal government be dedicated to saving them and their property.
I just hope I will be around to witness this (I know, shame on me for wishing death and destruction).
Apparently the Trump bashers are of the opinion that GW became a problem after Trump became President. I think a few people need to hone their reading skills and park their political prejudices over at :Huff Post”
DerHund hit the nail on the head. I live next to Tangier Island (on mainland). Those folks hate the govt, but they want the Corp of Eng. to fix the island. Also, they got a health care facility in 2008 because they said they needed one and got one from stimulus package from Uncle Sam, still they bitch about the govt.
