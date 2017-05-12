OPEC to U.S.: Please produce less oil for the ‘prosperity of the world economy’

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
OPEC, the oil cartel really cares about the world. That’s the message of a new monthly report issued Thursday. OPEC says what the world needs now is a bit less supply on the global oil market. In particular, they would really appreciate it if the United States would stop producing so much damn oil…for the good of the world of course. From CNN Money:
The report said that balancing the market would “require the collective efforts of all oil producers” and should be done “not only for the benefit of the individual countries, but also for the general prosperity of the world economy.”
OPEC said that one producer in particular is to blame: The U.S., where shale producers have continued to ramp up their drilling despite lower crude prices.
The increased production has undermined OPEC’s efforts to keep prices between $50 and $60 per barrel.
Last December, Jazz wrote about OPEC’s decision to cut production for six months in an attempt to drive oil price up. The plan worked. Soon after the announcement was made, prices rose above $50 a barrel. OPEC members made clear at the time that it wanted prices higher but not above $60 a barrel because the low-60s is where U.S. shale would become competitive again. If prices were to settle in that range, it would mean a whole bunch of new drilling in the U.S.
But the OPEC effort didn’t work for long. Prices are back below $50 a barrel now and thanks to increased efficiency, U.S. producers can still make money at those prices. Now OPEC has to decide whether to extend the production cuts into the latter half of the year or simply give up on the effort. Nitesh Shah, a commodity strategist at ETF Securities, says OPEC’s strategy has been a bust. He writes, “repeating the same strategy for another six months will do little to shore up oil prices.” “OPEC nations have given up market share and have barely reaped any price gains,” he adds.
OPEC could try even deeper production cuts but OPEC members won’t like that. So OPEC is left begging the U.S. to give them a break for the good of the world economy. We could do that, but here’s another thought: Let’s continue taking their market share and reducing their control over the world’s energy market.
Tom Pugh of Capital Economics tells CNN, “I think [OPEC] are now acutely aware that they don’t have the kind of influence they used to have 10 years ago, and that shale is now the swing producer in the market.”
2 Comments on "OPEC to U.S.: Please produce less oil for the ‘prosperity of the world economy’"
rockman on Fri, 12th May 2017 12:52 pm
Actually by the US providing the world with abundant (the US is the largest provider) refined products at lower prices the global economy can better afford we are stimulating growth by some degree. And that ultimately increases demand. Or, at least, helps the global economy from slipping. And a significant reason for those lower refinery product prices is the lower price of oil. Historically refinery margins are inversely proportional to oil prices. And those better margins allow the refineries to price products cheaper. And the US refinery industry is putting some of those profits to good use: adding $50+ BILLION in infrastructure to cope with the changing oil markets.
Of course individual US companies aren’t the least bit concerned about the global economy, the KSA or any other country’s oil revenue, the US economy or even the viability of the US petroleum industry. Each company is focused solely on one metric: its profitability. Speaking on behalf of each company: the rest of all of you can go f*ck yourselves. None of those company has ever accepted such responsibilities.
As always: it’s not personal…just business.
Boat on Fri, 12th May 2017 1:18 pm
Efficiency plays a role in reduced costs but the real story is the gains in production over the last three years. You hear this story of how producers are drilling the best areas now. From Texas to Canada production had doubled, tripled or quadrupled. From under 100 barrels a day to 660/ the Permian. All in the last three years. Smells like tech to me. Tech tech tech glut glut glut. So sorry Saudiet, Russiet.