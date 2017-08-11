Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on August 11, 2017
North Korea may have more than triple the number of nuclear weapons that experts recently estimated, according to a story by The Washington Post.
The new count comes via a July 2017 report created by the US Defense Intelligence Agency. According to the newspaper, which obtained the document, “up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.” It’s a significant disparity compared to the 10 to 20 North Korean weapons the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated in July.
A separate confidential report obtained by The Post also suggests that the isolated nation — now facing $1 billion of sanctions approved by the UN security council on Saturday — has miniaturized its nuclear warheads to fit on top of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Recent North Korean launch tests, meanwhile, hint that such missiles could reach as far as New York or Washington, DC.
The news comes amid strained relations between the US and Russia nuclear superpowers, which have reached a “low point” due to US accusations that Russia meddled in the US election and is involved with the use of chemical weapons in Syria.
President Donald Trump has also inherited a $1 trillion program to modernize US nukes, and Russia now strains its budget to do the same for its arsenal. (In regard to Russia’s nuclear modernization, Trump has even said, “Let it be an arms race.”)
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists took note of such nuclear rhetoric and proliferation in January by advancing its Doomsday Clock 30 seconds. The symbolic shift implies that humanity is now just 2 minutes 30 seconds away from an apocalyptic “midnight.”
Below is a map that shows the best estimates of which countries have them and how many they have.
Skye Gould/Business Insider
3 Comments on "14,995 nukes: All the nations armed with nuclear weapons and how many they have"
sidzepp on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 7:48 am
Ten or fifteen years ago there was a lot of tension between India an Pakistan. The media and the public were in a semi-state of panic thinking that these two might nuke each other.
We have a lot of nukes in the U.S. We are the only country that has deployed them and more than likely we will be the next country that deploys them. Especially when you give a man like the Tweeter-in-chief the codes to launch them. Perhaps he thinks it is similar to filing bankruptcy.
Davy on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 8:02 am
Sid, generals are in control now forget the Trump fantasies. Look at the three generals running things from where it matters.
Sid, what do you mean “the only country that has deployed them”? Do you mean “used them 60 plus years ago in a different time?
Are you pandering to the anti-Americans and ignoring the fact that plenty of other nations ready to use NUKs?
Cloggie on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 8:03 am
Wild West, High Noon.
Have you ever seen a cowboy carrying 50 guns?
Of course not. Why not? Because 1 or 2 suffice. 50 guns on your hip looks plain silly and because of its weight it would even put you at a disadvantage.
One gun and one bullet and poof says the opponent. “Tell Laura I love her…”
In the world of nukes it is the same. What counts is a minimum number of nukes and the ability to “deliver” world-wide.
In this sense, France is just as powerful as the US or Russia, powerful in a negative, destructive sense. Fortunately France has traditionally good relations with the US since 1776 and not too bad relations with Russia either, apart from the Napoleon episode. All French nukes are “sea-born”, so nothing is really safe for them. 20 nukes on 20 largest cities of a big country and said country will cease to exist as a territorial unity and become a decapitated country.
Sooner or later we will need to address this nuclear capabilities, because we can’t expect that this doomsday machine will never go off. In fact the existing nuclear weapons are the best argument for world government or at least for a global understanding. The fight against proliferation is important and smaller countries like Iran and North-Korea, let alone Pakistan, should have no nuclear weapons. The US and China should cooperate over the NK nuclear question. The only solution I see is that China and America (with Japan and Russia in the background) cooperate and agree on a unified, capitalist, democratic and demilitarized Korea without nukes. And US troops withdrawing and bases dismantled.