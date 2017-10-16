Baghdad retakes Kirkuk oil fields

Update includes:

Details of pre-operation agreement to avoid violence

Political fallout in the KRG

Paradigm shift for Iraqi and Kurdistan oil sectors

Additional comments by NOC DG Farid al-Jadir

KIRKUK – Federal Iraqi security forces reclaimed oil assets, government buildings and military installations in Kirkuk during an ongoing operation to take control of the disputed province from the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Farid al-Jadir, the director general of the state-run North Oil Company (NOC), said the federal government is now in control of all of Kirkuk’s oil fields, including Bai Hassan and the Avana Dome formation of the Kirkuk field, which the KRG had appropriated into its autonomous oil sector.

