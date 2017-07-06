A North Korean EMP Attack: The Dark Possibility

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 6, 2017
As the tension between North Korea and the US continues to grow, the possibility of war is rapidly evolving into a probability. Now some military experts worry that an attack via EMP (electromagnetic pulse) on the US mainland might be a feasible option for Pyongyang.
The signs are certainly there: Having recently completed the ninth missile test of 2017, Kim Jong-un promised to send the US an even bigger “gift package.”
Adding to Kim Jong-un’s antics and inflammatory rhetoric, the recent death of American college student Otto Warmbier after his 17-month imprisonment in North Korea has certainly fanned the flames of antagonism between the US and the rogue regime.
Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, firmly rejected the accusation of misconduct and declared North Korea operates “according to our national laws and according to international standards.”
To add insult to injury, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also denies any wrongdoing or torture of Otto Warmbier—even going as far as to say North Korea is the “biggest victim” in this situation.
Most analysts believe North Korea is not yet capable of a direct missile strike on the US mainland, but Kim Jong-un’s dogged determination to make this a reality is quite disconcerting.
Some experts believe that the more realistic threat at this point in time is an EMP attack. To make that happen, all North Korea has to do is launch a low-yield nuclear missile from a submarine, ship, or even by balloon and explode it at high altitude, above the atmosphere.
The potential result: a blackout of the Eastern grid that supplies 75% of power to the United States.
If an EMP attack did take place, it would be beyond anything we have seen before. The Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from Electromagnetic Pulse Attack, which was established by Congress in 2001, estimates that within 12 months following a nationwide blackout, “up to 90% of the US population could perish from starvation, disease, and societal breakdown.”
In practical terms, a catastrophic blackout would be worst in cities, because it would instantly deprive the population of access to drinking water, refrigeration, heat, air conditioning, and telecommunication. Food stores would be looted within a matter of days, and gas stations would cease to function without electricity.
Without Internet access and power, all commerce and advanced methods of communication would stop. There would be no TV, radio, phones. Credit card transactions and cash withdrawals at banks would be impossible. Paper money would become worthless, and Bitcoin would cease to exist, along with the stock market.
Newt Gingrich, speaking at the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources earlier this month, said an EMP attack “would send us back to the 18th century.”
But that’s not the only problem. If no outside help arrives, within days, chaos begins to reign. Civilization is a rather thin veneer that humans have acquired over centuries, a mask covering our hard-wired survival instincts. Once the mask slips, it could mean the end of the world as we know it.
US politicians and major utilities have kicked the can down the road when it comes to EMP preparation. Edison Electric estimates that shielding transformers for the US grid system could cost $20 billion.
Granted, American power companies have been studying ways to protect our electronic grids against attack, but tangible results are slow in coming.
The only current option after an EMP attack would be to replace damaged or destroyed transformers. However, says Scott Aaronson, managing director for Cyber and Infrastructure Security at Edison Electric, replacements for those transformers must be procured from foreign suppliers, which could take up to 18 months.
Peter Vincent Pry, leader of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, believes North Korea is closer to launching an EMP attack than many analysts believe. He wants Congress to work harder and cut the red tape to allow the innovation necessary to mitigate the threat.
In Pry’s opinion, an EMP attack would ultimately kill more Americans than a direct nuclear blast could. His book, The Long Sunday, describes several plausible EMP attack scenarios.
Pry thinks that “the first nation to use nuclear weapons today—even a rogue state like North Korea or Iran—will immediately become the most feared and credible nuclear power in the world, a formidable force to be reckoned with, and perhaps the dominant actor in a new world order.”
Is there a sensible way to prepare for an EMP attack?
Maybe not, but stocking some food, water, fuel, and batteries for emergencies is always a good idea—as well as owning a stash of gold coins as hard assets.
While “you can’t eat gold,” as some preppers say, it is the only kind of money that has prevailed over the millennia.
9 Comments on "A North Korean EMP Attack: The Dark Possibility"
Anonymouse on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 6:51 am
Looks like North Korea has come to the pentagon\deep snakes rescue, and just in the nick of time to. With the USlamic state on the ropes in Syria, NK presents a much more credible ‘threat’ in a way the ISISraeli’s never could.
Davy on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 6:57 am
There is always this talk of EMPs but the reality is deeper than fantasies of EMPs. A war on the Korean peninsula will disrupt globalism so profoundly that it is likely the global system as we know it will be over. This will throw Asia into a destructive decline that will surely be complicated by its extreme overpopulation. There is little good that will happen for the US or Europe because without a functioning global economy these two places will be stopped in their tracks.
If one understands this situation it is truly frightening. The global leadership is without answers and when there are no answers there is war. China holds the cards for bringing down NK economically but it is unclear what their calculations are. A decision to destroy a neighbor economically is very difficult considering the results. NK failure will put millions of people on the move for both South Korea and China. It is likely as NK dissolves economically it will strike out militarily. This economic disruption will be more than the region and the world can take because we are already economically in trouble globally. Such a shock will tip the balance.
A conventional war of attrition is a horrible prospect for South Korea. It will likely leave it destroyed as bad as North Korea. Then there is the prospect of NUK hitting Japan. Nukes may hit the US. The option of a US NUK first strike destroying North Korea might tip the world in to WWIII. It is likely only a NUK first strike by the US that completely eliminates the Norths military and weapons potential is the only option for the US. The alternative is a hugely destructive short conventional war with a destroyed world economy. It should be understood that a conventional war will likely escalate to NUK quickly because it is almost certain NK will use or lose their NUKs. This make a US NUK first strike a possibility.
This is a very dangerous situation the world is just dismissing and discounting again because we have been habituated to a status quo with NK as elsewhere. If we look the other way it will go away. This will likely destroy the status quo and it is unclear if modernism will recover from this. Forget EMPs not because they will not happen but because the real issue is war as-is where is.
Makati1 on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 7:13 am
North Korea is going to end all electronic production in Asia if the U$ is stupid enough to start something there. China is NOT going to let the U$ move into N.K.. Nor are the Russians. Japan is a likely target as well as S.Korea. N.K. has very little to lose.
An EMP is a possibility. N.K. has at least two satellites orbiting over the U$ and no one knows what they carry. An EMP bomb is not large or difficult to make. Likely other countries also have them already up there, at least, Russia and China.
This is why I say the U$ is insane. Proof positive if they actually do something. If they don’t it is the end of their credibility. Either way, the U$ loses. We shall see.
“There are approximately 3,000 satellites operating in Earth orbit, according to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),”
http://www.wisegeek.com/how-many-satellites-are-orbiting-the-earth.htm
How many carry EMP causing bombs? No one knows. Even the PS has a satellite out there. lol
Hubert on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 7:39 am
Only one provoking this nut is American Military Industry.
JuanP on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 8:01 am
I think North Korea should be left alone. I don’t give a fuck what happens in Korea. The USA should bring the troops home and close all military bases abroad. What the fuck is the USA doing in Korea, Japan, etc.? The only reason we are in danger is because the US government has been screwing the Koreans for decades!
Sissyfuss on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 9:22 am
Let me posit this scenario. NK is China’s pitbull and while China is rapidly converting its society to a consumer one it will no longer need the customer base of the US. If missile boy does his deed China can plead innocence. Without Chinas support, NK wouldn’t survive a month but support has been increasing of late. China is neither a friend or an ally to the US. It is an aspiring superpower that plays for keeps.
onlooker on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 9:42 am
Well said Sissy. And it highlights that others can play the ruthless game besides the US
Kenz300 on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 9:49 am
Distributed wind and solar grids with battery back up may be in our future. They can be isolated from the grid at large if necessary.
shortonoil on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 1:17 pm
Are any of these claims true? They are coming from the MSM aren’t they? After 10 years of Iraq’s WMDs you would think that the public would be getting a little suspicious. Then again, maybe they have cried wolfe too many times!