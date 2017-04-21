Afghan Ex-President Karzai: ISIS Is A Tool Of The United States

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Wednesday, ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai – a former Washington Ally, made statements which go hand in hand with revelations from Wikileaks during the 2016 elections. Karzai criticized recent U.S. foreign policy – including the “weak” attack on an ISIS stronghold using the largest ever non-nuclear weapon (MOAB) which failed to wipe out the Islamic State – calling ISIS a tool of the United States:

I do not differentiate between Daesh [ISIS] and America… …I consider Daesh their tool. –VOA

Prior to the 2016 US election, such assertions would seem outlandish – considering the aggressive battle the U.S. has waged against ISIS – however, when one considers revelations contained within the Wikileaks email releases, a startling picture begins to emerge; Saudi Arabia and Qatar were major donors to the Clinton Foundation, and Saudi Arabia and Qatar funded ISIS.

In a leaked email sent on August 17, 2014 by Hillary Clinton to her current campaign manager, John Podesta, who back then was counselor to Barack Obama, she admitted that Qatar and Saudi Arabia “are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL and other radical Sunni groups in the region.” -ZeroHedge

Furthermore, the United States allegedly warned ISIS of pending attacks and gave them safe passage from Mosul, Iraq into Syria in order to violently co-opt the Arab Spring protests and ‘regime change’ Bashar Al Assad.

“More than 9,000 Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL) militants will be redeployed from Mosul to the eastern regions of Syria to carry out a major offensive operation, which involves capturing Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra,” –RT

Meanwhile, pictures of John McCain hopping around the Middle East to meet with alleged ISIS leadership have been cropping up, and video has emerged of what some believe to be evidence of the CIA / ISIS staging a beheading video:

Were the ISIS “Jihadi John” beheading videos staged by the CIA? https://t.co/A1vY9FVhTE pic.twitter.com/S40tlUSK9i — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) April 21, 2017

Wikileaks’ Julian Assange provided historical context for how the ‘CIA created ISIS’ in Nov. 2016 comments:

In a statement to coincide with the release of the cables, known as “Carter Cables III”, Mr Assange explained how events which unfolded in 1979, had begun a series of events that led to the rise of ISIS. He said: “If any year could be said to be the “year zero” of our modern era, 1979 is it.” –Express.co.uk

In a nutshell:

The CIA’s decision to plow billions of dollars into arming the Mujahideen fighters in Afghanistan to fight the Soviet Union led to the creation of al-Qaeda. “The invasion of Afghanistan by the USSR would see Saudi Arabia and the CIA push billions of dollars to Mujahideen fighters as part of Operation Cyclone, fomenting the rise of al-Qaeda and the eventual collapse of the Soviet Union.”

This, in turn, led to the 9/11 attacks – which resulted in the US invasion of Iraq and the Afghanistan (while Hamid Karzai was President). “The rise of al-Qaeda eventually bore the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, enabling the US invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq and over a decade of war, leaving, at its end, the ideological, financial and geographic basis for ISIS .”



So if we piece together the narrative:

The United States created the conditions which led to the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS / ISIL and various offshoots), starting in 1979.

which led to the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS / ISIL and various offshoots), starting in 1979. Al Qaeda and the Islamic State have been roaming around the Middle East causing chaos – providing justification for US involvement in the region – such as Afghanistan.

have been roaming around the Middle East causing chaos – providing justification for US involvement in the region – such as Afghanistan. After ISIS was created in the “vacuum” of US troops leaving Iraq – they were well funded by Clinton / ‘deep state’ allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and sent into Syria to co-opt the Arab Spring protests into an all out civil war.

– they were well funded by Clinton / ‘deep state’ allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and sent into Syria to co-opt the Arab Spring protests into an all out civil war. Hillary Clinton was supposed to have won the 2016 US election – and her stated plan was to align with ISIS in Syria for the purpose of regime change, while preventing Russia from defending Syrian President Bashar al Assad. This would have put the U.S. in direct military conflict with Russia.

the 2016 US election – and her stated plan was to align with ISIS in Syria for the purpose of regime change, while preventing Russia from defending Syrian President Bashar al Assad. This would have put the U.S. in direct military conflict with Russia. Clinton lost , and it appeared Syrian regime change was off the table… until John McCain made a mysterious trip to Syria at the end of February.

, and it appeared Syrian regime change was off the table… until John McCain made a mysterious trip to Syria at the end of February. A month later , President Trump bombed a Syrian airbase in response to alleged use of chemical weapons by Assad – while having a ‘beautiful piece of chocolate cake’ with Chinese President Xi. Evidence that Assad was behind the chemical attack was weak from the start, and has grown increasingly suspicious over time.

, President Trump bombed a Syrian airbase in response to alleged use of chemical weapons by Assad – while having a ‘beautiful piece of chocolate cake’ with Chinese President Xi. Evidence that Assad was behind the chemical attack was weak from the start, and has grown increasingly suspicious over time. In response to the backlash from Trump’s base (who voted against Syrian involvement), Trump has stated that the United States simply bombed the airbase to ‘send a message’ and that we would not send troops into Syria.

That said – all it’s going to take to walk back on that statement are more ‘False Flag‘ chemical attacks pinned on Bashar Al Assad. Once a pattern is established and the case is made to the UN, Assad will be ‘regime changed’ and a new Western-friendly puppet government will allow that beautiful, shiny pipeline carrying rich, creamy (chocolate) Saudi / Qatari oil through the country.

If ISIS is in fact a “tool of the United States,” which was armed and funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, perhaps it explains why they have never attacked Israel – their ideological arch-enemy. Wouldn’t it be easy for ISIS to at least loan some of their military hardware to the Palestinians? In fact, the “ISIS tool” theory makes even more sense when you consider the recent alliance between the USA, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and a handful of Arab nations – organized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the stated goal of fighting ISIS and taking out Iran’s ‘regional ambitions.’ Is an expedition to root out ISIS in Iran next?

Perhaps Karzai was right; (Saudi backed) ISIS sets ’em up, the USA and our allies knock ’em down, and ISIS re-brands as a new enemy in the region after yet another successful destabilization campaign. Rinse and repeat.