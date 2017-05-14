Texas is back as King of the oil world

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Weekly US oil production is back to 9.3 million barrels per day and is nearing the 9.6 million barrel peak in mid-2015.
OPEC raised its outlook for U.S. production growth by 285,000 barrels a day to 820,000 a day in 2017. The number of drilling rigs operating in the country has more than doubled since May, data from Baker Hughes Inc. shows, as shale explorers emerge from a two-year rout buoyed by the initial price gains after OPEC announced its plan.
OPEC members are still sticking with their pledge to reduce output, the report showed. Production from all 13 members slipped by 18,200 barrels a day to 31.73 million last month, with Saudi Arabia continuing to pump below its official target.
As crude oil production in the Permian Basin of western Texas and eastern New Mexico has increased, pipeline infrastructure has also increased to deliver this crude oil to demand centers on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
One indicator of a potential shortfall in available takeaway capacity in the Permian is a negative spread between the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Midland, Texas, and the price of WTI at Cushing, Oklahoma.
Going forward, the Midland versus Cushing discount, which recently widened to more than $1 per barrel (b), is unlikely to be either as large or as persistent as it was following the rapid increase in Permian production from 2010 to 2014. At points in both late 2012 and mid-2014, WTI-Midland was priced at least $15/b lower than WTI-Cushing. Pipeline capacity expansions and other market changes are now underway to deliver more Permian crude oil to demand centers.
Pipeline infrastructure in the Permian is now better equipped to handle new production than it was in 2014. Several pipelines that came online to accommodate rising Permian production in recent years, such as Magellan’s BridgeTex pipeline, Sunoco Logistics’ Permian Express pipeline, and Plains All American’s Cactus pipeline, are undergoing expansions that are set to come online later this year, adding approximately 340,000 b/d of capacity.
In addition to expansions of existing pipelines, Enterprise Product Partners is building a new Midland-to-Houston pipeline with a capacity of 450,000 b/d, expected to come online later this year. Other pipeline expansions are planned for gathering systems and intra-Permian pipeline infrastructure to bring increasing volumes of oil to the larger pipeline origin points like Midland. After 2017, several more new pipelines and expansions are planned, or are in the planning stages, that could carry any additional increases in Permian production.
The Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico is the new star of the U.S. shale oil revolution. Land prices in the Permian have skyrocketed, drilling activity has tripled since last year and production there is poised to soar despite cheap oil prices.
The First Texas oil boom was from 1900 to 1940. Texas oil production previously peaked at about 3.4 million barrels per day in 1972 and then 3.6 million barrels per day in 2015.
Some are predicting the Permian could eventually surpass the colossal Ghawar field in Saudi Arabia as the world’s biggest oilfield.
The key is that the unique geology of the Permian allows frackers to hit multiple layers of oil as they drill into the ground. That’s what sets the Permian apart from other major oilfields, making it lucrative to drill there even at today’s sub-$50 prices.
Oil explorers have paid as much as $60,000 an acre in the Permian Basin, according to Wood Mackenzie. That’s a stunning 50 times higher than the price four years ago.
Land in the Permian is now fetching 10 times what oil explorers will pay for the Bakken, the North Dakota shale formation that used to be the face of the American shale oil boom.
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield is even more optimistic, arguing that the Permian could eventually exceed the 5 million barrels per day pumped each day from Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar field, the biggest in the world.
The Wolfcamp shale in the Midland Basin portion of Texas’ Permian Basin province contains an estimated mean of 20 billion barrels of oil, 16 trillion cubic feet of associated natural gas, and 1.6 billion barrels of natural gas liquids, according to an assessment by the U.S. Geological Survey. This estimate is for continuous (unconventional) oil, and consists of undiscovered, technically recoverable resources.
According to Scott Sheffield, Executive Chairman and CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, the Permian will end up being bigger than the Ghawar field, with more than 75 billion barrels in the Spraberry and Wolfcamp plays alone, 40 billion barrels in the Delaware, and more in new zones being discovered, like the Wolfcamp C. Sheffield thinks the totals will exceed 160 billion barrels.
Permian production at 2.3 million barrels per day is 840 million barrels per year. Doubling production to 4.6 million barrels per day or 1.7 billion barrels per year could be maintained for nearly 100 years.
A Permian producing at 5-7 million barrels per day would mean overall Texas production could reach 6 to 9 million barrels per day. Texas by itself would almost have as much oil production as Russia or Saudi Arabia.
11 Comments on "Texas is back as King of the oil world"
twocats on Sun, 14th May 2017 6:53 am
Anonymous on Sun, 14th May 2017 6:55 am
A year or two ago, 5MM bopd from the Permian was crazy talk. Now it is within the realm of possibility.
Figure we are 2.5 MM bopd right now. At 0.5MM bopd growth/year, we need 5 years (c.2022) to get to there. That is some honking growth and happens on top of replacing decline. Possible, but requires similar activity/growth to what was seen during 2010-2014 boom.
I don’t know if the Permian will rise as expected, but just the possibility is interesting.
Also, just because the Permian rises like that doesn’t mean the Bakken or EF are back to the disco growth also. Could be an eventuality where rest of US shale stays roughly static (replacing decline) while the Permian grows.
One big concern is infrastructure, especially gas. Going from 1.5 to 2.5 happened fine, mostly with existing infrastructure or with projects approved during the 2010-2014 boom. I even remember hearing about Permian overbuild in 2015-2016. No more. Continued growth will need continued pipeline builds. It is not like the Eagle Ford where you can truck it to the coast. West of the Pecos is far away. Texas is big.
twocats on Sun, 14th May 2017 7:19 am
one of the most important things I learned from rockman about the Permian is that it is both a conventional and unconventional field. so if we are talking about ramping up conventional, then my understanding that’s just increasing the rate of depletion. I.e. these are NEW resources, Permian has been producing for decades.
If we are talking about LTO, then alone Permian will never see 5 MM bopd. Bakken reached 1.2 mbpd with 1,000’s of well needed per year. If that pace isn’t kept up it will slide precipitously. red queen is b&*(h.
permian LTO will be lucky to get to 4 mbpd, and probably less than 3.5 mbpd around 2022.
twocats on Sun, 14th May 2017 7:21 am
whoops, should have said “NOT NEW” resources, at least when it comes to Permian conventional that was producing 750kbpd back in 2008
dissident on Sun, 14th May 2017 7:42 am
Another shill piece pimping non-existent resources to the gullible. The Permian basin will never restore the peak Texas oil production. Any article that claims it will is utter rubbish.
If there were substantial tar sands and kerogen deposits they could argue that non-conventional oil could restore Texas as the king. Clearly, that is not the case.
Now we need blowhards like Davy to argue this drivel is divine revelation.
rockman on Sun, 14th May 2017 7:42 am
Lots of interesting info but the still can’t resist the overhyped bullsh*t:
“Some are predicting the Permian could eventually surpass the colossal Ghawar field in Saudi Arabia as the world’s biggest oilfield.”
The “Permian” isn’t a field. In fact it isn’t even a trend of numerous fields. It is a geologic BASIN that contains numerous TRENDS each of which contains numerous FIELDS. Comparing the Permian Basin to Ghawar Field is the same as comparing the population of India to that of NYC. Yes, a lot of folks in the Big Apple and lots of oil in Permian Basin but both comparisons are absurdly childish.
The correct comparison would be between the Permian Basin and the Arabian Basin. Saudi Arabia is just one of the countries in the Arabian Basin along with Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, etc. And Saudi Arabia alone has 77 oil and gas fields of which eight fields contain half of its oil reserves. These fields include the super giant Ghawar, the world’s largest onshore oil field, and the Safaniya, the world’s largest offshore oilfield, with estimated reserves of 19 billion barrels.
Lots of oil produced and left to produce in the Permian Basin. But Ghawar Field alone has produced more the 3X the oil. And the comparable Arabian Basin: more then 8X.
Texas is big…but it ain’t that big. LOL.
rockman on Sun, 14th May 2017 7:52 am
d – True, Texas is not the King (at least globally). But we certainly rate as a Prince. So kiss our royal ass. LOL.
Twocats – Correct: lots of the PB increase came from new wells drilled in procuring fields discovered decades ago. And while that will increase URR it will also deplete those URR faster. So it actually does diminish our long term stability a tad.
Davy on Sun, 14th May 2017 7:56 am
“Now we need blowhards like Davy to argue this drivel is divine revelation.”
What’s da matter dissident did I ruffle your dumbass. You know you are getting through to extremist when out of the blue they spit at you. In dissidents case he missed and it came back in his face. Double lol.
Davy on Sun, 14th May 2017 8:01 am
Rock, dissident doesn’t care about the truth of the matter. He only cares that it is American and positive and that causes his anti-American Canadian Russophile hackles to rise. Dissident is pure agenda along with fake self-importance of a dumbass Canadian.
deadlykillerbeaz on Sun, 14th May 2017 8:14 am
160,000,000,000 × 50 USD per barrel = 8,000,000,000,000 dollars
Besides, you’ll need the oil for all of those wind turbines in every yard you see.
Nonetheless, oil drain intervals have rested between 8 and 12 months, with one major manufacturer just extending its interval to 16 months following a six-year field evaluation of lubricants. The expectations for new generation oils for offshore applications could be a drain interval of up to three years.
http://machinerylubrication.com/Read/395/wind-turbine-lubrication
A thousand gallons of lubricant in the gear box of a wind turbine, changed once a year, a 25 year wind turbine life cycle, 25,000 gallons of gear oil needed for each wind turbine for the full lifetime of the wind turbine operation, plus the initial carbon footprint, wind turbines will remain dependent on oil for the entire period that they operate.
250,000 wind turbines times 25,000 gallons of gear oil for the changes required, the gear box oil breaks down over time, it has to be changed to avoid complete failure of the turbine.
250,000×25,000=6,250,000,000/42=148,809,523 barrels of oil, all gear lube, synthetic oil, required to maintain the gear boxes in 250,000 wind turbines worldwide now for the next 25 years.
2 days production. Regardless of how much, the oil has to be in those gear boxes or they all come to a screeching halt. They need oil in the worst way possible, can’t operate, function without it. No matter where you go, what it is, the squeaky wheel always gets the grease. It’ll fall off the wagon if it doesn’t get any.
Thems wind turbines need to be well-oiled machines.
Oil ain’t going away any time soon, might as well learn to live with it.
Shelter in place. That would be your car as you drive down the road each day.
bobinget on Sun, 14th May 2017 11:04 am
Lube oil is almost always recycled.
Recycled motor oil can be distilled into diesel fuel or marine fuel in a process similar to oil re-refining, but without the final hydrotreating process. The lubrication properties of motor oil persist, even in used oil, and it can be recycled indefinitely.
