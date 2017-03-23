The world’s deepest oil well is over 40,000 feet deep

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
In the world’s deepest gold mine, workers will venture 2.5 miles (4 km) below the Earth’s surface to extract from a 30-inch (0.8m) wide vein of gold-rich ore.
While these depths are impressive, mining is limited by the frailty of the human body. Going much deeper would be incredibly dangerous, as limitations such as heat, humidity, logistics, and potential seismic activity all become more intense.
Luckily, the oil industry does not have such human obstacles, and drilling deep into the Earth’s crust is instead limited by a different set of circumstances – how deep can the machinery and technology go before the unfathomable heat and pressure renders it inoperable?
Today’s infographic comes to us fromFuel Fighter, and it helps to visualize the mind-boggling depths of the world’s deepest oil well, which is located in a remote corner of eastern Russia.
The world’s deepest oil well, known as Z-44 Chayvo, goes over 40,000 ft (12 km) into the ground – equal to 15 Burj Khalifas (the tallest skyscraper) stacked on top of each other. That’s also equal to 2x the record height for air balloon flight.
Perhaps more importantly to the operator, Exxon Neftegas Ltd., the wells on this shelf are expected to produce a total of 2.3 billion barrels of oil.
Before the Z-44 Chayvo Well and other holes like it were drilled on the eastern side of Russia, the famous Kola Superdeep Borehole held the record for drill depth.
Located in western Russia, this time just 10 km from the border with Norway, the Kola Superdeep Borehole was rumored to have been discontinued in 1992 because it actually reached “hell” itself. At its most extreme depth, the drill had pierced a super-hot cavity, and scientists thought they heard the screams of “damned souls”.
All folklore aside, the Kola Superdeep Borehole is super interesting in its own right. It revealed many important things about our planet, and it still holds the record today for depth below the surface.
10 Comments on "The world’s deepest oil well is over 40,000 feet deep"
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 1:53 am
Remember folks: oil may be found 13 km deep but oil that’s of biotic origin! Rotten dinosaurs, honest!
Seriously, the Russians were right all along, oil is obviously of abiotic nature. Or at least, ALSO of abiotic nature.
makati1 on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 2:55 am
Who needs oil…
https://sg.news.yahoo.com/amazing-vehicles-surprisingly-made-filipinos-080759308.html
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 3:11 am
Wow. I wonder if Rockman can help explain this. Seems like maybe they can’t make money drilling that far. Or the bore will plug up.
What if the pressure quits, how the heck would the oil be lifted up a boreshaft that long.
The energy losses must be significant, a lot of the energy of the oil would be used up, just to pump it to the surface. 10% ??
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 3:18 am
Drilling is so 19-20th century. You can make holes of 2 miles deep by repeatedly shooting bullets into the soil at a speed of up to 8 miles/sec, speeding up the time of making a hole with a factor ten.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3173966/Forget-drills-Shell-wants-use-GUNS-Firm-backs-plans-fire-giant-bullets-ground-reach-geothermal-energy.html
brough on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 4:39 am
Racer.
There is no problem with pumping. At 40km below the earths surface the temperature is about 1000degC. Almost any petroleum product at that temperture suddenly exposed to atmospheric pressures would become instant vapour. Presenting a whole new set of technical problems at the well-head. As an oil chemist I would be interested in any bore samples obtained from that depth. After millions of years under those pressures and tempertures it may be oil, but not as we know it.
brough on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 4:41 am
Like you racer, I’m interested in anything Rockman as to offer.
Nony on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 5:23 am
Oil is biotic in origin (biomarkers are present). Believing in abiotic oil is the cornie equivalent of some of the more silly peaker conspiracy delusions. Most oil and gas comes from periods older than the dinosaurs and is formed from sediments of ocean based microorganisms, not land animals, not dinosaurs, not even freshwater organisms. This is just science.
brough on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 5:43 am
Apology!
Just realised it 12km, not 40km.
At 25degC/km earth temp/depth gradient, that makes it 300degC not 1000degC.
Still dammed hot for those well-head operatives and most petroleum product are vapour.
Davy on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 5:52 am
Thanks, Nony that is what I was taught and what is reasonable for anyone who has a science background.
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 6:24 am
Indeed what we were all taught.
Interesting though that our resident oil professional Rockman happens to be a abiotic oil supporter. And here is somebody who actually knows what he is talking about for a change.lol