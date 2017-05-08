Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 8, 2017
Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said he is confident that an agreement by oil producers to curb output and shrink a market glut will be extended into the second half of the year and possibly beyond.
While U.S. shale output growth and refineries shut for maintenance have slowed the impact of cuts by OPEC and its partners, producers are determined to reach their goal of reducing bloated stockpiles, Khalid Al-Falih said at the Asia Oil and Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. He said he’s confident that the global oil market will soon rebalance and return to a “healthy state.”
Surging U.S. production has raised concern the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners are failing to reduce an oversupply and prop up prices. Oil has surrendered all its gains since their deal late last year to cut output. With OPEC meeting in Vienna later this month, several nations have said they’d support an extension of the 6-month agreement that began in January. This is the first time the Saudi minister has suggested it could be extended beyond 2017.
“Based on the consultations I have had with participating members I am rather confident the agreement will be extended into the second half of the year and possibly beyond,” Al-Falih said. “The producer coalition is determined to do whatever it takes to achieve our target of bringing stock levels back to the five-year average.”
3 Comments on "Saudi Arabia: Oil Output Cuts Could Run ‘Beyond’ 2017"
bobinget on Mon, 8th May 2017 9:39 am
Entire world demand growing @100,000 BB per Month.
How much longer can oil markets stay ‘unbalanced’ ?
Saudis have little choice. Either cut exports & stop with all their wars or go broke.
(at oil with a $40 handle) To continue bombing Yemen and Syria and Sudan and Somalia, the US and KSA need to evaluate the situation in this the sixteenth year of steady ME conflict.
Boat on Mon, 8th May 2017 11:49 am
Bob,
Well Nigeria and Lybia recently added 600,000. The US has been adding around 100,000 bpd a month. Even with the cuts the glut could potentially grow. They gonna have to cut much deeper to raise prices much and pray Lybia and Nigeria return to conflict.
bobinget on Mon, 8th May 2017 12:58 pm
Boat,
Nigeria and Libya added, it’s true. But, how reliable?
BTW, what god does a person pray to in order to enrich one’s self while hundreds or thousands die
for oil?
Numbers are still mind boggling.
What’s a hundred thousand barrels a week from 19.6
million barrels a day for the US alone or 98 M B 24/7
for the world. When single tanker carries a million barrels, what then?