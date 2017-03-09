Oil could flow through the Dakota Access Pipeline as early as next week.

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge denied a motion to stop construction of the final piece of the pipeline, which had been filed by the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes.
While disappointing to the tribes, the ruling is narrow. It only concerned the tribes’ claim that oil spilled by the pipeline in Lake Oahe could interfere with their right to religious practice, as they consider the lake’s water sacred. The ruling does not affect the tribes’ primary suit, which is expected see a final ruling by May. But oil will likely flow through the pipeline at least until that decision.
Also on Tuesday, indigenous people from across the country and their allies began gathering in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Native Nations March, which will protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. The demonstrators are setting up tipis outside the National Mall and holding cultural workshops and religious ceremonies. On Friday, they will march from the headquarters of the Army Corps of Engineers to the White House.
Meanwhile, resistance to the pipeline is continuing far beyond D.C. in the form of divestment campaigns. On March 1, Norway’s largest private investor divested $34.8 million in shares from three companies funding the pipeline. On March 7, the San Francisco city treasurer said he would consider divesting the city’s portfolio.
The only real resistance humanity can make against the FF industry is to stop participating completely, no cars, no trucks, no planes and shipping. Go back to our hunter gather roots. Who will be first to sign on?
The only real resistance humanity can make against the FF industry is to stop participating completely, no cars, no trucks, no planes and shipping. Go back to our hunter gather roots. Who will be first to sign on?
“Humanity” and the FF industry are two sides of the same coin. They are all “guilty”. And if they are guilty, no one is guilty.
There is no democratic politician with the power to abolish the car etc.
The only way out is offering alternatives like self-driving car and increase prices of private transportation, toll roads, mileage tax, drivers licence from 25 years, promoting EVs, etc.
“The only way out is offering alternatives like self-driving car and increase prices of private transportation, toll roads, mileage tax, drivers licence from 25 years, promoting EVs, etc.” So your answer Cloggie is more of the same only better?
Cloggie – “…and increase prices of private transportation”. Would have made a difference if it had happened significantly 40 years ago when the POD started showing up. But today? Difficult to imagine any actions large enough to make much difference over the next few decades. As you point out such large changes are not politically acceptable.
Cloggie you did make a good point there about two sides of the same coin.
“…they consider the lake’s water sacred.” Not to pick on someone’s religious beliefs. But the water from the lake the tribe runs thru its toilets to flush sh*t down the line is “sacred”? So the possibility of some oil getting mixed with those sacred waters is horrible but mixing it with sh*t isn’t? Maybe it’s acceptable because the tribe considers its sh*t to also be sacred. LOL.
BTW some of that oil pumped thru the DAPL belongs to another tribe that owns leases about 50 miles away from the Standing Rock lands. So maybe that oil is also “sacred” since it’s from their land and not from some white guy’s land. Of course had the pipeline company paid the tariff the Standing Rock tribe had demanded I suppose its medicine man would have blessed all the oil flowing thru the DAPL. That way any spill would have resulted in sacred oil mixing with sacred water and that would have been OK. LOL.
Humanity is a biological entity with no more significance then any other entity except that humanity will now destroy the very essence of the life giving earth for personal profit gain. The oil industry permeates all aspects of our lives to the point that the predicament that we face is irredeemable.
Wait until EARTH FIRST! hears about this..
Hayduke LIVES! Time for some old time monkey wrenching….right Rockman?
Looker – So true. It’s like the oil patch is addicted to the monies the fossil fuel consuming pushers hooked us on so long ago.
Unfortunately no one developed an “EA” program like Alcoholics Anonymous. EA = Earners Anonymous. LOL.
MO – “Time for some old time monkey wrenching”. As I pointed out: any disruption of the DAPL will hurt the revenue stream of a number of other tribes. And possibly lead to dumping oil into those sacred waters.
I like that Rock “EA”. Oh any good jokes from the oil patch?
So your answer Cloggie is more of the same only better?
No, less of the same.
Impose measures like obliging companies nation-wide to order office workers to work remote two days a week. After a couple of years increase to three days. In the end work with “distributed companies” only.
I worked for AT&T for some time and noticed that many people worked remote ALL THE TIME. Most meetings were conducted with headsets, connecting people from all over the country and Flanders.
Exit commuting for desk workers.
Cloggie,There is more work being done from home with less commuting this I grant you is a good point. However the over all use of FF continues to rise year over year with the same destructive results.
If the Standing Rock Sioux had oil wells on the Standing Rock Reservation, say 1000 wells, the oil would be flowing yesterday. There would be four pipelines in each direction, not just one. The Sitting Bull Pipeline, the Crazy Horse Pipeline, the Standing Rock Pipeline and the Sacred Water Pipeline, the one that would cross the Sacred Water.
If the Sioux had some oil, they’d be fishing on Oahe 24/7, not protesting a pipeline and going nuts to boot, leaving tons of trash and 200 abandoned cars and trucks.
About the biggest mess you ever saw protecting sacred waters.
If you take a look at the map, there are no oil wells on the Standing Rock Reservation. Hence, oil is bad and water is good.
On the Fort Berthold Reservation, there are oil wells. Google maps satellite view will have the exact locations of wells, you can see the photo data.
The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes have the oil wells, the Sioux have none.
If the Sioux had oil, it would be Sacred Oil that could cross Sacred Water, there would be no protest, just happy campers.
Actually, the Standing Rock Sioux have been used and abused by the left and their absurd dumbfuckery.
Standing Rock could have benefited, not threaten their entire existence. They are now hurting because of the dumbfuckery and the organizers of the Bolshevist fiasco could care less.
It was not a grass roots effort, not a homegrown protest, 4000 outside agitators fomented discord, destroyed property, committed violent acts, made life miserable for a lot of people and had a loyal following who supported the dumbfuckery because they believed the stupidity of the protest was a just cause when all it accomplished was great harm to the Standing Rock Sioux, harm which will take years to recover.
Pisses me off.
Sorry for the full spelling of the word dumbfuckery.
Is Scott Pruitt Planet’s Public Enemy #1 ?
EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Disagrees With Science On Another Major Climate Change Issue
He said he doesn’t believe carbon dioxide emissions are to blame.
By Alana Horowitz Satlin
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt on Thursday doubled down on climate change denial, saying he doesn’t believe carbon dioxide is to blame for global warming.
“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” he told CNBC. “We need to continue the debate and continue the review and the analysis.”
More: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/scott-pruitt-carbon-dioxide_us_58c16401e4b0d1078ca48714?u3kzjq5q3y2qvkj4i&
And the Band Plays On
More Marine Boots on Syria’s Ground
A U.S. Marines artillery unit has deployed to Syria in recent days to help local forces speed up efforts to defeat Islamic State at Raqqa and the campaign to isolate the city is going “very, very well”, the U.S.-led coalition said on Thursday.
Coalition spokesman U.S. Air Force Colonel John Dorrian said the additional U.S. forces would be working with local partners in Syria – the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Arab Coalition – and would not have a front line role.
The additional deployment comprises a total of 400 U.S. forces – both Marines and Army Rangers. It adds to around 500 U.S. military personnel already in Syria, Dorrian said.
The SDF, which includes the Kurdish YPG militia, is the main U.S. partner in the war against Islamic State insurgents in Syria. Since November it has been working with the U.S.-led coalition to encircle Raqqa, IS’s main urban bastion in Syria.
This week, the SDF cut the road between Raqqa and the jihadists’ stronghold of Deir al-Zor province – the last main road out of the city.
More: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/marines-and-army-rangers-land-in-syria-to-speed-up-isis-fight_us_58c1541de4b0d1078ca475d3?9l6han1jjyt0ara4i&
DKB – The Standing Rock tribe as well as all other tribes do get oil/NG royalties. From October 1, 2016: Native American tribes received more than $1 billion in federal energy royalties in 2014
Standing Rock and other Native American tribes will be future beneficiaries of energy infrastructure like the Dakota Access Pipeline coming online. Landowners in the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation came together in 2014 to lease some 200,000 acres of their land for oil and gas exploration.
But the extent to which the tribal community – some of whom are opposing the Dakota Access project – benefit from energy production and infrastructure has not been discussed. Federal disbursements are issued annually for revenue generated by energy production on Federal and American Indian lands. In 2014, tribes received $1.1 billion from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
A 2014 Department of Interior release notes that: The $1.1 billion disbursed to 34 American Indian Tribes and more than 34,000 individual Indian mineral owners for resources held for them in trust or restricted status represents an increase of more than $200 million over FY 2013 disbursements that totaled $932.9 million. This increase is attributed primarily to increasing oil production from the Ft. Berthold Reservation in North Dakota.
And the long history of the Standing Rock tribe’s involvement with fossil fuel development: Oil and gas exploration at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation is not limited to the 21st century either. The tribe and its members have benefitted financially from selling mineral rights since at least the 70s. This fact is confirmed by a 1978 report co-written by representatives from the U.S. Bureau of Mines and the South Dakota Geological Survey which states:
More than 16,000 acres of tribal and allotted lands have been leased for oil and gas. Chevron Oil Co. is the major lease holder with oil and gas leases on 13,112 acres of tribal and allotted lands. Chevron’s leases on private, government, tribal, and allotted lands in Corson and Sioux Counties total approximately 380,000 acres. These leases are for periods of 5 and 10 years and are due to expire in October 1980.
I’m assuming they are riding their horses to DC to protest.
May a diseased methane blast appear under all your houses.