The Oil And Gas Situation – 2016 Year In Review
In the history of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States, 2016 will be remembered as one of the most eventful in terms of major market developments, asset transactions and developments in public policy. As we approach year’s end, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at some of the year’s major events:
- The Permian Basin exploded – While other major U.S. oil and gas producing basins – like the Eagle Ford and Haynesville Shale areas – languished in the mire of an ongoing oilfield depression, the multi-play Permian Basin heated up in a big way. Throughout the summer and fall, company after company announced major asset acquisitions in the region, with some, like Pioneer Resources, talking about their ability to profitably drill even with oil prices in the $30-$40 range. As the price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ramped up to near and above $50, the region’s rig count escalated apace, to over 250 and still rising.As if the region’s known resources weren’t attractive enough, in early September, Apache Corp. announced a discovery of what it believes to be between 3 and 9 billion barrels of economically producible oil in its Alpine High play. Then, in mid-November, the USGS raised enthusiasm for the Permian even higher with a new, gigantic resource estimate for the Wolfcamp formation. At year’s end, the oil boom was alive and well in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, even with WTI selling in the low $50s.
- Costs of drilling plunged – One of the main drivers of the explosive growth of drilling in the Permian, along with slowly-rising rig counts in other major basins during the second half of 2016 was the ongoing impressive lowering of the costs involved in drilling, completing and operating new wells. At the beginning of the year, it was not uncommon to see operators reporting that such costs had decreased by up to 30% from 2014 levels. But by year’s end, we were seeing some companies, like Oasis Petroleum, reporting that they were now able to drill and complete new wells at half the cost of 2014 levels, due to lower service provider rates, shorter drilling times, and impressive gains in process efficiencies. Anyone surprised by this likely hasn’t studied much about the history of the oil and gas industry, which is filled with example after example of overcoming diversity through process improvements and the development and deployment of better technologies. Some things never change.
- Expected Ultimate Recoveries (EURs) soared – Process improvements and advancing technologies were also largely responsible for a dramatic uptick in EURs during 2016. Drilling times were shortened, new hydraulic fracturing technologies enabled producers to better identify sweet spots and access more of the formation rock during each frac job, and gathering and pipeline infrastructure continued to be built out in younger play areas, allowing more efficient takeaways for associated natural gas and liquids. Combined with falling drilling and completion costs, the higher EURs result in a lower commodity price needed to make an increasing number of projects economic to drill. All great news for an industry that hadn’t had much of that during 2014 and 2015.
- Hundreds of companies filed for bankruptcy – But the good news did not come quickly enough for many companies, especially in the upstream sector of the business. A growing sense of dread accompanied the spring redetermination season, as producer after producer announced that debt loads incurred in anticipation of ongoing high commodity prices had become too large to bear in the ongoing low price environment. In all, more than 200 oil and gas companies had filed for bankruptcy protection by the end of October, with more still teetering on the brink. Although a number of bankruptcies were also filed during 2015, 2016 will be remembered as the year the bust hit hard.
ANDREWS, TX – JANUARY 20: An oil pumpjack works at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field on January 20, 2016 in the oil town of Andrews, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
- Fracking was exonerated – Despite inaccurate (fake?) media reports that the EPA had “changed its mind” in the re-release of its six year-long study on possible water impacts from Hydraulic Fracturing, the fact of the matter is its original finding that “fracking” has no systemic impacts on underground water did not change. The only change was in the way the finding was messaged, and the admission by the agency that, after spending six years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars desperately trying to prove otherwise, it has found no evidence that “fracking” is a widespread threat to the nation’s water resources.
Campers shovel out an exit ramp at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Many Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents who’ve gathered for months in the camp are committed to staying despite wintry weather and demands that they leave. An overnight storm brought several inches of snow, winds gusting to 50 mph and temperatures that felt as cold as 10 degrees below zero. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
- Anti-development activism moved from upstream to midstream – Frustrated by eight years of mainly failure to ban hydraulic fracturing at the local, state or federal levels, and three years of poor results in implementing unreasonable setback laws, 2016 will be remembered as the year that leaders in the radical anti-development movement decided to make the move from the upstream segment of the business to the midstream. No doubt emboldened by the illusory “victory” handed their way when President Obama ignored the law to block the northern leg of Trans-Canada’s proposed Keystone XL Pipeline via executive fiat, anti-development organizers latched onto the protests against Energy Transfer’s Dakota Access Pipeline begun by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as their next cause celebre’.Having left the site of that ongoing protest trashed for the winter, they now have moved into Texas seeking warmer ground. The midstream segment of the business, notorious for its reluctance to engage in effective public communications efforts, now has a big job on its hands, whether it wants it or not.
The Asia Vision LNG carrier ship sits docked at the Cheniere Energy Inc. terminal in this aerial photograph taken over Sabine Pass, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Photographer: Lindsey Janies/Bloomberg
- LNG Exports ramped up – 2016 will also be remembered as the Year of the Exports for the domestic oil and gas industry, as strong lobbying efforts in Washington led to public policy shifts enabling U.S. producers to seek new, international markets for some of their production. On the LNG front, Cheniere Energy saw the first shipment from its new Sabine Pass facility ship out right at the end of 2015, and volumes moving out of this facility have ramped up significantly as 2016 has rolled along. Sabine Pass remains the only currently-operational LNG export facility in the U.S. but four other major facilities are under construction and will begin opening up in 2017.
- Oil exports almost doubled – Meanwhile, thanks to the congressional repeal of the idiotic 1970s-era ban on crude oil exports, domestic oil producers have been able to almost double their exported volumes during the first nine months of 2016. Per the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil exports averaged 394,000 barrels per day in January, and had grown to 694,000 per day by September.
- The U.S. became a net exporter of natural gas – Another bit of very significant export news came in November when, according to U.S. Global Platts, the United States became a net exporter of natural gas. This came about not only thanks to exports of LNG, but also due to more cross-border pipelines being built to take gas into Mexico, and to a lesser extent, to Canada.
- OPEC “surrendered” – Or did it? Time will tell, but this is how some analysts interpreted OPEC’s agreement within its own membership and with Russia and other non-OPEC oil exporting nations to curtail exports of crude oil beginning January 1. Certainly, the strong leadership towards this deal exhibited by Saudi Arabia indicates that that country’s leaders have tired of burning through the country’s sovereign wealth funds at such a rapid pace, during their two-year effort to cripple the U.S. shale industry.Many analysts declared these shale drillers to be the “winners” in this competition, but it must be noted that many shale producers were counted among those 200+ companies that sought the protection of U.S. bankruptcy laws during 2016. So, if they’re the “winners”, it seems to be a Pyrrhic victory at best.
- Help is on the way! – Or is it? Again, time will tell. But the presidential election didn’t go exactly as pretty much all the polls and “experts” predicted that it would, and Donald J. Trump will become the nation’s 45th president on January 20, 2017. Along with him will come nominees like former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for Secretary of Energy, Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke for Secretary of the Interior, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as EPA Administrator, and ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State. If that looks like a pretty pro-oil and gas lineup to you, trust me, you are not alone.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
In any event, it does at least appear that 2016 will be remembered as the year during which the worst of the 21st century’s biggest oil bust (so far) came and went. Then again, if we know one enduring truth about the oil and natural gas industry, it is that appearances are often quite deceiving.
No doubt, 2017 will have many, many surprises in store.
Next Week: An Oil And Gas Industry Preview for 2017.
Apneaman on Tue, 20th Dec 2016 6:59 pm
Get Ready for the Great Oil Bust of 2017
http://www.barrons.com/articles/get-ready-for-the-great-oil-bust-of-2017-1482232313
Anonymous on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 4:31 am
Next Week: An Oil And Gas Industry Preview for 2017.
Translation: The 2016 review was full of wishful thinkful, half-truths, mischaracterizations, general fallacies, and that was for events in the past, where we actually have a record of what occurred.
Next week, we’ll do the same for 2017, but this time, for events that haven’t even happened yet. We couldn’t summarize 2016 accurately, so don’t expect much from us when it comes to predicting the future and you wont be disappointed.
penury on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 9:51 am
After reading this, I fail to see why any of us are concerned about energy, except that there is too much available. Next yrat should be fun with all the excess around the world.
Revi on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 10:21 am
There’s lots of oil, if you are issued enough money to pay for it.
rockman on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 12:04 pm
Revi – So true. And: They left one of the primary reasons for the increase in improved EUR’s…lower oil prices. As explained many, many times: we don’t make drilling decisions based on EROEI. They are based on estimated ROR. And the only way to offset lower oil prices is to drill prospects with larger EUR’s. A rather simple dynamic Mother Earth has used for billions of years: natural selections. The poorer prospects don’t get drilled. And the converse is just as true: the higher oil prices go the more EUR’s decline.
Dredd on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 12:30 pm
“In the history of the … gas industry in the United States …”
Make Flatulence Great Again (Once Upon A Time In The West – 2).
Robert Spoley on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 12:38 pm
I’m not sure I know what I’m talking about but here goes. Mr. Tillerson as SOS and coming from a huge, fully vertically integrated oil company, is fully aware that that the consumer is just as important as the producer. Balance between the two with a commodity results in a stable market for both. This allows for long term planning and budgeting and that allows for a high rate of investment, job creation and a significant rise in employment. I think the reason the self inflicted proration agreed to by Russia and OPEC was agreed to was because Mr. Tillerson said “we” (the U.S.) will join them with self imposed proration, thus balancing the market. However, if substantial cheating takes place, “we” will flood the market with cheap LTO. Same holds true if production declines too much. Mr. Perry will make a wonderful accelerator or brake as head of the energy dept. and Mr. Pruitt makes a terrific “emergency brake” if things get carried away. I think this deal was cut a couple of weeks ago and that is why the Russian/OPEC deal was cut. The LTO folks may be staring into the face of significant proration rather quickly. OOOPS! Just saying.
rockman on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 2:59 pm
Robert – Interesting post. But I’ll offer a bit of modification. I have no doubt that Rex, like the rest of the oil patch, understands the consumers are much more important to the energy dynamics then we are: they control the consumption of refinery products and thus have control over prices. And as far as Governor Perry and the Energy Dept you can do a bit of web search and discover that it has little to no involvement with the oil/NG production in this country. Its focus is primarily the nuclear industry.
Also I missed where Rex said anything about a self-imposed proration of oil in the US. Exactyly how exactly will that be done? First, the federal govt has no authority to tell me how much oil I produce from my Texas wells. The Texas Rail Road Commission controls that thru our Allowable Law which is set every month. Since the 70’s it has been set at 100% month after month. Prior to that time the TRRC did set the global price of oil by controlling the volume of Texas production. Second, the companies can’t agree amongst themselves to limit production since that violates US anti-monopoly laws.
Are you sure you haven’t stumbbled on to some false news?
Boat on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 8:03 pm
Robert,
Getting countries to cut production is like heading cats. Might as well call it impossible. Getting thousands of US companies to do the same is much harder than that. Lol like rock said. It’s ileagle to boot. This is why Obama this, Trump that will not make much difference. Pollution regulation added or removed, subsidies added or taken may make some different but tha market is still God.
Kenz300 on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 10:31 am
Forbes –the spokesman for the top 1%
The greed is good gang is taking over Washington.