US oil floated on cheap money

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 29, 2017
How much has the US oil industry been inflated, crushed and generally distorted by the Federal Reserve’s monetary force-feeding over the past nine years? According to my probing along the stages of production and trading, the answer is “a lot”. Yes, there have been dramatic developments in hydrocarbon production technology, but those looked even better through the distorted lens of quantitative easing. Oil and gas pricing have now stabilised, in the sense of finding a finance-friendly range somewhere north of $50 per barrel. There have been lay-offs and bankruptcies, but fewer than in the oil bust of the 1980s. Manhattan and Oklahoma City were treated relatively well by quantitative easing. In many ways it is easier for cheap money to find its way into the energy business than into the rest of the US economy, thanks to the breadth, depth and long-dated terms offered by the futures markets. As Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, the analytics company in Chicago, points out: “There are active oil futures contracts all the way out to December of 2025, while, say, copper futures are only liquid out for a couple of years. So a private equity or hedge fund investor figured that if he got [an energy investment] wrong, he could easily hedge out his exposure.” Also, the operating people in the US oil and gas business have been very knowledgeable about public equity and debt markets for a long time. After 2008, when the banking system was reluctant to take risk, they knew how to turn around and sell a story such as “shale” to public investors. Since interest rates were artificially low, investors were willing to discount the projected revenues from imaginatively estimated oil and gas reserves at unrealistic levels.
Even after prices peaked in 2011, exploration and production operators could raise the money to fund aggressive capital spending. A significant part of the excess production was put into storage, where it was cheaply financed by naive city people who did not get the joke. Crude oil storage capacity at Cushing, Oklahoma, the centre of West Texas Intermediate oil deliveries, increased from 45m barrels in 2011 to 76m today. “This wasn’t some sort of smart play,” says one commodities investor. “It was a giant mistake.” Sign up to the Energy Source email, weekly Review the week’s must-read energy news, comment and analysis. weekly Just how big a mistake was not immediately evident, since official statistics did not capture how much oil was being crammed under the mattress. Todd Dauphinais, a principal at Clavis Capital, a Dallas private equity firm, led a 2016 buyout of Alliance Tank Service, an oil storage-tank manufacturer. The Alliance Tank deal was not premised on the direction of oil prices, but on the industry’s need to replace old facilities. Good thing, too. “Even as prices crashed, people still had to pump it out of the ground. It got stuffed in every available storage vessel, such as rail cars or oil barges, which really don’t make a lot of sense,” Mr Dauphinais recalls. “A lot of that would not have been reported at the time, and we figured that was all over and above what the [official numbers] said. “When we bought Alliance, Cushing was reported to be at 87 per cent of capacity, but since the 13 per cent was really operating margin, it was really completely full.”
In a normal world, some of the oil producers who signed long-term drilling contracts in the good years would have gone bankrupt from 2011 on, but they kept getting refinanced. As Tom Ward, a longtime exploration and production person from Oklahoma City, says: “Quantitative easing really was driving the whole energy market after 2008. The producers had three- to five-year contracts for rigs left from 2014 and before, and they had to pay whether they drilled or not.” So they continued to drill until this past year Recommended US oil majors lose money on home oil and gas production Bullish oil bets favour Brent over US WTI contract US shale investors tire of ‘growth at any cost’ model Not all the wells were completed, as in fracked, cased and connected to the gathering systems. That means that oil and gas were not only stored in above-ground tanks, but in drilled but uncompleted wells that are only gradually being finished and hooked up to the markets. Over the past year, equity and bond investors have forced onshore E&P companies to be more disciplined about their capital spending. That does not mean spending only their internally generated cash flow, of course. That would be like asking a prima ballerina to live within her salary. But the onshore industry is in much better shape than it was.
The US offshore industry in the Gulf of Mexico, on the other hand, has not really recovered. William New, president of New Industries in Morgan City, Louisiana, which makes pressure vessels, piping and the like for offshore projects, is still waiting for the good times to roll again. “The problem is even when [the customers] go bankrupt, the equipment doesn’t go away. In the 1980s it took 10 years to come back, and we are only in the third year,” he says. So there will be fewer offshore US mega-wells to upset the balance. With inventories having fallen even more sharply than the reported numbers, the oil and gas industry is not badly prepared for rising interest rates.
8 Comments on "US oil floated on cheap money"
Boat on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 4:06 pm
High winds bring milestone for Iowa utility’s wind power
MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the utility’s experts noted the wind was strong enough to produce the energy needed to power 670,000 electric customers in the state.
MidAmerican’s goal is to eventually produce 100 percent of its power with renewable resources. The company is upgrading its old wind turbines and building new ones to help reach that goal.
http://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/business/2017/10/28/high-winds-bring-milestone-iowa-utilitys-wind-power/809951001/
sunweb on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 5:24 pm
maybe just maybe the household needs intermittently. Not their farm needs or mining, manufacturing, fabricating or transportation needs.
Outcast_Searcher on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 7:17 pm
Sunweb, or maybe just maybe batteries exist, are getting cheaper, and improving (and the software for running battery systems for backup power) all the time. So Solar and Wind “intermittency” aren’t really the problems the denier crowd tries to claim they will always be.
Davy on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 8:14 pm
Maybe, yet, as is the case in so many human conditions behavior is the problem and that is the catch. People are not being given the truth. People can’t handle the truth. Science and academia are lying to themselves not with the science but the fantasy solutions. It is not so much there are not solutions but that the solutions poorly scale, they have affordability issues, or the technology is not proven. People do not really understand how dangerous modern life is in terms of lack of sustainability and resilience. People are influenced by efficiency and performance which knocks on to a positiveness of motivation and morale. Alternatives are seen as a letdowns that won’t sell. We are told these new technologies will be affordable and seamlessly adapt to our status quo living without proof.
The truth is when we take this alternative way of living beyond a certain point significant and disruptive changes will likely occur. Many people do not realize how hard these changes will be and how deep the sacrifices will have to be taken. I think the real issue is in regards to behavioral management. Storage are likely not going to be good enough to do all that is asked of them without corresponding behavioral changes. Talking about cheaper, improving, and blaming deniers is what salesmen do. Wise men that have seen failure and tragedy think differently.
We really should be telling ourselves there are dangerous risks ahead that demand drastic action. In fact we should tell ourselves draconian action but of course most people can’t handle that without first being subjected to a crisis. Out of the frying pan into the fire is not sound policy but that is how we are acting this out. Behavior is the Holy Grail of a transition of sorts and the one least talked about. I say of sorts because it is yet to be seen if we can reinvent modernism. We are so far from a true test with what has been done to date. What has been done has been done in the safety and security of a status quo fossil fuel world which is hardly a real test. Behaviors needed are sobriety, vigilance, and acceptance of less affluence and very likely pain and suffering. The other issues is time and scale. We may not have a crisis or a process of events for a while yet. The scale may be a slow phase change and this is likely not going to be enough to influence behavior. What we need is probably too much for a modern population dumbed down and weakened by affluence to handle. What is worse we really are not even trying unless it feels good. You know a brand new solar system or EV feels so good.
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 10:12 pm
great Points Davy thanks for sharing. The only thing I would question is the claim that we have awhile to go. I believe we have a year at the least and three years at the most before big time changes are coming. And people are not going to like downsizing..
fmr-paultard on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 10:20 pm
as part of energy solution we should also bumpski SENTAPBs. supremacist extremist tard nazi bumpskied preachers threatens our democracy which is not unlike islam in that it encorporates politics and killing.
makati1 on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 10:24 pm
Delusions are common in the US…
“President Trump Confident in Missile Defense: In the Grip of Dangerous Illusion”
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/10/29/president-trump-confident-missile-defense-grip-dangerous-illusion.html
” The US currently deploys 36 interceptors – 32 at Fort Greely, Alaska, and four at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. By the end of 2017, there will be 44 deployed GBIs. A majority of the interceptors use the CE-I variant of kill vehicle that has scored only two successes in four tests. At least ten interceptors are to be equipped with the CE-II Block I vehicle, which has had two successful intercept tests in three tries….
It is generally believed that it takes at least four-five interceptors to hit the target. It means President Trump is off base saying the hit probability is 97%. Prior to the ICBM test, the GMD system had successfully hit its target in only ten of 18 tests since 1999. A success rate is about 56%, not 97%. But even 56% is almost certainly an overstatement, given the less-than-realistic nature of the tests.”
Maybe Trumpet is math challenged or just plain stupid? Maybe Americans are not much smarter?
“While the Russian tactical nuclear arsenal is not as large as what Soviet Union once maintained, the country is believed to have at least 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons deployed, but it could have as many as 5,000 such warheads when non-deployed weapons are taken into account.”
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/5-russian-nuclear-weapons-war-the-west-should-fear-12159
A 50% hit ratio would still allow between 1,000 and 2,500 nukes to land on US cities. The US is a paper tiger. Meow!
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 11:40 pm
makati1 your delusional fantasies about the us getting nuked are insane. Do you think any country wants to nuke the country that makes up 24% of the world economy? It would take down the whole system and be the end of globalization. The end of the world madkat will not be with a bang but a whimper…