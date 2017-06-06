US oil output poised to hit 10 million barrels a day next year, breaking 1970 record

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday signaled it is now more confident that U.S. oil production will rise to 10 million barrels a day next year, the highest average annual level on the books.
The department’s Energy Information Administration forecast output would surge to the historic level in 2018 after last month projecting the country would produce just shy of 10 million barrels a day next year. The previous record average was 9.6 million barrels a day in 1970.
“Increased drilling activity in U.S. tight oil basins, especially those located in Texas, is the main contributor to oil production growth, as the total number of active rigs drilling for oil in the United States has more than doubled over the past 12 months,” EIA acting Administrator Howard Gruenspecht said in a statement.
The revision is another sign that U.S. drillers are taking full advantage of higher oil prices buoyed by OPEC‘s deal with crude exporters to limit production in a bid to shrink a global oversupply. Output in the American oil patch has surged about 9 percent to 9.3 million barrels over the last eight months.
Throughout a nearly three-year downturn, American oil companies have driven down the cost of advanced drilling methods, allowing them to pump profitably, even with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude trading between about $45 and $55 a barrel — roughly half of peak 2014 prices.
The EIA revised down its outlook for prices in 2018 on Tuesday, raising the prospect that U.S. drillers might have to live with thinner profit margins next year.
The agency now sees WTI averaging $53.61 a barrel next year, down 2.7 percent from a forecast of $55.10 in last month’s short-term energy outlook. It also revised down its price expectation for international benchmark Brent crude by 2.6 percent.
The EIA left its forecast for this year’s production unchanged at 9.3 million barrels a day. It slightly upped its outlook for average WTI and Brent prices in 2017 by about 10 cents.
5 Comments on "US oil output poised to hit 10 million barrels a day next year, breaking 1970 record"
Anonymous on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 8:16 pm
If we cross 10MM bpd at $50 oil, there are some peak oilers that need to eat some major crow.
Colin Campbell, Stuart Staniford, James Hamilton, Matt Savinar, Deffeyes, as well as the whole defunct TOD website. I will give Matt Simmons a pass since he drank-drowned and Mike Ruppert since he literally blew his brains out.
Anonymous on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 8:16 pm
Maybe Mason Inman can take his turn in the barrel too.
Anonymouse on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 8:17 pm
Go back to your old handle Nony. Sock-puppeting yourself is kind of pathetic…
Apneaman on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 8:58 pm
Anonymous, so what you are saying is something is true or false based on how popular it appears.
Argumentum ad populum
Logical fallacy
“Eat shit. Twenty trillion flies can’t be wrong.”
—Bill Maher[1]
Argumentum ad populum (“argument to the people”) is a logical fallacy that occurs when something is considered to be true or good solely because it is popular. Undoubtedly many popular notions are true, but their truth is not a function of their popularity, except in circumstances where other factors ensure that popularity correlates with truth. The fallacy is the opposite of an appeal to the minority
http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Argumentum_ad_populum
This logical fallacy was written about by the ancient Greeks 2500 years ago. Guess you are just hearing about it now eh?
Retards like you are indisputable proof that the public education system is the biggest single mis-allocation of resources in history and not suburbia as Kuntstler maintains. At least suburbia was useful for a minute.
Northwest Resident on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 9:21 pm
It is amazing how much oil American companies have been able to squeeze out of the ground, enabled by virtually unlimited debt accumulation and suppressed interest rates. It’s almost like the American oil industry has its very own unlimited-balance credit card at near zero percent interest rate. As long as the financial, propaganda and “investment” channels keep funneling billion$ into American oil production, then sure, we’ll be seeing sky-high production (relatively speaking).
Party on! Max that credit card out! You’ll never pay it back anyway (and you KNOW it). Party like there’s no tomorrow.