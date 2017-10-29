‘Transformation Is Happening’: Saudi Aramco’s Chief on Future of Oil

As Saudi Aramco, the Saudi national oil company, prepares for a widely-awaited initial public offering next year, its chief executive, Amin H. Nasser, is at the center of the planning.
Mr. Nasser has run Aramco, which produces more oil than any other company in the world, since 2015, and also oversees a wide range of joint ventures and investments. Along with the public offering, Aramco is also crucial to Saudi-led efforts to cut oil production in an effort to buoy prices. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was above $100 a barrel in 2014 before tumbling sharply. It is now at about $60 a barrel.
He spoke to Stanley Reed, a New York Times reporter, on the sidelines of an event sponsored by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a partnership of 10 international oil companies that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the industry.
Their conversation, edited for grammar, style and clarity, follows.
Q. How will the privatization, or initial public offering, help Saudi Aramco
Cloggie on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 4:12 pm
If even oil producer giants admit that renewables will take over, you know that renewables have won. The oil age is a dead man walking.
Davy on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 4:26 pm
Sure, clogged, like they can be trusted. Lol, if someone
told you anything to advance your agenda you believe it. What a nut case. You are a weenie who believes in whatever sounds good. Real men face life with the good and the bad. They are humbled by their own deficiencies. You and mad kat revel in your fantasy greatness. Pathetic
Cloggie on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 5:07 pm
Pathetic clown and wounded animal Davy, who can’t except that his world is about to collapse, comes with his usual “rebuttal” with zero arguments, peppered with personal insults.
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 5:50 pm
I can’t wait to visit a new Saudi entertainment hub! Hopefully they will be selling their classic ten inch beheader blades in the gift shops!
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 5:59 pm
UC Davis Study: It Will Take 131 Years to Replace Oil with Alternatives (Malyshkina, 2010)
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/es100730q
University of Chicago Study: predicts world economy unlikely to stop relying on fossil fuels (Covert, 2016)
https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/jep.30.1.117
fmr-paultard on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 6:43 pm
how do i get off this site? i’ve become prisoner here. it’s nonstop eurotard propaganda 24/x7. please supertards go to moscow. make it stop
Anonymous on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 6:44 pm
They’re doing fine. Brent just hit $60. Prices are well above the levels of the 85-2005.
On volume, they are pumping 10 million barrels a day (and constraining production from pumping more). Volume is having no problems from decline. Simmons died well before Saudis. Twilight in the hot tubs? Staniford looks like a moron for his TOD posts from 2007 and 2008. Same with James Hamilton.
Boat on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 7:10 pm
mm,
Think 80 percent renewables and climate change thinning out the herd. The idea of zero ff is silly. There will always be a huge plastics industry, some types of machinery etc. But products needing FF will be taxed at a high rate.
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 7:41 pm
Boat…Solar and wind made up less then 2 percent of total energy production last year.And over a trillion dollars have been spent on this since 2000..Its a scam..It will never produce 10 percent…And once the oil shortages come the economy will collapse and the renewable dream will be washed away. Along with everything else..
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 7:44 pm
Peak Oil may keep Climate Change in Check – Scientific American
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/peak-oil-may-keep-catastrophic-climate-change-in-check/
Im sick of the climate fake doom on this blog…you have been duped.
Boat on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 8:13 pm
mm,
PUBLISHED JUNE 15, 2017
The U.S. set a new renewable energy milestone in March, in data released Wednesday. For the first time, wind and solar accounted for 10 percent of all electricity generation, with wind comprising 8 percent and solar coming in at 2 percent.
Apneaman on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 11:03 pm
MASTERMIND, thanks for that up to date article from 2013. There has only been over a trillion dollars worth in AGW Jacked disasters since. Just in the last 50 days the US has had 4 that could top a half trillion, but they’re just using CGI to make you think all that RECORD BREAKING flooding and wild fire are real and the hundreds of thousands of victims are all $5 hr crisis actors.
deadlykillerbeaz on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 11:30 pm
The price fell through six floors because an extra 2 million barrels per day eliminated supply interruptions caused by conflict in a middle eastern country, which happens on a regular basis, more business as usual gone.
The interruptions no longer had an effect on the supply chain with an extra 2 million barrels out there. The price was too high with an extra oil supply out there.
The real cause for the transformation that’s been happening. Expensive oil triggered the development of shale oil and tar sands extractions. The truth be told, OPEC lost market share.
Either natural gas or electric heating, both are superior to a fuel oil furnace.
Electric heat is safe, quiet home heating. Just need baseboard electric heat with a thermostat to control the temperature.
No danger of carbon monoxide poisoning with electric heat.
Reduces demand for heating oil.
So, at the end of the day, another 98 million barrels have been burned again today.
Just as long as the beer truck tanks are full of diesel fuel and filled with beer, all is well.
Tomorrow will be the same story, so don’t worry about the end of oil, it is going to take some time for that day to roll around.
Happy days are here again.
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 11:44 pm
Apneaman OMG the planet has warmed up by 1.5 degrees above average…holy shit the world is going to end soon. we are all going to boil to death. we should have stopped eating meat a long time ago like Leo wanted us to. so those damn cows would stop farting and belching causing so much global warming…