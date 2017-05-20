No, US Shale Drillers Have Not Won A War With OPEC

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
If the current state of the U.S. upstream oil and gas industry is what an industry looks like when it has “won” a war, then let’s not have any more wars, OK?
But that’s exactly what some in the energy-related news media would have you believe: that the U.S. shale industry has succeeded in staring down the OPEC cartel’s effort to put it out of business and emerged victorious. Several readers contacted me and ask me if that was not in fact the bottom line of the piece I posted last Friday, titled “OPEC Still Fundamentally Misunderstands U.S. Oil Industry.”
Well, no, that was not the point, but since some took it that way, I guess a fuller explanation is in order.
The point of that previous piece – one of the main points, anyway – was that the U.S. shale industry had survived fairly intact from an effort to kill it off. Still standing three years after the assault began, the industry is now leaner , more efficient, able to extract much higher volumes of oil from the same formations than it had been, and better equipped to withstand any future shocks, whether naturally occurring or artificially derived.
But, as pointed out at the top of this story, this new status quo has come at a tremendous cost. Add to that cost the fact that companies that were hugely profitable during the decade leading up to 2014, as the shale boom came into full fruition, now struggle to show a profit after having suffered through two-plus years of heavy losses, and you begin to see the price that has been paid. The industry is currently back up and running on sort of a normal basis, but this “new normal” is not remotely the same as the old normal.
Then there is the fact that one side “wins” any war when the other side has been vanquished from the field of battle. If OPEC was the “enemy” in this war, well, OPEC still stands, doesn’t it? Yes, it is diminished in terms of its ability to exert its will over the global oil markets. Yes, some of its member countries are suffering heightened social unrest as a result of having lost so much GDP due to the collapse in crude oil prices. And yes, Saudi Arabia has already surrendered much of the market share it initially gained during 2015 and 2016 in its current efforts to re-balance supply and demand, and will most likely have to surrender even more of that market share in order to fully balance the market.
All of that is true, and more. But OPEC still stands, just as the U.S. shale industry still stands.
I have personally interviewed and spoken with senior executives at more than a dozen U.S. upstream and service companies over the past six months, and get the sense that, given the choice, each and every one of them would be more than happy to be able to go back to early 2014 and take a do-over in this “war” with OPEC. I suspect that the oil ministers in Saudi Arabia and most other OPEC member nations – not to mention Russia, Mexico and other major non-OPEC producing countries – would be very happy to take a do-over as well.
If you want a movie analogy for this epic battle between OPEC and U.S. shale, think of the final scene of the first “Rocky” film: both fighters beaten and battered, blood spilled all over the ring, Apollo Creed barely able to raise his hands over his head after being declared the “winner” by the judges. As the two opponents embrace each other in respect, Apollo Creed tells Rocky, “Ain’t gonna be no rematch.”
Where the oil war is concerned, there ain’t gonna be no do-overs, either. The market is where it is, and hopefully more sensible decision-making will prevail going forward.
There are no winners here. Don’t let anyone kid you otherwise.
brent on Sat, 20th May 2017 8:04 pm
uh oh facts what happened to all the good feels?
Anonymouse on Sat, 20th May 2017 8:14 pm
RolFL, more opec-tired-to-ruin-the-uS-frakers bullstein from wall street. Had ‘opec’ (read saudi arabia) actually tried this, the uS would have militarily invaded and occupied ‘Saudi’ Arabia long ago.
Instead, president hair-piece, speaking on behalf of the uS oil cartel and arms manufacturers, just agreed to sell the sauds 100 billion+ worth of over-priced amerikan weapons. Not something the uS would do for a ‘hostile’ regime that supposedly was trying to intentionally undermine one of amerikas most favored and powerful corporate entities.
I guess you look at this another way too, amerika finally found a war it could actually ‘win’.
DMyers on Sat, 20th May 2017 10:26 pm
Forbes Meets Doomstead Diner?
Surprisingly dark, considering the source.
Sad thing, the finale leaves one groping for a handle on the message. “…hopefully more sensible decision-making will prevail going forward.” [quoting from the article]
More sensible than what? A market gone haywire isn’t really a decision making issue. It is what it is, as the author admits in the midst of this.
Everyone is yearning for the past, as in 2014. Bullshit with that. 1969 would be even better, if you’re going to wish for the impossible, but let’s make it 1964 and hope to touch down at the Electric Kool-aid Acid Test.
No, shale ain’t all that. Stop the shale hype, and let’s get back to real oil, if you know what I mean. Playing liquification agent to the tar sands is a noble destiny for shale oil, but OPEC has the stuff that really fuels modern civilization. Please, stop confusing the two.
rockman on Sat, 20th May 2017 10:44 pm
D – “Playing liquification agent to the tar sands is a noble destiny for shale oil, but OPEC has the stuff that really fuels modern civilization. Please, stop confusing the two.”
In reality the condensate production from our shales is just as critical for our refining industry. Without the light oils we would be refining our domestic heavy oils and imports…including those from OPEC. US refineries don’t crack heavy or light oils: they refine BLENDED OIL with a very narrow range of 31° to 33° API. Before the shale boom we had to import large volumes of light oils to make those blends. And the Canadian oil sands? Even though they use light oil to make a blend so it can be pumped dilbit is still only around 23° API. IOW before it’s run thru a refinery even more condensate has to be added to it to get to the necessary 32° API gravity.
Either produced from our shales or imported our refineries are dependent on the very light oils.
DMyers on Sun, 21st May 2017 12:08 am
Rockman,
If we had to pay you for the education, you’d be a rich man. But you don’t dispute that shale oil is a light condensate. This is in contrast to what I choose to call, “real oil”.
I’m not going to debate you on anything, Rockman, as you’d kick my ass in minute, so I’ll focus on our agreement. Shale is a light condensate, used for the purpose of processing heavier, otherwise worthless, forms of oil. So, shale oil is not the oil that Jed Clampett saw bubbling out of the ground when he fired that fateful shot into a hillside in Arkansas. It isn’t black gold. Rather, it’s champagne.
The last time someone asked me, “you want some black gold or a glass of champagne?” I opted for black gold. It happened, however, that this black gold had been alchemically produced from champagne. So, the whole thing can get complicated.
All I’m advocating, Rockmahni
is fair labeling. If it’s oil, it’s oil. But if it’s an oil processing agent, then it’s that instead. Forgive the anal-ity.