A Look Inside The Chat Room The Deep State Uses To Fight Trump

The possible existence of a subversive American “deep state” has captivated the attention of political observers and supporters of President Trump for months, and for the first time, evidence has allegedly surfaced that casts a light on the shadowy operations of a group many claim is working to bring down the Presidency.

This information comes as President Trump is battling his worst week in Washington so far. In the past seven days, a constant stream of leaks and unsourced stories have sent the Trump White House into a tail-spin, and calls for his impeachment have grown.

On Wednesday night, just hours after the Dept. of Justice appointed a Special Prosecutor to handle the Trump/Russia probe, a series of screenshots began spreading around the Dark Web, a colloquial term for the portion of the Internet that is unlisted in search engines and requires special encrypted software to access. The Dark Web is known as the “Internet home” to those who wish to communicate anonymously and hacker groups like Anonymous.

An unidentified user going by “FreshCamel” posted on several Dark Web message boards Wednesday evening asking other users to help him make sense of communications he had intercepted on a messaging platform called Gliph, a secure messaging service that uses end-to-end encryption to prevent communications from being tracked back to those who sent them.

This individual did not provide much context regarding the source of these communications, but American users quickly put the pieces together.

On initial inspection, the screenshots, which are printed in their entirety below, appear to be taken from a short, highly-coded conversation held between approximately 5 individuals in the United States intelligence community on Wednesday, May 17th from 2:31 pm to 3:15 pm.

Third Estate Newsgroup’s Contributing Editor Micah Bull made contact with “FreshCamel” late Wednesday night via an encrypted email service, and this individual confirmed that he had accessed the personal computer of an employee at the FBI sometime around April 24th. This access had been obtained through a falsified “phishing” email that installed spyware on this employee’s computer when opened. “FreshCamel” declined to identify this individual for the time being, but confirmed that he or she is a higher-level employee in the Bureau.

According to “FreshCamel,” this individual’s computer is used to join a secured chat channel on Gliph approximately four times per week for exactly 45 minutes each session. Activity has increased in recent days, “FreshCamel” confirmed. For weeks, “FreshCamel” casually monitored these chats without realizing what they were, but when a topic of discussion in Wednesday’s chat became a major news story in the United States just hours after the chat was closed, he decided to seek help.

The screenshots from Wednesday’s chat are printed below:

These screenshots show a 45 minute chat on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17. From 2:31 pm to 3:15 pm, 5 separate users sent a total of 20 messages. “FreshCamel” confirmed that there were a total of 13 users “present” in the chat room, but the users known as “Severus,” “Roger,” “Huck,” “Juules,” and “Dooku” are those who consistently speak the most in these daily chats.

The chat begins with mention of “RR” and Mueller, hours before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller would be named as the Special Prosecutor handling the probe into the Trump campaign’s communications with Russia. The users admit that the news will “blindside” the White House.

Then, the topic of conversation turns to an individual referred to as “MF” and whether or not these users should work to “put [him] back in the news.” They eventually agree that an individual known as “S” will work to draft a “memo” somehow connecting “MF” to Turkey and the user known as “Huck” will use a secured connection with their “friends in New York.”

On Thursday, a major story broke that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had accepted money from the Turkish government and then intervened on their behalf in U.S. military operations. Flynn and Trump associates have denied these reports, but Flynn remains the subject of an ongoing FBI investigation. The allusion to a “memo” also comes after news broke that former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Trump directly asked him to end the investigation into Flynn.

The chat goes on to cover several other topics: including a “project” involving an individual who this groups refers to as “Limey,” a term for a British citizen. In recent months, a former British Member of Parliament named Louise Mensch has captivated the Internet with reports and leaks that are often proven as false or dubiously-sourced. Mensch’s reports often suggest that the FBI and “deep state” are close to indicting and arresting Flynn and several other Trump associates for espionage.

Third Estate Newsgroup suspects, but cannot confirm, that this mention of “Limey” refers to Mensch, and if true, would suggest that Mensch’s “sources” might be members of the intelligence community, but could be feeding her false information to support their own leaking and disinformation operations.

Third Estate Newsgroup is working to confirm the identify of the “tape” that these individuals delivered to someone referred to as “AEWP,” but has not had any success so far.

The conversation ends when the individual known as “Juules” comments that the media will have their hands full because “RM is happening tonight,” seemingly referring to the announced appointment of Robert Mueller just hours after this specific chat was closed.

“FreshCamel” told Third Estate Newsgroup that the conversations held by this group were often coded, and because he didn’t pay close attention to American politics, he didn’t realize that these individuals were discussing anything more than normal work responsibilities. Due to the nature of the messaging platform, he could not screenshot conversations after they had occurred, but confirmed that “MF” (Michael Flynn) and “Limey” (Louise Mensch) had been topics of conversation before.

“FreshCamel” is not currently aware of the identities or affiliations of the other members in the group, but suggested that they are all members of intelligence organizations. Third Estate Newsgroup has independently reviewed and verified these screenshots and other information provided by “FreshCamel.”

These screenshots might just be the first “proof” for Trump supporters who have decried the existence of a subversive “deep state” working to bring down Trump’s presidency for months. Somehow, the individuals present in this chat were aware of both the timing and identity of the Special Prosecutor before he was announced, and seemed to provide the information used in the stories about Flynn that surfaced on Thursday.

The references to other groups within this chat, such as “the company group” and the “grapevine”, suggest that this group is just one of many groups within the intelligence community that are conversing secretly about topics and operations related to the investigation into Donald Trump.

Third Estate Newsgroup remains in contact with “FreshCamel,” and will work to bring you more as we discover it.

