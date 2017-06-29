Trump says the Atlantic, Arctic could soon be open to oil drilling

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The White House is making a bid to overturn the Obama administration’s five-year plan forbidding oil and gas exploration in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans and will examine opportunities to drill almost anywhere off the U.S. coast.
Interior Department officials said Thursday that opening most of the outer continental shelf to leasing is part of President Trump’s strategy to make the United States a global leader in energy production, stimulate coastal activity and create thousands of jobs. But as onshore oil and natural gas production has surged from horizontal drilling, helping to lower the price of petroleum, interest in offshore drilling has fallen.
A barrel of petroleum sells for less than $45, and many oil companies balk at the massive investment in equipment needed to drill offshore when the price is lower than $85, analysts say.
Vincent DeVito, Interior’s counselor for energy policy, said a 45-day comment period will start Monday with a request for public comment in the Federal Register. DeVito said stakeholders, such as state governors, would be contacted for their input, as will the Department of Defense, which frowns upon exploration near bases and areas where ships conduct training exercises.
Royal Dutch Shell suspended drilling in the Arctic about two years ago when its oil exploration there produced a dry hole. The company said the result didn’t justify the massive risks and expense of drilling in the environmentally sensitive Arctic frontier.
DeVito said the Obama administration’s plan, to keep more than 90 percent of the outer continental shelf off limits, isn’t feasible given a recent Trump administration analysis showing oil production there could create 300,000 jobs.
“Our country has a massive energy economy, and we should absolutely wear it on our sleeves, rather than keep energy resources in the ground,” he said in a statement. “This work will encourage responsible energy exploration and production, in order to advance the United States’ position as a global energy force and foster security for the benefit of the American citizenry.”
On his way out of office in January, President Barack Obama banned offshore drilling in both ocean areas, removing regions that he said are “simply not right to lease.”
Midnight Oil on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 8:06 pm
Hot Dang…BAU unleashed and on steroids…
My retirement is starting to look OK…
That’s if the positive feedbacks don’t kick in and make the planet unlivable….
The devil is in the details, right AdamB?
Apneaman on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 9:49 pm
They only need to find a little more cheap Nat Gas and it will kill the US coal industry dead. The new headline will read
Trump Energy Policy Kills Coal
Kentuckians Starve
Midnight Oil on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 9:52 pm
Scary’: CO2 Rates Climb Even as Emissions Stabilize
Scientists say the earth’s natural “sponges” may be unable to absorb CO2 at the usual rate
Environmentalist Bill McKibben is one climate change expert who’s distressed by the news. On Monday, he tweeted, “On the list of scary things, this is near the top: Forests and oceans seem to be starting to absorb a lot less co2.
The extreme weather in the previous two years may have caused such an extreme rise that the natural “sponges” that are usually able to absorb carbon dioxide, are having trouble keeping up.
Josep G. Canadell, an Australian climate scientist who runs the Global Carbon Project, told the Times the trends are ominous.
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2017/06/27/scary-co2-rates-climb-even-emissions-stabilize#
Apneaman on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 9:56 pm
Just more US tribal bullshit.
Headlines from last year.
Here’s Why Obama Is Approving Arctic Drilling Again
For a leader who has made fighting climate change a priority, President Barack Obama’s decision to approve Royal Dutch Shell’s return to oil and gas exploration off Alaska was seen by many environmentalists as a contradiction.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/here-s-why-obama-is-approving-arctic-drilling-again/
Obama quietly approves hundreds of offshore fracking drills in Gulf of Mexico
Published time: 30 Jun, 2016
https://www.rt.com/usa/348947-obama-fracking-gulf-mexico/
2010
Barack Obama reverses campaign promise and approves offshore drilling
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/mar/31/barack-obama-drilling-offshore-approves
What this really means is Trump has approved drilling on the moon.
Apneaman on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 10:05 pm
Midnight Oil, one thing to keep in mind is those are self reported emissions numbers. Kinda like how Volkswagen reports their cars emissions numbers. How much faith can anyone have that China and India are shooting straight? Regardless, the feedbacks are underway and will continue to puke up ever more CO2 & methane every year and they cannot be stopped. Technically they could be slowed, but we all know the humans are incapable of making the radical emission cuts, land abuse changes and overall consumption reduction that would require. What’s the point of living without a never ending stream of quickly forgotten consumer dopamine hits?
DerHundistlos on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 11:24 pm
According to a wide ranging international study (prepare yourself for the shocker of the year), confidence in Trump and the United States has plummeted from 64% under Obama to now just 22%. US standing in the world has never been worse.
Trust in the American president plummeted most in the United States’ closest allies in Europe and Asia, as well as in the countries it borders, Canada and Mexico. In only two countries, Russia and Israel, does Trump receive a higher score than Obama.
The Pew survey revealed a level of distrust and an intense dislike in the American presidency under Trump never before seen on such a universal bases.
efarmer on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 11:42 pm
You have to see a person who basically is oriented in brand championship, confronting his predecessor to destory his brand . We are in in a brand warfare period of governance. While the brand is everything to some of the cast, the bulk of it is surreal nonsense. A brand will win and shine, but it won’t have anything to do with the brand of the United States brand, but it will be so good, so unexpected, you will win, and it wil be great, believe me, you are going to win, and get tired of wiining, and then win some more, and then you will exclaim, “It is so boring to win like this, and I am sick of it”, and yet with the Trump Magic you shall continue to win and wind and win.
makati1 on Fri, 30th Jun 2017 12:04 am
The U$A has become “The Greatest Show on Earth” with all of it’s freaks and clowns performing for a dumbed down, drugged up, snowflake citizenry. Lies, corruption, death and destruction is now normal and obvious to anyone who bothers to look at declining America. Especially to anyone outside the U$ MSM Iron Curtain.