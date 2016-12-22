Peak Oil? Food For Thought

1998: IEA forecast peak oil in 2020

how far was the IEA off? IEA projected demand at 111 bopd by 202; in fact, current demand is struggling to hit 99 bopd

today: IEA says CAPEX slumped in past two years due to price downturn; price downturn “pulled the rug out from under upstream spending and investment decisions”: IEA sees a potential oil supply “gap” of 16 million bopd by 2025

the gap of 16 million bopd by 2025 threatens new spike in oil prices

global tight oil: 4.6 million bopd in 2015; will peak at 7.5 million bopd in 2035

IEA predicts decline by 23.7 million bopd over the next decade alone, the IEA forecasts, the equivalent of losing the entire output of Iraq every two years

Some great statistics in this article . The theme: despite the current glut in oil, much of that due to the shale revolution,. It appears, bottom line, IEA has simply moved the “peak oil” concern from 2020 to 2040. Some data points:

So, we’ll see.

Back-of-the-envelope:

the Bakken: 2 million bopd

the Eagle Ford: 2 million bopd (EIA: suggests about 1 million bopd)

the Permian: 4 million bopd (EIA: suggests about 2 million bopd)

subtotal: 8 million bopd in three plays

I can’t even begin to count all the other tight plays in the US, but one could start with SCOOP and STACK. The IEA folks need to get out and about.