Alex Jones’ Bat Signal To Donald Trump

The weird spectacle of the day out of the White House is a crazy list of “under-reported” terrorist attacks in recent years (including the Lindt Cafe siege in Sydney, which had saturation coverage in the media here for months, but not including the now infamous, nonexistent “Bowling Green massacre” made up by Trump PR lady Kellyanne Conway recently, to the mirth of thousands of Tweeters).
The Washington Post noted that the whole thing seemed to have been lifted from Alex Jones’ “Infowars” conspiracy theory site, which has transitioned from notionally libertarian to outright fascist in outlook in recent years – InfoWars is behind President Trump’s idea that the media is covering up terrorist attacks.
Trump and Infowars seem to have a symbiotic relationship over recent years, with Jones claiming broadcasting on Infowars is like sending the “bat signal‘ to Trump.
Author Jon Ronson (of “Men Who Stare At Goats” fame) has had a long relationship with Jones (the two first hooked up for their now infamous visit to “Bohemian Grove” many years ago) and published a great little ebook called “The Elephant in the Room: A Journey into the Trump Campaign and the “Alt-Right”” not long before the US presidential election.
The ABC had an interview with Ronson before the election, which ended (in retrospect) rather ominously – Elephant in the room: Jon Ronson on Alex Jones, the Trump campaign and the alt-right.
MARK COLVIN: You’ve got a quote in your e-book, where you say, “In previous election campaigns there was a clear delineation between the serious main event and the reckless fringe, but not in this.”Is that the main point, as far as you’re concerned?
JON RONSON: I think so, yeah. I think the egalitarian nature of the internet has done some really great things, but it’s also created insane chaos. And Trump and the Trump campaign is part of that chaos.
It feels like all of us, with our polarised, divisive ways, have polluted the waters. And Trump emerged from them like a kind of three-eyed fish.
MARK COLVIN: Is it a form of mass hysteria? In other words: do you think that it will come and go and that, a couple of years from now, people will be looking back and saying, “How could we ever have done that?” Or do you think it’s the beginning of a trend?
JON RONSON: Well, you know: I mean, Trump is losing – thank God, you know.
Is there some collusion between the mainstream media and Hillary Clinton campaign? You know, probably there is some collusion. You know, when Trump says that, I think it’s true.
I think everybody has decided that Trump would be incredibly dangerous. And so I think Trump will lose the election and things will kind of go back to normal a little bit.
However, I think we need to think of these times as, “Oh, my God. If things had taken a slightly different turn, this could have been…” Look, I don’t want to get too grandiose here, but this could have been Germany in 1929.
If it doesnt terrify you that the man with his finger on the button reads and BELIEVES a conspiracy site, it should. https://t.co/RS2ue6jnlt
— Pierre Omidyar (@pierre) February 7, 2017
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 6:53 am
The new media situation:
https://twitter.com/geertwilderspvv/status/828734190128611328/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Bye-bye Wolf Blitzer!
BobInget on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 9:57 am
Watching slow-mo coup devouring our democracy. One after another inmates taking over the institution.
How does one refute events that never happen ?
“Sandy Hook” never happened (Alex Jones) but dozens of MuslimTerrorists are secretly killing white five and six year olds in Chicago and LA.
I get it. Marxist, Leninist ideal, destroy the current government, replace that with a “Dictatorship of the Proletariat” Only in our present case it will be a dictatorship of billionaires.
Trump paved the way for far more articulate
future dictatorships. DJT, a sick man, is rushing to
have his name enshrined on Mid West corn fields; “Donald Trump’s America”.
Nothing less then a ‘dictatorship of the personality’
will ease this man’s insecurity.
Davy on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 10:21 am
Bob, anything is better than your Clinton crime syndicate you almost allowed to get elected. WTF, you think I am stupid to let your lib-coasters dominate life with your elite tenured privilege at all levels of government and private sector. Yea, we the fly-overs just referenced you with the finger. You got so corrupted that now even in defeat you can’t see the slime you are. All I can say is good riddance and enjoy the butt hurt called Trump. Go troll somewhere else please.
Davy on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 10:32 am
Oops, how inconvenient.
“55% Of Europeans Agree With Trump: “Muslim Immigration Should Be Banned”
http://tinyurl.com/h7gfrfm
“In the survey, carried out prior President Trump’s executive order was announced, respondents were given the following statement: ‘All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped’. They were then asked to what extent did they agree or disagree with this statement. Overall, across all 10 of the European countries an average of 55% agreed that all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped, 25% neither agreed nor disagreed and 20% disagreed. Furthermore, majorities in all but two of the ten states agreed, ranging from 71% in Poland, 65% in Austria, 53% in Germany and 51% in Italy to 47% in the United Kingdom and 41% in Spain. In no country did the percentage that disagreed surpass 32%. In short, more than half of Europeans agree with Donald Trump.”
Kenz300 on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 10:40 am
Fake News started with Faux Noise.
They said OPINION did not need to be based on facts.
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 11:04 am
Davy’s link comes from Chatham House, a British globalist club (but I repeat myself):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chatham_House
It is unlikely that Chatham House revised the figures to support Trump.
France could be liberated by next May.
Than the last item on the global todo list is to remove Angela Mürkül from her Fuehrer bunker:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsW9OPmjdqQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gS5c_OVZmtk
Apneaman on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 11:41 am
Clog, new Davy & ALEX FUCKING JONES articles and Trump, Trump, Trump. This is why almost anyone with any intelligence and insight is gone from peakoil.com.
Davy on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 11:59 am
Ape, I have never visited or listened to Alex Jones. I can’t really comment on him. But I am sorry for your butt hurt over him. I know Clog likes him but that is clogs business.
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 2:49 pm
“We want to be second!”
The Dutch comedy show “Lubach on Sunday” made a hilarious video for Donald Trump. The idea was that if America is going to be first again, the Netherlands at least perhaps could be second. To promote this idea, the video introduces the Netherlands in a style Trump would probably appreciate (English subs during intro and most spoken English):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELD2AwFN9Nc
The video went absolutely viral, at least 75 millions views world wide and was even discussed at CNN.
Then the embarrassing happened: comedy shows in 12 and counting European countries began to copy the video, often with only minor modifications. Click on the country flag. Only the German one is a little edgy (“Make Germany great again”; if you want to nuke us, here is our countries –> map of Italy):
http://everysecondcounts.eu/
Here American teens discuss the Dutch video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dImfHWFuoug
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 2:56 pm
…so we’re stuck with you, I see the problem.
The very fact that peak-oil is not that hot any more, obviously has nothing to do with it. It’s all Alex Jones’ fault.
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 4:42 pm
She’s back, dressed in a potato bag!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmmOCKdoBFQ
The future is female. If young and blonde, I’m all for it.
The next 2020 election circus is certainly going to be great again.
Boat on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 5:11 pm
Trump is, was and always will be a crazy wing nut, but then so we’re 49 percent of the voting public. To date other than make a lot of noise he really hasn’t had time to be effective, good or bad. He won the election and deserves the right to f&&k up making friends and enemies along the way. Just his birther history lost my vote but then substance doesn’t always win the day.