US EIA raises gas production estimates

The US Energy Information Administration nudged up its natural gas production estimates for the fourth quarter and coming year amid rising demand from the generation sector and a boost in exports.

The agency, in its August Short-Term Energy Outlook Tuesday, raised by 840 MMcf/d to 82.1 Bcf/d its natural gas marketed production estimate for the US in Q4 2017.

“US natural gas production growth is expected to accelerate over the next two years, with growth rates over 2% in 2017 and over 5.5% in 2018,” said EIA Acting Administrator Howard Gruenspecht in a statement accompanying the outlook.

“Forecast record natural gas production in 2018 coincides with an expected rise in electricity generation from natural-gas fired power plants and a 23% increase in US natural gas exports,” he added.

From 2017 to 2018, EIA projects US gross exports of gas will rise to 10.62 Bcf/d from 8.66 Bcf/d. The 2018 estimate is up 5.3% from the prior forecast.

The agency raised its production estimate 210 MMcf/d to 78.91 Bcf/d for full-year 2017, and raised its 2018 estimate 1.01 Bcf/d to average 83.3 Bcf/d.

Overall, it forecast that dry gas production would average 73.5 Bcf/d in 2017, up 1.2 Bcf/d from 2016 levels, and that gas production in 2018 would rise 3.9 Bcf/d above the 2017 level. EIA, however, lowered its Q3 production estimate 150 MMcf/d to 79.65 Bcf/d.

SPOT PRICE FORECAST PULLS BACK

Short-term natural gas price estimates were lowered from July’s outlook, although EIA is still expecting prices to rise in 2018 on growing consumption and exports.

EIA lowered its forecast for Q3 Henry Hub natural gas spot prices to $2.99/MMBtu, 9 cents below its July estimate, and lowered its Q4 estimate to $3.17/MMBtu, 7 cents below its July estimate.

“Higher natural gas exports and growing domestic natural gas consumption in 2018 contribute to the forecast Henry Hub natural gas spot price rising from an annual average of $3.06/MMBtu in 2017 to $3.29/MMBtu in 2018,” the report said. Those figures were trimmed from EIA’s July forecast by 4 cents and 11 cents, respectively.

Acknowledging the pressure that constrained pipeline takeaway capacity has had on Dominion South basis prices, EIA said that Dominion South basis swaps could remain near minus $1/MMBtu without new takeaway capacity.

“However, the [US] Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certified several new natural gas pipeline projects for the region earlier this year. Once new capacity comes online, especially from the Atlantic Sunrise and Rover pipeline projects, the basis swap with Henry Hub could narrow,” the report said.

EIA lowered its gas consumption estimate in Q4 by 550 MMcf/d to 77.3 Bcf/d, while raising its Q3 estimate 220 MMcf/d to 65.52 Bcf/d. Full-year consumption estimates also were tapered for 2017, down 240 MMcf/d from last month’s estimate to an average of 72.62 Bcf/d for the year. Full-year 2018 consumption estimates shifted up 0.21 MMcf/d to 75.79 Bcf/d.

COLDER WEATHER PUSHES UP GENERATION IN 2018

“Forecast generation grows by 1.8% in 2018 based largely on a forecast of colder [weather] during the first quarter 2018 compared with the same period of 2017 and on the expectation of a growing economy,” the report said.

In its look at the continued tug-of-war between coal and gas as power plant fuels, EIA forecast that gas’ share of utility scale power generation would fall to about 31% in 2017 from an average of 34% in 2016 amid higher gas prices, increased generation from renewables and coal and easing power demand.

EIA forecasts that coal’s share of the generation pie would grow to nearly 32% in 2017 from 30%. Coal and gas will fuel roughly the same proportion of generation the following year, the agency estimated.

Platts