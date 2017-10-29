‘Transformation Is Happening’: Saudi Aramco’s Chief on Future of Oil

A. I think that privatization will definitely elevate, first, our international visibility as a company, our decision-making strategies, and also our achievements to date, and our governance. We know that we have excellent governance. A lot is not known about Saudi Aramco in terms of performance and all of that. So a lot of numbers can be shared later on, when we are listed.

You will see, first of all, a lot invested in technology to add more value. While everyone else cut technology spending, we are increasing our technology spending. We have eight technology hubs outside Saudi Arabia, and three inside Saudi Arabia, for a total of 11. Two of our technology hubs focus on better fuel formulation, less carbon footprint, more efficiency in car engines.

That all will hopefully, at a certain point, be shared with investors when we are listed.

Do you have any doubt that the listing will happen?

No, the listing is happening. You have confirmation from the Crown Prince this week, and our minister of energy and the minister of finance, all the stakeholders in the kingdom. It is happening in 2018.

Is Aramco working on renewables, like wind and solar power?

It is an important element of our strategy, to get into renewables. The kingdom, as I said, is looking at producing 9.5 to 10 gigawatts by 2023. So yes, we are interested and we are going to be a major player in renewables.

Are your customers unhappy about your holding back production to honor your agreements with OPEC and Russia?