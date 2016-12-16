Big Oil And The Traditionalist International

During the US election campaign I occasionally wondered if a Trump administration might occasionally do some oddball things that had positive outcomes. Even after the election he made time to meet with Al Gore and Leonardo Di Caprio to talk about global warming, which could have been seen as a sign there could be some hope of some forward looking policies on clean energy.

As his cabinet appointments have been announced though, it has become clear that a Trump administration is going to be dominated by fossil fuel interests even more heavily than the Bush / Cheney regime was, with the announcement of Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State showing that US foreign policy will remain single-mindedly focused on oil for the foreseeable future.

Exxon has been looking to expand its presence in Russia for some time and Vladimir Putin awarded Tillerson the Russian “Order of Friendship” in 2013 after they negotiated a deal trading access to oil fields in the Russian Arctic for Exxon in exchange for Russian access to oilfields in Texas.

Joe Romm thinks that the Trump-Putin petrostate axis is going to focus on destroying international action on global warming, noting “the aligning interests between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s choice for U.S. president (Donald Trump), and Big Oil represents the gravest threat to humanity (and democracy) since the rise of the Axis powers in the 1930s. That’s because while Trump may not be able to destroy global climate action and the landmark 2015 Paris climate deal all by himself — as he pledged to do during the campaign — he probably could do that with help from Russia and the trillion-dollar oil industry.”

This cannot be overemphasized. The Russian economy is basically oil, gas + a bit of coal, metals, fertilizer—it’s a greenhouse gas economy. https://t.co/gJJ4q9e0EC — Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) December 13, 2016

The grassroots backing for this new axis of evil is coming from what is being dubbed in some quarters as the “Traditionalist International“, a 21st century reversal of the old communist international concept – with Moscow looking to promote extreme nationalism along with a return to feudal social structures and other “traditional” practices like fossil fuel based transportation and power generation.

The Economist has a good summary of this Russian push to retard progress in the West via the “alt right” in the United States and far right wing groups in Europe and elsewhere – Russian propaganda is state-of-the-art again.