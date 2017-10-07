US Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
American shale companies are starting to tap the brakes on drilling. U.S. oil output remains robust and may still surpass the record annual average of 9.6 million barrels a day, set in 1970. But companies, confronting technological, operational and financial obstacles, are starting to ease up on drilling. The pace of innovation that allowed shale drillers to maintain production even as prices fell appears to be slowing, experts say. The cost of labor and services, meanwhile, is rising in the most popular oil fields, driving up drilling expenses. And companies are facing a backlash from investors , who have grown weary of drillers focusing on growth over profit and insist they live within their means. “There’s always a lot of exuberance,” said Robert Clarke, an analyst with energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. “But then something happens that kind of puts the brakes on.” Future oil production is notoriously difficult […]
Mick on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 7:10 am
just another chapter in the etp model nothing to see for awhile yet move along.
Sissyfuss on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 8:59 am
joe on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 9:50 am
Low interest debt funding of tight oil is going to end someday. When prices rise and with it inflation, the FED will answer with a series of rate hikes that will destroy millenials future and put ensure another right wing POTUS.
Anonymous on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 12:11 pm
US onshore production has increased since SEP2016 (not only stopping decline, but actually growing). The only thing happening here is that growth rate at $50 is a lot slower than at $55.
Yes shale is sensitive to price. Yes it grows slower at $50 than at $100. And it declines below $45. But still…how many of you peak oilers would have predicted it could hold the line with prices near $50. Most of you never gave it credit at $100.
Here is the record of US onshore production , monthly from SEP16 to JUL17:
7,031 7,166 7,176 7,025 7,077 7,303 7,357 7,447 7,487 7,447 7,461
Anonymous on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 12:11 pm
The units are in thousands of barrels per day.
rockman on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 12:34 pm
“American shale companies are starting to tap the brakes on drilling.” LOL. When was this written…early 2015?
Anonymous on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 12:57 pm
It will be interesting to see what the 2018 capital plans look like. I don’t expect the big cuts of 2015 and 2016, but they will be more moderate than people were predicting this spring when prices were projected in the upper 50s.
I know this is a radical concept but oil companies tend to drill more when price is high and less when it is low. And they are pretty willing to change back and forth.
The DEC18 crude contract is down to about $50 from about $55 as of this spring. If this holds, I expect plans to moderate. Not a radical crash, but much lower growth than EIA had predicted. Of course if prices go back to 55 or higher, the frenzy starts to kick in. If we drop to 45 or lower, we will slip back into decline. Things are really sensitive in the vicinity of 50 for most shale companies.
GregT on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 1:35 pm
“I know this is a radical concept but oil companies tend to drill more when price is high and less when it is low.”
Oil prices are high Nony, when compared with prices going back for the better part of a century. Kind of blows your ‘radical concept’ out of the water.
Cloggie on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 1:39 pm
But we also get much more done with the same amount of energy:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/10/03/iea-webinar-energy-efficiency-indicators/#more-66665
Anonymous on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 2:00 pm
Greg: that was actually a good insight. Kudos. I agree that $50 is significantly higher than what we had for most of 1986-2006.
The interesting thing is that instead of munching our way through some sort of $100-$125+ slab of oil at a plateau, we are actually growing volume at $50. It’s still better than a stick in the eye. But it’s not the sub-$30 price I would prefer.
And of course, we find that there is a big difference between $45 and $55 for projects that are breakeven at $50!
Apneaman on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 2:06 pm
Welfare Kings? Study Finds Half of New Oil Production Unprofitable Without Government Handouts
“A new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Energy found that 50 percent of new oil production in America would be unprofitable if not for government subsidies. The study, performed by researchers at the Stockholm Environment Institute and Earth Track, Inc., found that, at prices of $50 per barrel, light oil produced by hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) was heavily dependent on subsidies.
In fact, forty percent of the Permian basin in Texas would be economically unviable without subsidies, and for the home of Bakken crude production, Williston Basin, that number jumps to 59 percent, according to the researchers.”
https://www.desmogblog.com/2017/10/03/welfare-kings-half-current-oil-production-unprofitable-without-government-subsidies
q on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 2:08 pm
The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
http://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/The-Permian-Boom-Is-Coming-To-An-End.html
makati1 on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 7:05 pm
Without government (tax) money few, if any US oil fields would be profitable. Ditto for nuclear, wind, and solar. Possibly, even NG and coal would be losers, if the truth be known.
rockman on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 10:32 pm
Mak – As that link points out those “subsidies” are really the govt giving companies money but for the most part are “tax breaks”. Wow! There a shock: the govt is allowing the petroleum industry to apply tax right offs. Just like the govt does every industry in the country. Just like the govt gives every homeowner with a mortgage.
It always amuses me when someone suddenly thinks they are exposing all the assistance the govt gives the petroleum industry as though it some secret conspiracy. I doubt the numbers offered are a realistic estimate of the decline in drilling if the tax laws were changed. But let’s assume they are correct. Now disallow the right offs the petroleum industry takes (while all other businesses continue to do so) and drilling slumps significantly. Would that reduced drilling significantly? And wouldn’t that eventually increase the price consumers pay for fossil fuel products? How much…who knows. But let’s say the equivalent of $40/bbl. Given the huge reduction in viable drilling these “experts” claim that seems rather reasonable.
So oil is back to $90/bbl. Given current US consumption the citizens would be spending about an extra $170 BILLION/year. So this would be the positive result of the petroleum industry not being allowed to take those deductions?
And that would be a good thing? And the loss of hundreds of thousands of industry jobs would be a good thing? And the loss of $BILLIONS in salaries (and the income tax paid on those salaries) would be a good thing? And a much greater dependence on foreign oil producers would be a good thing?
Sounds like this is a case of being careful what you wish for…you might get it. LOL
rockman on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 10:46 pm
Mak – “Without government (tax) money few, if any US oil fields would be profitable.” Completely wrong, buddy. All US oil fields would be profitable. There would be much fewer of them. IOW only the ones that would be profitable without those tax breaks would be developed. Of course even with those write offs the govt does collect some taxes on those fields. Taxes that would go to $0 if they weren’t developed. And that would have also been a loss of tens of $BILLIONS in severance taxes not collected by the states. And the loss of countless $BILLION in offshore royalties the federal govt would not have collected.
I’m sure you and your fellow citizens are very thankful your country doesn’t have such a huge petroleum industry gobbling up all those govt “subsidies”. LOL.
makati1 on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 10:54 pm
Rockman, subsidies come in many forms and “tax write-offs” are huge for the petroleum industry. Not to mention the coverups of their pollution, etc. The “tax write-offs” include all military actions around the world used to maintain the price of oil in the US. Tell me that the military is protecting those ‘other’ industries. Name one.
Keep protecting your killer industry. That is all it is now.And without the Fed and write-offs, it would be dead in the water. Tomorrow would be a good time for it to die. And yea, I know the consequences. I also know that it would give the planet and humans a chance to survive into the next century. Not that you give a damn as long as your paycheck keeps coming in regularly.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 12:24 am
“Without government (tax) money few, if any US oil fields would be profitable. Ditto for nuclear, wind, and solar. Possibly, even NG and coal would be losers, if the truth be known.”
Rock, mad cat is basically saying all energy is unprofitable. LOL. He of course does not break that out showing the mechanics. He is only showing his emotional opinion.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 12:28 am
“Keep protecting your killer industry. That is all it is now.And without the Fed and write-offs, it would be dead in the water. Tomorrow would be a good time for it to die. And yea, I know the consequences. I also know that it would give the planet and humans a chance to survive into the next century. Not that you give a damn as long as your paycheck keeps coming in regularly.”
Take away fossil fuels now and your Asia will starve and tear itself apart. There won’t be any survival into the next century. You don’t give a damn mad cat. You have made it clear you want the US wiped from the map. Rockman is a good person and you are a hateful person preaching death. You stupid slime bags who bash the fossil fuel industry but don’t acknowledge your own use of fossil fuels are such flaming hypocrites.