The ‘sweet spots’ fueling the US shale oil boom ‘will not last forever,’ Saudi Aramco CEO says

- Saudi Aramco’s CEO says he does not worry about the booming U.S. shale oil output.
- The “sweet spots” that American frackers are focusing on will eventually deplete, forcing them to tap less lucrative acreage, Amin Nasser says.
Saudi Aramco’s Amin Nasser, CEO of the world’s largest oil company, says he does not spend much time worrying about booming production from U.S. shale fields.
One reason, says Nasser, is that shale drillers will eventually deplete the low-cost, high-quality “sweet spots” they’ve focused on throughout much of the three-year oil price downturn. American energy companies have driven down the cost of producing a barrel of crude, staved off bankruptcy and prevented output declines by tapping their best oil fields first.
“The concentration that we are seeing today is on the sweet spot of shale, and this will not last forever,” Nasser said in an exclusive interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
“You can concentrate for some time on the sweet spots and produce more oil. But ultimately you need to venture downward, and that’s where you have less quality and you require more cost to produce these barrels,” Nasser said Sunday from the command center at Saudi Aramco headquarters in Dhahran.
“Shale oil will contribute additional barrels, but it will all depend on the price of crude.”
American drillers use expensive advanced methods like hydraulic fracturing to free oil and natural gas from underground shale formations.
A surge in U.S. shale production is one of several factors that has frustrated the Saudi-led effort to drain the world’s stockpiles of excess crude. OPEC and several other exporting nations, including Russia, have agreed to keep 1.8 million barrels a day off the market in a bid to boost oil prices.
The cost of U.S. crude rose to about $55 a barrel in January after OPEC struck the deal in December, allowing more frackers to break even on production from new wells. U.S. output has grown by 467,000 barrels a day this year through July, the last month for which final data were available.
While Saudi Arabia is cutting its oil exports, U.S. shipments have filled in the gap and surged to record highs.
Nasser said the market can absorb the bump in U.S. output, given the International Energy Agency’s forecast that global oil demand will grow by 1.6 million barrels a day in 2017. Production from the world’s existing wells also declines by about 5 percent, or roughly 5 million barrels a day, he added.
Further, the recovery in U.S. drilling activity has stalled recently, Nasser notes. The number of oil rigs operating in U.S. fields rebounded to a total of 768 in August. The count has since ticked down to 736, as U.S. crude prices consolidate at about $52 a barrel.
“Shale oil will contribute additional barrels, but it will all depend on the price of crude,” Nasser said.
As for Saudi Aramco’s influence on oil prices, Nasser said the market — and not his company — will determine the price of oil.
“Even the production currently is dictated by the Ministry of Energy rather than Aramco,” he said.
“When there is an agreement within OPEC, we will adhere to whatever the ministry asks for. But whatever is put on the market, in terms of supply-demand balances, will dictate the price.”
MASTERMIND on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 8:39 am
TV interview was hilarious “Shale oil has barely offset demand. Not too mention there is a natural decline…”…Cut….LOL
coffeeguyzz on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 9:53 am
… neither will Ghawar.
Cloggie on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 10:16 am
Here a promotional video of “Neom”, a new to be build city state of 26,000 km2 (with room for tens of millions of people) … located at the southern tip of Israel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC66tTbmgxc
…full with Arabs. You can easily hide a giant army in that city for a surprise attack against Israel.
They intend to build a bridge between KSA (Jordan?) and Egypt, in the face of Eilat.
Boat on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 10:27 am
We should thank US shale for driving down the cost of gasoline for the world. Evil forces driven by greed have joined together and cut production to force higher prices but so far the N American producers have foiled that attempt.
So tonight as we eat apple pie and watch the world series remember your $2.19 gal of gas would be $4.00.
fmr-paultard on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 10:30 am
eurotard, i know you are fan of fuhrer who conducted ungentlementaly attack against britain using U-boat but launching attacks under civilian over is isis tactics and not usually frowned upon in modern battlefield.
Cloggie on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 10:39 am
eurotard, i know you are fan of fuhrer who conducted ungentlementaly attack against britain using U-boat but launching attacks under civilian over is isis tactics and not usually frowned upon in modern battlefield.
commietard, I am mostly a fan of getting the stories straight. how about reading up a little on history. Britain and France declared war against Germany, not the other way around.
So if you don’t want your u-boats attacked “ungentlemanly”, don’t declare war.
It is not rocket science.
Apneaman on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 11:08 am
Boat, who is we? And how exactly would you thank US shale? Meet up with rockman and blow him?
‘Oh thank you soooooooo much rockman/US shale…gulp…slurp…gag…gulp’.
fmr-paultard on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 11:48 am
aptard i don’t know you know but supertards are beyond reproach. this is what i have to do to keep them from being Cambridge Five. excuseme but if i may borrow the shorthand notation, you’re just a regular ((tard)). you can be a supertard if you work on it.
peace,love
Boat on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 12:18 pm
ape,
I will thank shale by buying an EV when they become cheaper. The lowest cost producer wins in the end. Work on taking the emotion out of the data you consume. Emotion causes stress and drives up health care cost.
rockman on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 12:36 pm
Apeman – Don’t thank me: the Rockman and his owner did touch the shale plays…not enough profit.
And ole Amin should know about running out of sweet spots to drill: Aramco ran out of them many decades ago. LOL.
deadlykillerbeaz on Tue, 24th Oct 2017 1:04 pm
Those sweet spots will last longer than the Saudi Aramco CEOs projection.
So there!