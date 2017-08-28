Oil production declining rapidly

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
According to the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, oil production from mature oil fields are in decline, with most production coming from Kutubu complex and Moran fields.
Gobe fields have waned rapidly in recent years and these fields now operate primarily as gas producers in support of the PNG LNG Project.
Currently, total crude oil production is about 22,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to the Chamber.
PNG’s oil production has been on a declining trend since exports commended in 1992 with peak rates of 150, 000 bpd declining to 25, 000 bpd in 2016.
Lucifer on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 9:37 pm
WOW! That is interesting, lol. The decline in production is a drop in the bucket. The article was hardly worth putting on here, unless you are from PNG of course.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 11:52 pm
What is PNG ?
rockman on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 12:24 am
Racer – I’ll guess Papua New Guineans. BTW in general old fields do not decline quickly. Typically very low decline rates. But low prices might have pushed many wells to negative cash flow and are being abandoned. That’s not decline…that’s reaching economic limit.
jmm.peters on Tue, 29th Aug 2017 3:26 am
What is PNG ?