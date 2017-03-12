Saudi Arabia and the war on shale oil that never ended

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 12, 2017
Last week when Saudi Arabia let it leak that the kingdom has no intention of leading OPEC toward another cut in production to accommodate the growing volumes of oil from American shale deposits, it was another sign that the Saudi war on shale actually never ended.
To properly understand this announcement, we need to return to last fall. Most people believed then that the cuts agreed to by OPEC under Saudi leadership marked the end of Saudi Arabia’s war on shale oil in America. At the time I cautioned against such a conclusion, and said I was doubtful that there would actually be any decline in world oil production because the Saudis didn’t really want a decline.
And, guess what? The OPEC cuts have yet to be fully implemented and have been offset by rising production elsewhere. And, the Saudis are now complaining that the Russians who, though not part of OPEC, agreed to cuts to support prices, are not keeping their end of the bargain. The Saudis are practicing a marvelous bit of misdirection to keep any blame away from themselves. With the Saudis, it’s always necessary to look at the entire game board in order to understand their moves.
So, why are the Saudis content to allow oil prices to remain this low and possibly drift lower? I believe it’s because their war on shale never ended; they mean to destroy the long-term financial viability of oil from shale deposits–and that job won’t be finished until investors say, “Never again!”
Apparently, investors in American shale deposits have very short memories or they have not had enough punishment. They continue pour money into the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico. The Permian is likely to be the only U.S. shale oil deposit that will see growth in oil production this year as low prices continue to take their toll on other shale plays such as the Bakken in North Dakota.
But there are only so many profitable sites in the Permian, and with the continuing rush of capital into the area, the good ones will start to run short at some point. We’ll only know that’s happened when the second great wave of wealth destruction in the shale fields begins as I suspect it will in the not-to-distant future.
And don’t be surprised if the Saudis are content to let oil prices droop into the $20 range again just to get their point across.
As the next round of capital destruction begins, be prepared for stories about how dramatic efficiency gains in drilling operations are making it possible to bank profits in the Permian at an oil price of $40 per barrel. Then watch the same story repeat for $30 per barrel.
The last time we saw this movie there were dubious claims that oil in the higher-cost Bakken could be extracted profitably even with prices at $30 per barrel. As prices have stabilized around $50 per barrel, Bakken production has continued to decline. In part this has been because realized prices have been much lower due to lack of pipeline capacity. This has meant most Bakken oil must be shipped by rail tank car which is expensive.
Maybe this time investors will finally feel the pain from their shale investments so profoundly that even a subsequent substantial rise in the price of oil won’t lure many of them back. If so, the Saudis will finally achieve their goal, and the war on shale will end.
Nony on Sun, 12th Mar 2017 11:44 am
This article shows a lot of misconceptions. Basic misunderstanding of econ 101.
1. SA is a dominant player. They want high prices. They did not “go to war with shale”. They pursued a market share strategy (selling into the market just like Rockman does, just like shalecos do) in 2014 because they were worried that if they cut production to prop up price, they would lose so much share it would cost them more than it was worth. This is what happened to them in 1986.
2. A couple years later they changed strategy and decided to try to coordinate a cut (doing most of the heavy lifting themselves). how well that functions remains to be seen. However, price was in the 20s a year ago. And now we are at 48.xx. And we had several months in the 50s.
3. It doesn’t matter if shale companies go bankrupt. The rock remains. If EOG or CRL go bust but the prices rise in the future, someone else (Rockman’s company, various private equity players, other independents, majors, etc.) will just step in and drill the prospects.
4. Because the wells come on fast (and decline fast) shale production will increase fast whenever prices go up and go down fast when prices drop. There is a lag of ~6 months for a shale well to come on line. Offshore projects take several years. Also, the scale of investment is very small ($10 MM instead of several billions) so that drilling a shale well does not really give that much worry.
coffeeguyzz on Sun, 12th Mar 2017 12:30 pm
Nony
Your point #3, coupled with the final paragraph above from this Know-Nothing author, gets to the heart of these past several months developments in the O&G world.
Certainly, if different suits, different nameplates on office doors take place amidst financial destruction, the rock still exists and its bounty will be realized as long as there is demand.
Not so easily applied to the “suits” from the al Sabah and House of Saud “companies” … and you best believe they and their numerous enemies recognize this.
The hemorrhaging of cash from Saudi is unsustainable and portends to a Libya- like future for the entire region.
Interesting times indeed.
This above author demonstrates such profound ignorance coupled with anti ff inclinations that none but the audience of Collapsitarions will give him any credence.