A Look Inside The Chat Room The Deep State Uses To Fight Trump

Page added on May 24, 2017
The possible existence of a subversive American “deep state” has captivated the attention of political observers and supporters of President Trump for months, and for the first time, evidence has allegedly surfaced that casts a light on the shadowy operations of a group many claim is working to bring down the Presidency.
This information comes as President Trump is battling his worst week in Washington so far. In the past seven days, a constant stream of leaks and unsourced stories have sent the Trump White House into a tail-spin, and calls for his impeachment have grown.
On Wednesday night, just hours after the Dept. of Justice appointed a Special Prosecutor to handle the Trump/Russia probe, a series of screenshots began spreading around the Dark Web, a colloquial term for the portion of the Internet that is unlisted in search engines and requires special encrypted software to access. The Dark Web is known as the “Internet home” to those who wish to communicate anonymously and hacker groups like Anonymous.
An unidentified user going by “FreshCamel” posted on several Dark Web message boards Wednesday evening asking other users to help him make sense of communications he had intercepted on a messaging platform called Gliph, a secure messaging service that uses end-to-end encryption to prevent communications from being tracked back to those who sent them.
This individual did not provide much context regarding the source of these communications, but American users quickly put the pieces together.
On initial inspection, the screenshots, which are printed in their entirety below, appear to be taken from a short, highly-coded conversation held between approximately 5 individuals in the United States intelligence community on Wednesday, May 17th from 2:31 pm to 3:15 pm.
Third Estate Newsgroup’s Contributing Editor Micah Bull made contact with “FreshCamel” late Wednesday night via an encrypted email service, and this individual confirmed that he had accessed the personal computer of an employee at the FBI sometime around April 24th. This access had been obtained through a falsified “phishing” email that installed spyware on this employee’s computer when opened. “FreshCamel” declined to identify this individual for the time being, but confirmed that he or she is a higher-level employee in the Bureau.
According to “FreshCamel,” this individual’s computer is used to join a secured chat channel on Gliph approximately four times per week for exactly 45 minutes each session. Activity has increased in recent days, “FreshCamel” confirmed. For weeks, “FreshCamel” casually monitored these chats without realizing what they were, but when a topic of discussion in Wednesday’s chat became a major news story in the United States just hours after the chat was closed, he decided to seek help.
The screenshots from Wednesday’s chat are printed below:
These screenshots show a 45 minute chat on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17. From 2:31 pm to 3:15 pm, 5 separate users sent a total of 20 messages. “FreshCamel” confirmed that there were a total of 13 users “present” in the chat room, but the users known as “Severus,” “Roger,” “Huck,” “Juules,” and “Dooku” are those who consistently speak the most in these daily chats.
The chat begins with mention of “RR” and Mueller, hours before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller would be named as the Special Prosecutor handling the probe into the Trump campaign’s communications with Russia. The users admit that the news will “blindside” the White House.
Then, the topic of conversation turns to an individual referred to as “MF” and whether or not these users should work to “put [him] back in the news.” They eventually agree that an individual known as “S” will work to draft a “memo” somehow connecting “MF” to Turkey and the user known as “Huck” will use a secured connection with their “friends in New York.”
On Thursday, a major story broke that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had accepted money from the Turkish government and then intervened on their behalf in U.S. military operations. Flynn and Trump associates have denied these reports, but Flynn remains the subject of an ongoing FBI investigation. The allusion to a “memo” also comes after news broke that former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Trump directly asked him to end the investigation into Flynn.
The chat goes on to cover several other topics: including a “project” involving an individual who this groups refers to as “Limey,” a term for a British citizen. In recent months, a former British Member of Parliament named Louise Mensch has captivated the Internet with reports and leaks that are often proven as false or dubiously-sourced. Mensch’s reports often suggest that the FBI and “deep state” are close to indicting and arresting Flynn and several other Trump associates for espionage.
Third Estate Newsgroup suspects, but cannot confirm, that this mention of “Limey” refers to Mensch, and if true, would suggest that Mensch’s “sources” might be members of the intelligence community, but could be feeding her false information to support their own leaking and disinformation operations.
Third Estate Newsgroup is working to confirm the identify of the “tape” that these individuals delivered to someone referred to as “AEWP,” but has not had any success so far.
The conversation ends when the individual known as “Juules” comments that the media will have their hands full because “RM is happening tonight,” seemingly referring to the announced appointment of Robert Mueller just hours after this specific chat was closed.
“FreshCamel” told Third Estate Newsgroup that the conversations held by this group were often coded, and because he didn’t pay close attention to American politics, he didn’t realize that these individuals were discussing anything more than normal work responsibilities. Due to the nature of the messaging platform, he could not screenshot conversations after they had occurred, but confirmed that “MF” (Michael Flynn) and “Limey” (Louise Mensch) had been topics of conversation before.
“FreshCamel” is not currently aware of the identities or affiliations of the other members in the group, but suggested that they are all members of intelligence organizations. Third Estate Newsgroup has independently reviewed and verified these screenshots and other information provided by “FreshCamel.”
These screenshots might just be the first “proof” for Trump supporters who have decried the existence of a subversive “deep state” working to bring down Trump’s presidency for months. Somehow, the individuals present in this chat were aware of both the timing and identity of the Special Prosecutor before he was announced, and seemed to provide the information used in the stories about Flynn that surfaced on Thursday.
The references to other groups within this chat, such as “the company group” and the “grapevine”, suggest that this group is just one of many groups within the intelligence community that are conversing secretly about topics and operations related to the investigation into Donald Trump.
Third Estate Newsgroup remains in contact with “FreshCamel,” and will work to bring you more as we discover it.
bobinget on Wed, 24th May 2017 9:20 am
We should be shocked, shocked, to hear there’s organized opposition to President Trump.
Let’s hear more from New York and Virginia concerning the President’s money laundering, selling US residencies to Known Russian crime bosses by inflating already inflated prices for Trump Tower apartments.
You Don't Want to Know Me on Wed, 24th May 2017 9:45 am
“We should be shocked, shocked, to hear there’s organized opposition to President Trump.”
LOL – actually we’d be shocked to find out that there isn’t.
eugene on Wed, 24th May 2017 9:53 am
There is a “shadow” to bring down government as we know it. Trump is just the very tip of the ice berg. The “shadow” wants all financial regulations gone, all environmental regulations gone, all social support systems gone, public education gone and, in essence, a totally free rein for financial powers to do as they please. We may get rid of Trump but the people behind him will remain. Ad for Trump, he is a bastard of the first level. Borderline criminal activity his entire life, blatant abuse of money power, constant manipulation of everyone and the list is long. But what the hell, it’s America what can one expect.
My wife and I live on Social Security and over the past yrs, I have watched Social Security become welfare and the economic problem of the country. I, rarely, see attacks on an out of control military/health care system.
onlooker on Wed, 24th May 2017 10:02 am
I have to reiterate what Anonymouse has said. The President is just a figurehead neutered be checks and balances but even more so by financial overlords. Lets show some discernment here and not be like so many naive around the world , to think a change of leader or party will really change anything. If that were the case Mexico would be a much more people friendly place now
bobinget on Wed, 24th May 2017 10:28 am
Another interception from another State;
Diplomatic breakdown in Gulf
I’m not exactly sure what is going on yet, but there has been a sudden and furious exchange of diplomatic attacks back and forth between the UAE and Qatar. Something about the UAE charging Qatar with being pro-Iran. A few hours later, Saudi Arabia entered the fray by cryptically labelling (FINALLY!) the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization (who happen to be protected in Qatar). And in the last hour, we are hearing that Qatar has recalled its ambassadors from the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. The UAE then banned Al Jazeerah (Qatar’s propaganda channel). And in the last few minutes, Qatar claims its government website has been hacked.
So how do we make sense of this? Not long ago someone asked me what the difference is between the UAE, Qatar and Saudi regarding terrorism. I broke it down simply thus: The UAE does not, and has never supported extremist groups. It hosted unofficial Taliban-US talks in the past, but in a neutral and lawful manner. Saudi Arabia has supported, both directly and covertly, certain militant groups and operations in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to counter what they saw as threatening Shiite projection of power. Qatar is flat out pro-ISIS, Muslim brotherhood and other ghastly groups like Al Nusra.
It seems that the Saudi’s are taking seriously their pledge to the US administration to fight extremism. My guess is that the US government assured them that Iranian influence in Syria will be tackled once ISIS collapses there. So Saudi Arabia can take a step back, breathe a sigh of relief and focus on only one losing war (Yemen) instead of two. So why the instigation by the UAE? A few posts ago, I mentioned that Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, the defacto ruler of the UAE is as pro-American as a foreign ally can get. He will do whatever he can to promote US interests in the region. Don’t forget that he was in the white house just recently and spent time with Trump two days ago behind closed doors.
The interesting thing is that we can draw parallels with what is happening in Libya. General Haftar is receiving support from the UAE and Egypt (which itself receives financial support from the UAE), while Qatar is supporting the Islamic rebels at the other end.
I draw the following from these developments:
1. As I predicted last week, states in the region are starting to look at the post-ISIS span of Northern Iraq and most of Syria and they are starting to act accordingly. The vacuum in this region is going to create serious nation to nation friction. There is a lot to gain/lose for Turkey, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Europe and Qatar primarily, and to a lesser degree, every other nation in the region.
2. Trump has clearly shifted the balance in the region, and to a great extent. He has empowered Saudi Arabia whereby it was previously handicapped by the Obama administration. He has seemingly drawn a line in the sand for Iran, although we aren’t yet sure where that line has been drawn exactly. There is more of an equilibrium now. If sense prevails, it means that Russia sells Iran more weapons and the US/Europe sell Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE more arms as well and the standoff continues. However, the US may make the mistake of getting too involved in Syria in order to tip the balance in Saudi’s favour. There are indications they are trying to do just that at the Syrian Iraqi border (in order to close off any more logistical support for Bashar from Iran).
3. Given the developments in the Gulf, we could see an escalation in violence in Libya as a proxy battle. I’d be looking out for headlines indicating General Haftar is receiving new equipment or financial support from the UAE or maybe even Saudi.
4. I don’t expect the OPEC agreement to be affected at all. Qatar may be infuriated by its neighbours right now, but it is a tiny nation with little oil production and it values its reputation as a centre for dialogue. It would look stupid throwing a tantrum as an OPEC member because of diplomatic and military issues.
VIA
Cloggie on Wed, 24th May 2017 5:21 pm
ISIS flag now waving over Marawi in the Philipines:
http://www.rappler.com/nation/170729-marawi-city-black-flag-maute
President Duterte breaks off his visit to Russia.