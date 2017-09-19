UK oil and gas reserves will expire in 10 years

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The UK’s oil industry could be entering its final decade of production, according to new research.
A study of output from offshore fields estimates about 10% of the nation’s original recoverable oil and gas remains.
If the predictions are correct, the UK would soon have to import all the oil and gas it needs, scientists have warned.
Academics behind the work are now urging the UK Government to use more renewable energy sources, particularly offshore wind and advanced solar energy technologies.
Professor Roy Thompson from the University of Edinburgh’s School of GeoSciences, who led the study, said: “The UK urgently needs a bold energy transition plan, instead of trusting to dwindling fossil fuel reserves and possible fracking.
“We must act now and drive the necessary shift to a clean economy with integration between energy systems.
“There needs to be greater emphasis on renewables, energy storage and improved insulation and energy efficiencies.”
Scientists from the University of Edinburgh examined the nation’s likely potential for fracking and carried out a fresh analysis of the country’s oil and gas production.
Analysis of hydrocarbon reserves shows discoveries have consistently lagged behind output since the industry’s peak in the late 1990s.
The research predicts that both oil and gas reserves – standing at 11% and 9% respectively – will run out within 10 years.
Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Alexander Burnett said: “If this turns out to be the case, it will be devastating for the north east economy.
“It’s now more essential than ever that both the Scottish and UK governments work together to maximise what’s left in the North Sea, and assist those who’ve suffered as a result of the downturn.”
The study, published in The Edinburgh Geologist, found that the UK has small potential for fracking.
This was because many possible sites are in densely populated areas, with low quality source rocks and complex geological histories.
A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The future for renewable energy is bright in Scotland and we have a record on growing the sector of which we are proud.
“Scotland’s offshore oil and gas industry also has a bright future, and, with the right regulatory and fiscal environment, the basin has up to 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent remaining, and this year has seen one of the biggest new discoveries of untapped oil in recent times.
“However it is the UK Government which retains most of the policy responsibility for the industry and which must use those powers to create the appropriate climate to protect jobs and investment.”
Further calls have been made to bring in more investment to the industry.
Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Oil and Gas UK, said: “There are up to 20 billion barrels of oil and gas resources still to be recovered on the UK Continental Shelf, based on production forecasts provided by the Oil and Gas Authority.
“To ensure the remaining potential of the UKCS is realised, we need to keep operating costs low, bring in new investment and maintain a relentless focus on exploration and enhanced recovery.”
Scottish Labour’s economy spokeswoman Jackie Baillie MSP said: “This is a worrying report about our oil and gas sector. It would be deeply regrettable if the predictions in this report come to fruition and we see oil and gas reserves only last another decade.
“We need to make sure we are investing in exploration to maximise new opportunities in oil and gas. However, this also reinforces the need for Scotland to move toward renewable energy, as well, which will provide new jobs and industry, and help preserve the environment too.”
A UK government spokesman said: “We do not recognise these figures.
“Research by the independent Oil and Gas Authority shows that in 2035, North Sea gas will still meet around a quarter of UK demand with oil from the same source meeting around a third.
“The UK Government is committed to ensuring a diverse energy mix and supplies that are reliable, affordable and clean.”
Anonymous on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 5:08 pm
Cloggie on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 5:22 pm
Britain is currently at the forefront in implementing offshore wind, with many projects in the “pipeline”, like Hornsea, currently the largest project in the world:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/09/13/dong-to-build-worlds-largest-offshore-wind-park-hornsea-uk/
Probably related with the UK running out of fossil fuel.
DerHundistlos on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 6:36 pm
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 7:28 pm
!Lucifer! on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 8:45 pm
Boat on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 9:58 pm
2 GW Offshore Windpower Planned for British Columbia
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/09/15/2-gw-offshore-windpower-planned-for-british-columbia/
Add the Saudi and even Iran to countries adding wind. How much of that market will Elon Musk get.
Boat on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 10:12 pm
biggest players in the battery market.
EV Batteries: A $240 Billion Industry In The Making That China Wants To Take Charge Of
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackperkowski/2017/08/03/ev-batteries-a-240-billion-industry-in-the-making/#6d923bbb3f08
antaris on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 10:27 pm
Boat our new socialist ndp gooverment I’m sure will kill any wind farm in BC. Just like they are killing off all other projects. We call theses assholes Horgens Heroes.
GregT on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 10:57 pm
“biggest players in the battery market.
EV Batteries: A $240 Billion Industry In The Making That China Wants To Take Charge Of”
EV batteries require finite resources Boat. Consuming finite resources is not sustainable.
GregT on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 11:04 pm
And Boat,
What would the point be of building a wind farm in BC? 94% of BC’s electric power generation already comes from hydro. Much more renewable than wind, but still not renewable without fossil fuels.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BC_Hydro
Duncan Idaho on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 11:12 pm
Batteries?
Still lithium ion, first commercialized by the Japanese in the early 1990’s.
It has been a while campers!
Let me know when anything scales—-
And can you say bottleneck?
I knew you could!
Boat on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 11:24 pm
greggiet,
I just report some of what I read of what is happening in the real world.
Like the clog and mak you misstate my position with regularity on several issues.
“Much more renewable than wind, but still not renewable without fossil fuels”.
You can quote this. FF will be used until humans don’t exist. However, I will cheer renewables/efficiency as tech takes out the amount of FF need to produce btu’s.
antaris on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 11:31 pm
Boat, by the way, the Haida Energy Farm is in the middle of no where surounded by a beautiful ocean and mountains. Never going to happen.
makati1 on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 11:37 pm
Boat, you have to be able to sort out the bullshit from reality when you read. You have to get past the brainwashing ans blinders to see the truth. And you have to read hundreds of articles about the subject to begin to get the big picture. That is why police interview as many witnesses as possible at an accident. To get a better picture of what happened.
Boat on Tue, 19th Sep 2017 11:54 pm
mak,
Your bullshit filter definitely came from a different manufacturer than mine. You know this. We’ll just agree to disagree on most topics. 4 years running I have won every day the imminent bullshit collapse story. I suggest a reassessment of your filter supplier.
Cloggie on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 1:40 am
It’s impossible to run out of oil.
It spontaneously generates in the ground.
The abiotic theory is that oil bubbles up from the interior of the earth and is flirted with by people with zero understanding of geology and oil.
Like the Rockman.lol
(and my insignificance, but my opinion doesn’t matter in this case)
Cloggie on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 1:42 am
What would the point be of building a wind farm in BC? 94% of BC’s electric power generation already comes from hydro. Much more renewable than wind, but still not renewable without fossil fuels.
Selling the electricity to your most beloved neighbor.
GregT on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 1:46 am
“4 years running I have won every day the imminent bullshit collapse story.”
Ignorance is your filter Boat, filters don’t get any more dense than that.
“You can quote this. FF will be used until humans don’t exist.”
Completely agree. FF will be used until humans finalize the sixth mass extinction event that they have already triggered, and they won’t exist after that. How many decades they have left, is still up for debate. One thing for certain, what you have experienced along the gulf so far, is a small taste of things to come. Things are not going to get better.
GregT on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 1:55 am
“Selling the electricity to your most beloved neighbour.”
Then why pursue an intermittent source of non-renewable electric power generation? There are still plenty of rivers, (and entire ecosystems), left to destroy in BC with non-renewable hydro electric, and cheaper too.
Boat on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 2:16 am
greggiet,
“Then why pursue an intermittent source of non-renewable electric power generation”?
Cloggie on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 2:20 am
Then why pursue an intermittent source of non-renewable electric power generation? There are still plenty of rivers, (and entire ecosystems), left to destroy in BC with non-renewable hydro electric, and cheaper too.
Let me guess… the Canadian government has understood that Canada will need a lot of extra electricity to “fuel” its future e-vehicle fleet.
Three of these 2 GW wind parks in combination with endless Canadian potential for pumped hydro-storage would solve the e-vehicle fuel problem. Smart move Canada!
http://www.windpowernews.net/business-news/1.139772-dong-energy-signs-loi-with-naikun-for-offshore-wind-farm-in-bc-canada.html
Located in Hecate Strait, between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert on the British Columbia mainland, the Haida Energy Field location has some of the strongest, most-consistent winds in the world and comprises of a 550-square kilometer area. The project would feature bottom-fixed structures due to the shallow water at the project location… The Haida Energy Field could significantly contribute to meeting British Columbia’s future energy needs. Offshore wind is a key part of the global shift to increase the use of renewable energy and this project could help to propel British Columbia and Canada into the new energy economy.
makati1 on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 2:22 am
Boat, the US has been collapsing since 1970. It is reaching the hockey stick on the graph. Be patient. I have been observing it since 1970. Have you?
Do you know that EVERYONE was denying the possible collapse of Wall Street in 1929, until the day it happened and it was too late? Probably not. I doubt you are a student of history.
Look around. The collapse is everywhere. The median income of Americans is still at 1999 levels. Debt has hit record heights. 41 million on food stamps. Millions of families homeless. Crumbling infrastructure. Store chains that have been in business for 100 years are going bankrupt. The dollar is collapsing with every country that turns away from it. And on and on.
Deny all you want, but that 2X4 of reality is going to hurt. The boomerang of greed is coming home. You fantasy world is crumbling all around you while you stick your fingers in your ears and go: “LA LA LA LA I can’t hear you.
Cloggie on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 2:23 am
GregT on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 2:25 am
“Don’t you Canadians read books to know the answer? Your superior filter hasn’t come with ideas?”
We already have 100% hydro here, as renewable as it gets, non-renewable hydro electric power generation Boat. No need to read books to understand the answer. And Boat, WTF does red state Jews have to do with anything? All Jews are not Zionists, and not all Zionists are Jews. Perhaps you might consider reading a book, instead of your regularly scheduled programming? (the programming that you choose to pay for)
Boat on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 2:58 am
“Let me guess… the Canadian government has understood that Canada will need a lot of extra electricity to “fuel” its future e-vehicle fleet.”
Good guess Cloggie, but no basis in reality. The Canadian government does not control large multinational corporations, but rather the other way around, and there isn’t any such thing as a ‘future e-vehicle fleet’ without fossil fuels. Why you continue to play this silly little game, is beyond comprehension.
GregT on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 3:09 am
Cloggie on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 3:21 am
there isn’t any such thing as a ‘future e-vehicle fleet’ without fossil fuels. Why you continue to play this silly little game, is beyond comprehension.
Slowly.
Windturbines produce electricity > electricity will be used to charge e-vehicle batteries > e-vehicles drive without emissions.
It is not rocket science, Greg.
You can use electricity from wind turbines to produce new wind turbines. EROI = 20 remember?
All great energy thinkers will agree that in principle a 100% renewable energy base is possible. The EU for instance has based its energy policy on this goal.
Everybody knows it is possible.
But you, a stubborn ecologist-fundamentalist (like Heinberg and full of ideas about Chief Seattle and a green world) doesn’t want that to happen. So in your view it won’t happen, a classic example of wishful thinking, you share with Davy.
You want to see industrial civilization destroyed with 6.5 billion people killed, so the wonderful earth and nature can be freed from the “cancer monkeys”.
Not going to happen.
Boat on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 3:48 am
General Motors making massive wind purchase to power 7 plants
General Motors is making a big investment in wind power.
The automaker announced that it is purchasing 200 megawatts of wind energy from wind farms in Ohio and Illinois, and that once the turbines are online next year, 20% of the company’s global electricity usage will be powered by renewables. The electricity generated will supply seven plants, including those that make the Chevrolet Cruze and Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty pickups, according to a news release.
GM announced last year that it intends to source all electricity needs at its facilities worldwide with renewable energy by 2050.
http://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/general-motors/2017/09/19/general-motors-wind-power/681101001/
Cloggie on Wed, 20th Sep 2017 4:00 am
LG announced a new 365 Watt solar panel last week:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/09/20/lg-365-watt-solar-panel/
26% power increase as compared to what was standard until now (the 290W I have on my roof).