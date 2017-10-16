Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
KIRKUK – Federal Iraqi security forces reclaimed oil assets, government buildings and military installations in Kirkuk during an ongoing operation to take control of the disputed province from the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Farid al-Jadir, the director general of the state-run North Oil Company (NOC), said the federal government is now in control of all of Kirkuk’s oil fields, including Bai Hassan and the Avana Dome formation of the Kirkuk field, which the KRG had appropriated into its autonomous oil sector.
One Comment on "Baghdad retakes Kirkuk oil fields"
Cloggie on Tue, 17th Oct 2017 2:43 am
Isis is defeated, now comes the crackdown against the Kurds, carried out by Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Iran.
Kurds, a real but tragic nation without a country.