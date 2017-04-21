Afghan Ex-President Karzai: ISIS Is A Tool Of The United States

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Wednesday, ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai – a former Washington Ally, made statements which go hand in hand with revelations from Wikileaks during the 2016 elections. Karzai criticized recent U.S. foreign policy – including the “weak” attack on an ISIS stronghold using the largest ever non-nuclear weapon (MOAB) which failed to wipe out the Islamic State – calling ISIS a tool of the United States:
I do not differentiate between Daesh [ISIS] and America… …I consider Daesh their tool. –VOA
Prior to the 2016 US election, such assertions would seem outlandish – considering the aggressive battle the U.S. has waged against ISIS – however, when one considers revelations contained within the Wikileaks email releases, a startling picture begins to emerge; Saudi Arabia and Qatar were major donors to the Clinton Foundation, and Saudi Arabia and Qatar funded ISIS.
In a leaked email sent on August 17, 2014 by Hillary Clinton to her current campaign manager, John Podesta, who back then was counselor to Barack Obama, she admitted that Qatar and Saudi Arabia “are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL and other radical Sunni groups in the region.” -ZeroHedge
Furthermore, the United States allegedly warned ISIS of pending attacks and gave them safe passage from Mosul, Iraq into Syria in order to violently co-opt the Arab Spring protests and ‘regime change’ Bashar Al Assad.
“More than 9,000 Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL) militants will be redeployed from Mosul to the eastern regions of Syria to carry out a major offensive operation, which involves capturing Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra,” –RT
Meanwhile, pictures of John McCain hopping around the Middle East to meet with alleged ISIS leadership have been cropping up, and video has emerged of what some believe to be evidence of the CIA / ISIS staging a beheading video:
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange provided historical context for how the ‘CIA created ISIS’ in Nov. 2016 comments:
In a statement to coincide with the release of the cables, known as “Carter Cables III”, Mr Assange explained how events which unfolded in 1979, had begun a series of events that led to the rise of ISIS.
He said: “If any year could be said to be the “year zero” of our modern era, 1979 is it.” –Express.co.uk
In a nutshell:
So if we piece together the narrative:
That said – all it’s going to take to walk back on that statement are more ‘False Flag‘ chemical attacks pinned on Bashar Al Assad. Once a pattern is established and the case is made to the UN, Assad will be ‘regime changed’ and a new Western-friendly puppet government will allow that beautiful, shiny pipeline carrying rich, creamy (chocolate) Saudi / Qatari oil through the country.
If ISIS is in fact a “tool of the United States,” which was armed and funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, perhaps it explains why they have never attacked Israel – their ideological arch-enemy. Wouldn’t it be easy for ISIS to at least loan some of their military hardware to the Palestinians? In fact, the “ISIS tool” theory makes even more sense when you consider the recent alliance between the USA, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and a handful of Arab nations – organized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the stated goal of fighting ISIS and taking out Iran’s ‘regional ambitions.’ Is an expedition to root out ISIS in Iran next?
Perhaps Karzai was right; (Saudi backed) ISIS sets ’em up, the USA and our allies knock ’em down, and ISIS re-brands as a new enemy in the region after yet another successful destabilization campaign. Rinse and repeat.
