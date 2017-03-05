Libya’s Biggest Oil Port Shut, Crude Output Cut on Clashes

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Libya halted exports from its two of biggest oil ports and reduced production from some fields after clashes threatened to reverse the North African country’s progress in reviving crude output and sales.
Shipments from Es Sider, the country’s largest oil port, and Ras Lanuf, its third-biggest, have been suspended until the security situation improves and workers return to the facilities, Jadalla Alaokali, a board member of Libya’s National Oil Corp., said by phone.
Production from fields feeding Es Sider and Ras Lanuf has been reduced and output may be cut further if the ports remain shut and the situation doesn’t improve soon, he said, without specifying the amount of the decrease.
The Benghazi Defense Brigades, a militia not allied to the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, seized the Es Sider terminal on Friday, according to people with knowledge of matter, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media. The facility had previously been under the control of eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.
The clashes jeopardize a surge in Libya’s oil production to about 700,000 barrels a day after output and exports had resumed from Es Sider and other facilities previously blockaded by fighting between armed groups. Production in February was almost double the level of a year ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Libya holds Africa’s largest crude reserves.
NOC sees no need for now to declare force majeure, a legal status protecting a party from liability if it can’t fulfill a contract for reasons beyond its control, Alaokali said.
The number of workers at Es Sider’s facilities has been kept to a minimum due to the fighting, and the rest of the staff have been evacuated, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.
“We are against any actions that could damage the oil infrastructure in the country including oil fields, pipelines, ports, plants and other petroleum facilities,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement posted Saturday night on the company’s website.
Libya has been boosting its oil production, resuming shipments from key ports after months of conflict. The more it pumps, the greater the pressure on other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb supply in order to eliminate a global oil glut. Libya produced 1.6 million barrels a day before a 2011 revolt sparked fighting that prompted investors to withdraw.
Cloggie on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 7:28 am
Libya was a prosperous country under Kadaffi, until somebody decided that the country needed to be thrown into chaos, because that country steered a course independent of the West. Can’t have that. So who was that person?
Bernard Levy.
http://fpif.org/ripped-from-hillarys-emails-french-plot-to-overthrow-gaddafi-and-help-itself-to-libyas-oil/
http://www.france24.com/en/20120606-libyan-war-brought-you-bernard-henri-levy-sarkozy-clinton-obama
We don’t want to go too deep into the background of this Levy fella and his buddy Sarkozy (nick “Sarko the American”), because that would only feed unwanted fanciful conspiracy theories.
Sarko got his nick…
http://newsfeed.time.com/2010/12/01/wikileaks-revelation-how-sarkozy-became-american/
…because he broke with the traditional Gaullist anti-Anglo foreign policy and turned towards America. One has to wonder why that was… until you dig into Sarko’s ethnic background.
joe on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 10:18 am
Yeah, France was doing just fine as it quickly became an African and Arab enclave. France is really doing great as a beacon of liberalism and religious tolerance. ‘ Now if we can just unjam our batons from the isis supporters butts……’
Sarky was at best a realist.
Boat on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 10:23 am
Clog,
Kadiffi among others chose to fund and kill friends and allies of the US. This puts them on the fast track to conflict. Stick with trade and you will be ok.
________________________________________ on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 10:34 am
Love it. Die muzfucks die. Now if only this spread to the US and EU.
joe on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 10:35 am
The EUSSR, can’t solve it’s energy problem. But getting rid of Gaddafi had nothing to do with oil and everything to do with the PNAC agenda which has totally failed to either destroy Muslim resistence or ensure democracy. People are totally missing to role that religion is playing, Tony Blair is a convert to Roman Catholicsm, he’s not playing games, this dude was the reason American foreign policy got any traction during the Bush years, a day what’s Bush, a fucking born-again wing-nut waiting to be ‘taken up’. These people want to provoke the apocalypse and the likes of Teresa May and Brexit is an effort to flee from Babylon and it’s tower of multilingual multiculturalism. It’s religion and we stupid fools who just want to eat and fuck and live our lives in peace don’t count at all.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 4:50 pm
You can’t win if you don’t play, Joe.