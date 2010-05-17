Where The US Exports Oil And Petroleum Products

Robert Rapier
Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 7, 2017
This year the U.S. has averaged more than 900,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil exports while continuing to import an average of 8.1 million BPD. In the previous article, I discussed the reasons the U.S. exports oil, despite the fact that we are still a significant net importer of crude oil.
In a nutshell, the quality of the oil that is being exported is often a better fit for foreign refineries than the oil that is imported. It may also be logistically preferable to ship domestic oil to certain foreign refineries.
From 1975 until late 2015, a crude oil export ban restricted crude oil exports from the U.S. to all countries besides Canada. In the years leading up to the U.S. shale oil boom, the U.S. was exporting less than 30,000 BPD to Canada.
By 2013, crude oil exports to Canada had jumped to 134,000 BPD. That was also the year that crude oil being exported from the Bakken Shale in North Dakota to a refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick derailed, caught fire, and killed 47 people in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. Despite the tragedy, crude oil exports to Canada continued to grow, reaching 427,000 BPD in 2015.
Canada remains the predominant destination for U.S. crude oil exports, but because of the repeal of the crude oil export ban, the U.S. exported crude oil to nearly 30 countries last year. By 2016, the total had grown to 591,000 BPD of U.S. crude oil exports. Thus far in 2017, monthly exports have averaged over 900,000 BPD, and have exceeded one million barrels per day (BPD) on multiple occasions.
Here were the Top 10 destinations for U.S. crude oil exports in 2016:
Canada was the destination for nearly 61% of U.S. crude oil exports last year, but it is important to note that we import far more oil from Canada (~3.2 million BPD in 2016). Thus far in 2017, Canada’s share of U.S. exports has plunged to 34%, while China has jumped from a 3.7% share in 2016 to 20% through July of this year.
Of course, the crude oil export ban didn’t cover finished products like gasoline and diesel. So, even a decade ago, the U.S. was exporting around a million barrels a day of these products to countries around the world.
But then the shale boom provided U.S. refiners with high quality, discounted crudes that they were then able to sell into the export market. As a result, finished product exports jumped from about a million barrels a day prior to the shale boom up to 4.7 million BPD in 2016. Here were the Top 10 destinations of finished product exports last year:
Note that Mexico, which doesn’t even rank in the Top 10 for U.S. petroleum exports, is the top destination for U.S. finished product exports.
The overall impact of increasing crude oil and finished product exports is that U.S. net imports — which means the amount of petroleum and finished products we import minus those we export — has fallen from a high of over 13 million BPD in 2005 to under 5 million BPD.
Sissyfuss on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 9:06 am
Forbes is lying. Clogtastrophe in the Neverlands would never accept energy sources from a multicultural multiracial melting pot. Say it ain’t so, Cloghimmler.
rockman on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 9:28 am
“From 1975 until late 2015, a crude oil export ban restricted crude oil exports from the U.S. to all countries besides Canada. In the years leading up to the U.S. shale oil boom, the U.S. was exporting less than 30,000 BPD to Canada.”
And once again the need to expose the misrepresentation of the oil “ban”. At least this statement uses a somewhat conflicting description: was it a ban on exports or a “restriction”? They try to give the impression that the “less then 30,000 bood” to Canada was the anomaly. Not even f*cking close: in March 1982, seven years after the supposed “ban” was passed, the US exported 321,000 bopd. In fact in 1976, the year after the “ban” was passed we exported more then 2X as much oil as in 1974, the year before the “ban” became law.
And how did this happen since oil exports were banned? Because any company could apply for an exception to the “ban”. Difficult to search but so far I have not found a single request for such an exception being denied by the federal govt. IOW no company was allowed to export oil…unless they asked to be allowed to export oil. BTW if a company wanted to export oil to Canada it didn’t even need to request an exception: Canada was exempt from the “ban”.
From Day 1 the US ban on exporting oil was an intentional misrepresentation by Washington politicians to appease voters after the oil import crisis. Based on the published stats from the same govt that cannot be denied.
Now let’s jump ahead to the excitement pumped out by the MSM when President Obama rescinded the export “ban” starting in January 2016. The media was happy to extend the illusion for the POTUS. How was it an illusion? In the last year the “ban” was law, 2015, the US exported 170 BILLION BBLS OF OIL.
And how blatant was this INTENTIONAL misdirection of the American voter? All the stats above come from the same govt that supposedly banned the export of oil from the US:
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=mcrexus2&f=a
Now the even bigger fraud: allowing the unlimited export of refinery products. In 2016 the US exported 591,000 bopd. That same year we averaged 4.7 million bbls per day of refinery product export. Again the stat from the federal govt:
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move_exp_dc_NUS-Z00_mbblpd_a.htm
So what’s the difference between exporting 4.7 million bopd and 4.7 million bbls of product per day? From the perspective of the US consumer not a damn thing. From the perspective of us oil producers? F*cking fantastic!!! LOL. Imagine how low the price of domestically produced oil would be if US consumers didn’t have to compete with foreign buyers for refinery products. In fact think about the global price of exported oil if the US had purchased 4.7 million bopd from exporting countries during 2016.
Some folks rant about tax breaks, etc the petroleum industry gets from the govt but are just as ignorant of the HUGE BENEFIT we get from the unrestricted export of refinery products. It greatly exceeds that we got from lifting the fictitious oil export “ban”.
rockman on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 12:11 pm
“Thus far in 2017, Canada’s share of U.S. exports has plunged to 34%, while China has jumped from a 3.7% share in 2016 to 20% through July of this year.” Not sure where they get their numbers. Maybe just making them up to push some agenda. According to the EIA (the only source of data I know of) in July 2017 Canada imported 11.3 million bbls of oil…or 41% of US oil exports. Same month China imported 3.9 million bbls…or 14% of US oil exports. That month the UK imported almost as much US oil as China: 3.2 million bbls.
The facts from the EIA:
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move_expc_a_EPC0_EEX_mbbl_m.htm
Anonymous on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 12:44 pm
We have achieved energy independence in natural gas. Net import/export at breakeven. .
Month U.S. Natural Gas Net Imports Billion Cubic Feet
Jul-17 2
Jun-17 -14
May-17 -10
Apr-17 -9
Mar-17 9
Feb-17 -1
Jan-17 20
And this is with prices below $3 (and strip averaging over summer/winter projects to under $3 for the long term).
And we didn’t get independence by consuming less gas. Volume is way up actually. But the Marcellus-Utica is a monster. The Appallachian basin (PA/WV/OH) now produces more natural gas than all of Texas.
So much for peak gas. If you want a hoot go look at David Hughes ASPO lecture in 2006 on peak gas and how the US would be dropping 1.5 BCF/d/year. And would not be able to build LNG import fast enough.
And look at us. 80 BCF/day at less than $3/mmbtu. Damn it feels good to be a cornie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1L8l3LrzLA
Davy on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 1:19 pm
But for how long Nony should we be smug?
Anonymous on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 1:54 pm
Don’t ruin my shadenfreude! 😉
Anonymous on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 2:21 pm
Here is David Hughes in 2006 talking about “peak gas”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poRAEL7M9Ds
In the lecture, he says that US natural gas production will drop 1.5 BCF/d/year (this is 0.55 TCF/year). And he says that we will build LNG like crazy but not enough to meet demand.
Interestingly enough he did the exact same thing that James Hamilton did with his “hundred here to stay” on oil prices, right before the crash! After 2005 (low point for US natgas production), we started growing like crazy. The direct opposite of what he predicted.
Here are the TCF/year from 2005 to 2016:
18.1 18.5 19.3 20.2 20.6 21.3 22.9 24.0 24.2 25.9 27.1 26.7
Were supposed to drop a little over 0.5 per year. Instead went UP 0.7 TCF per year.
This is what David Hughes predicted (yearly US production of dray natgas in TCF/year:
18.1 17.5 17.0 16.4 15.9 15.3 14.8 14.2 13.7 13.1 12.6 12.0
So the actual results show us double his peaker projection. That is just amazingly wrong. Oh…and this is in the face of low prices. You can’t even make the price argument like with oil.
It’s amazing that this guy continues to opine and to push a skeptical stance on shale gas and shale oil. When he was so dramatically wrong in the past. Someone who does that is an activist, not an analyst.
rockman on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 9:51 pm
“But for how long?” Today it’s all hanging and the Marcellus Shale and maybe the Utica Shale in the near future. The MS came on as a big surprise. It had been producing for many years from vertical wells but the results from horizontal drilling was the key.
The MS rig count has recovered from the low around 30 and up to about 60 now. Production rates from new wells has held stead for the last year. And even though legacy production is falling off at a good clip overall production is still increasing. Not by a lot but increasing none the less.
So for how long? Given the gains, why small, are still there probably for a few years. But like every play ever developed it will fall of as the most viable locations are drilled. Given the MS accounts for almost 20% of US production its decline will impact prices. But as prices increase bypassed locations will be drilled. A modest increase of $2/MCF could spur a lot of shale drilling that could again stabilize prices for an extended period.
In general we may be in fairly good shape as far as NG supplies go for a good number of years. But 10 to 15 years out? Who knows.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 12:20 am
Thanks rock. Since we are putting a lot of eggs in the Natural gas basket that is good to know. I can only hope we bring on much more renewables to ease out the declines down the road.