Oil: This Time It’s Different

Page added on October 23, 2017
In this piece, I decided to tackle some recent oil-related data that shows a continued recovery in the market.
Prices aren’t responding, but the underlying data suggests the recovery in the market now is real.
I anticipate further improvements moving forward that will prove bullish for oil investors.
Another week, another set of mostly good news for oil investors. Even though market participants right now appear to be mostly bearish or, at best, neutral regarding oil, bullish data continues to hit us on an almost weekly basis. In what follows, I will dig into some of these numbers and give my thoughts on why, right now, we could probably justify higher energy prices than what we are currently seeing.
In my mind, the single most important thing right now for the oil market is what inventories stand at. So far, the results are looking positive. If the EIA’s (Energy Information Administration’s) numbers are accurate, crude stocks last week managed to fall by 5.7 million barrels, dropping from 462.2 million barrels down to 456.6 million barrels. While this decline is smaller than the 7.1 million barrel drop estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), it was quite a bit bigger than the 3.2 million barrel decline forecasted by analysts. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.
Interestingly, crude wasn’t the only category to drop during the week. If the EIA’s estimates are correct, the “Other” category of petroleum products saw stocks dip 1.5 million barrels down to 294.3 million barrels. This matched the 1.5 million barrel decline from kerosene-type jet fuel (down to 43.1 million barrels) and was a bit larger than the 1.2 million barrel drop in residual fuel, which ended the week at 34.6 million barrels. In last place, we had propane/propylene stocks, which declined 0.1 million barrels down to 78.8 million.
While all of this data is great, there were a couple of areas that worsened. According to the EIA, motor gasoline stocks managed to rise by 0.9 million barrels, closing out to 222.3 million barrels. In addition to that, they saw distillate fuel stocks inch up by 0.5 million barrels to 134.5 million. Fuel ethanol, meanwhile, saw its inventories end the week flat at 21.5 million barrels. Despite the noted increases in inventories, though, the decreases from elsewhere resulted in the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks falling by 8.6 million barrels from 1.2927 billion barrels down to 1.2841 billion barrels. This was all in spite of the fact that the US government unloaded 0.7 million of its own barrels onto the market during the week.
While inventory data was undeniably bullish, some areas were weak. Take, for instance, distillate fuel demand. During the week, the four-week average demand figure averaged 3.720 million barrels per day, a decrease of 6.4% compared to the 3.975 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. That said, motor gasoline demand, while weaker at 9.136 million barrels per day compared to the 9.480 million barrels per day seen a week earlier, was stronger year-over-year compared to 2016 when it averaged 8.798 million barrels per day. The four-week average figure, according to the EIA, came out to 9.345 million barrels per day, up 2.9% from the 9.083 million barrels per day seen during the same four weeks of 2016.
Even though demand was mixed, production was quite positive. According to the EIA’s numbers, domestic oil output came out to 8.406 million barrels per day. This represents a drop of 1.074 million barrels per day (or 7.518 million barrels for the week) compared to one week earlier when it came out to 9.480 million barrels per day. While this decrease is great to see, investors shouldn’t get used to it because these results were affected by temporary shutdowns in Gulf of Mexico output caused by Hurricane Nate. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.
In addition to the largely positive data looked at so far, I also examined data provided by Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). According to the firm, the oil rig count in the US fell by 7 units during the week, dropping to 736. This represents just the latest in a series of rig count falloffs this year, but it should be mentioned that we are still quite a bit above the 443 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count dropped by 5 units to 107. This too is positive, but it is still above the 69 units operating during the same week last year.
One thing I noticed of significance about this data was that the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks, which came out to the 1.2841 billion barrels I mentioned above, is now below the 1.286 billion barrels the EIA thought it should be by the end of this year. This is odd because the EIA has been forecasting a pretty sizable drop in total inventories from the third quarter to the fourth, so I decided to look into things a bit more. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the organization stated that inventories at the end of the third quarter this year came out to 1.328 billion barrels.
This is odd because data thus far shows a far different picture from that. In the week ending September 29th, inventories totaled 1.2945 billion barrels. And in the week ending October 6th, they came out to 1.2927 billion barrels. So, unless we had a really large short-term spike, something’s off. If this difference were caused by a change in the EIA’s expectations regarding where inventories are today, I imagine those numbers would have been accounted for in the weekly numbers by now, but that is simply not the case. Instead, we are left with a scenario where, in its monthly report, stocks are being overstated by between 33.5 million barrels and 35.3 million barrels.
This data means, in my view, that if the weekly numbers are correct (and I can’t see why they wouldn’t be given the EIA’s time to change them if they’re not), it would be shocking if we don’t see some sort of inventory drop moving forward. I echoed this stance in a prior article, but at that time I had not paid attention to the third quarter difference reported by the EIA. If my view on this is correct, I believe that we could see inventories approach the 1.25 billion barrel mark by the end of this year, meaning that we should average continued declines of around 3 million barrels per week for the rest of this year, if not more.
Based on the data provided, it’s clear now that oil is recovery fundamentally. That said, we have seen no such change reflected in price that seems to recognize this fact. While not everything is perfect, and there’s plenty of room for improvement, the fact of the matter is that matters are getting better and, in all likelihood, will continue to get better moving forward.
18 Comments on "Oil: This Time It’s Different"
Hello on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 5:24 pm
>>>>> the fact of the matter is that matters are getting better and, in all likelihood, will continue to get better moving forward
I’m confused. Weren’t high oil prices used to be bad? For the economy and all? And now all of a sudden rising oil prices is good?
The reality is that oil price doesn’t matter much for the economy. It’s the large and frequent swings (up and down) which suppressed economic activity.
Give me stable $400/barrel oil and I give you full employment with a humming economy.
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:03 pm
Hello, ‘Seeking Alpha’, should read ‘Seeking Paradise’. And using EIA numbers is like guessing. Pure fiction.
Your ‘$400 oil’ would last one day. Then you could watch the final collapse of everything. The end.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:10 pm
makati1- CitiBank CEO is warning of worldwide oil shortage by next year. When that happens all of the worlds people are going to panic. And there is nothing any policy maker can do or say to ease their worried minds. They will suffer a spiritual death. And then all bets are off!
MASTERMIND on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:13 pm
CitiBank CEO warns of oil shortages coming as soon as 2018
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-25/citi-says-get-ready-for-an-oil-squeeze-than-an-opec-supply-surge
Madkat1 now you listen and you listen good. This world will burn!
Davy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:18 pm
“EIA numbers is like guessing. Pure fiction.”
More from the drama queen himself. “Pure fiction”, lol, you are a fictional personality in your own mind. Go back down to the pool and drink your San Miguel.
Davy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:32 pm
“The 4 Possible Channels For A Chinese Financial Crisis”
http://tinyurl.com/ycat3yow
“The reality, however, is that China’s true leverage picture is far worse, and while there are far more aggressive and pessimistic estimates in the public domain, we have chosen the latest number calculated by Victor Shih from the Mercator Institute for China Studies, who in a just released report calculates that total non-financial credit in China stood around 254 trillion RMB as of May 2017, equivalent to 328% of 2016 nominal GDP, or nearly 100% higher than the official IMF estimate. This is also 34% increase as a share of GDP compared with the end of 2015.”
“how much longer can this go on?” and answers that “the amount of interest that debtors in China must pay creditors provides clues on the costs of such a high debt level. If interest servicing exceeds incremental increase in nominal GDP, the debtor would need to pursue one of two courses of action to avoid a crisis. This ultimately goes to the question whether China has hit its “Minsky Moment” or is still in the Ponzi Finance stage, a discussion popularized by Morgan Stanley first in 2014. Here are Shih’s observations: First, creditors can extend even more credit to the debtors so that interest payments are serviced with new credit. This mechanism renders China more of a Ponzi unit, which requires new credit to service interest payments. Alternatively, a rising share of income for households, firms, or government will go toward servicing interest. While the first dynamic would cause the acceleration of debt accumulation, the second dynamic is tantamount to a massive tax which will slow growth for an extended period.”
“So what ends the bubble? According to the Merics analysis, there are 4 possible channels for a financial crisis in China. First, it should be noted that despite the enormous debt load, a domestically triggered crisis is not likely in the next five years. Trouble is more likely to come from some combination of capital flight and sudden withdrawal of external credit.“
“With that in mind, the crisis scenarios are as follows:”
“Sharp household deleveraging: Because Chinese household debt is still a relatively small share of banking sector assets, a rise in distressed household debt by itself will not impact the financial system by much. Beijing has guarded against this by requiring high down payments from home buyers.”
“Panic in shadow-banking sector: Off-balance-sheet non-standardized credit to the corporate and government sectors has reached 50 trillion RMB by May of 2017, or 64% of GDP. Despite the enormity of shadow credit, as long as the flow of liquidity continues from the banking sector, shadow finance is unlikely to implode in the near future. However, given the enormity of shadow finance and the PBOC’s periodic tightening, miscalculation by the PBOC can cause a temporary panic.”
“Capital flight: China’s foreign exchange reserve now totals only 10% of money supply and 30% of household savings, leaving China vulnerable to capital flight that depletes liquid foreign exchange reserves. If large outflows resume despite capital control measures, ”maxi-devaluation” and external defaults may be the only means of preserving China’s reserves.”
“Withdrawal of credit by international lenders: Including net Hong Kong-domiciled debt, Chinese external debt exceeded 1.9 trillion USD, 1.2 trillion of which in short-term debt to Chinese financial institutions. Additional external borrowing muted the impact of capital flight to the tune of 140 billion dollars in the past two years. Sudden withdrawal of foreign credit would immediately lead to severe reserve depletion, which can only be stopped by “maxi-devaluation” and defaulting on external debt.”
Davy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:37 pm
Part 2
“Shih’s conclusion: As credit in China continues its rapid build-up, an increasing number of scholars, policy makers, and investors wonder how long China can sustain such a high pace of leveraging before a financial crisis. Yet, analysts of past bubbles also underestimate the extent to which the ruling Chinese Communist Party controls nearly every aspect of the financial system through party committees in every financial institution in China. This control decreases the chance of panic selling, often the trigger of a crisis. In the analysis I calculate outstanding debt and interest payments, followed by analysis of four plausible scenarios of financial crisis in China: household defaults, shadow banking panic, capital flight, and a sudden stop of international lending.”
“I conclude that China’s greatest vulnerability resides in its dwindling foreign exchange reserve and escalating external debt, which one day can trigger a confluence of maxi-devaluation, external defaults, and sharp asset price depreciation.”
Outcast_Searcher on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:50 pm
Mastermind, because magically, no substitutes will be possible. Driving less won’t be possible. Carpooling will be impossible. Using alternate transportation won’t be possible. The pricing mechanism magically will fail to work.
Do doomers like you ever bother to do just a little bit of critical thinking, or is the idea of doom so attractive to you that it makes such thinking impossible?
Or do you really expect all non-doomers to accept such a silly premise on its face because doomers act like zerohedge and similar blogs are the fount of all truth and wisdom?
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:00 pm
“…all of the worlds people are going to panic.”
Really? ALL. How about the billions that have no use for oil? I won’t panic. And, I would bet most will not even notice in the “developed” world other than gasoline prices will go up.
“ALL”is an gross exaggeration, not fact.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:07 pm
Outcast and Makati1
I am not a doomer I am a human being. And based on two studies done at UC Davis and University of Chicago it will take well over another 100 years if ever to replace oil. And look what happened in North Korea when they lost their oil supplies…Nuff said…Like I said…This world will burn! The Bloodthirsty US public will DEMAND SOLUTIONS! And if they are not available they will DEMAND BLOOD. Someone is going to have to pay dearly when they find out little bubba and little Charlotte won’t have nice things like electricity…American’s are already divided, angry, and armed to the teeth. Throw in the mother of all energy black swans. And all bets are off! And for the record outcast I never ever quote zero hedge and never will. I sourced Bloomberg.
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:09 pm
Davy, I don’t give a damn if the whole financial system goes down today. Whether China is the first domino or the US. It should and eventually will. If you are not prepared for that, then you will suffer, not me.
You are the one grasping for any straw that might keep BAU going for the rest of your lifetime. It is too late. It is going to end and with it your lifestyle and that of most of the West and the wannabees.
Run to Italy if you want, but that too is going to be 3rd world. We have done it to ourselves and have no one to blame. I’m prepared to ride out the storm. Are you … really? I doubt it.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:10 pm
UC Davis Study: It Will Take 131 Years to Replace Oil with Alternatives (Malyshkina, 2010)
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/es100730q
University of Chicago Study: predicts world economy unlikely to stop relying on fossil fuels (Covert, 2016)
https://www.aeaweb.org/articlesid=10.1257/jep.30.1.117
German Government (leaked) Peak Oil study concludes: oil is used directly or indirectly in the production of 90% of all manufactured products, so a shortage of oil would collapse the world economy & world governments
https://www.permaculture.org.au/files/Peak%20Oil_Study%20EN.pdf
I could post a million peer reviewed studies and little babies like MadKat and outtolunch will deny them…..
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:13 pm
MM, I agree on most of your points. It is too late for Americans to save their lifestyle, at any cost. Internal division is going to tear it apart.
I only hope that there is enough sanity left in the military that they don’t use nukes as a last resort. That is why I cheer for a financial collapse to happen soon. To make foreign wars financially impossible.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:15 pm
This is how the collapse will happen.
1. Oil shortages
2. Spiritual Death
3. Social Collapse
4. Anarchy
The End of the Human Race will be that it will Eventually Die of Civilization
–Ralph W Emerson
Davy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:21 pm
What’s da matter mad katter is reality setting in that Asia is no better than the US. When Asia declines people will starve. If you are lucky you will catch a flight home before you become trapped in famine and social disorder that will visit your 20mil Manila megaregion of overshoot.
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:45 pm
Davy, I have always seen the real Asia and world. You are the one with phobias and denials. Knowing all that, the Ps is STILL a much better place to live than the US Police State. I have freedoms you can only dream of. I also will not freeze to death, be shot by a drugged up terrorist or starve, much as you seem to think so.
Every comment you make only proves my description of you. A self centered 1%er that is seeing his world evaporate. Delusional, phobic and an egocentric bully. A perfect example of a 21st century American warmonger/pirate/murderer. Anything to keep BAU. LOL
Davy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:07 pm
What’s da madder mad katter, did I peg ya. You are in the middle of some of the worst overshoot in the world . You pretend and brag but the numbers don’t lie. You lie though and mostly to yourself. You will run back to the US with your tail between your legs if you live that long.
TommyWantsHisMommy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:40 pm
Electric cars not going to help? I figured we’d all have Teslas and not need oil.