Libya Oil Output Rebounds as Sharara, Feel Fields Restarted

Page added on April 30, 2017
Libya’s crude production rebounded to more than 700,000 barrels a day as the OPEC member’s biggest oil field and another deposit in its western region resumed pumping after a halt.
The Sharara field is currently producing 216,400 barrels a day, while the El Feel, or Elephant, deposit is pumping 26,500 and is expected to boost output further, Jadalla Alaokali, a board member at the National Oil Corp., said Sunday by phone. Crude from Sharara started flowing to the Zawiya refinery after the port of Zawiya re-opened last week following a three-week closure. El Feel, idled since April 2015, also restarted last week.
Clashes between armed groups and closures of fields have disrupted output as the country with Africa’s largest crude reserves struggles to revive its most important industry. Fighting in early March led to the closing of two of Libya’s main oil terminals, forcing a number of fields to stop pumping. The ports have since reopened. Libya pumped as much as 1.6 million barrels a day before an uprising in 2011 led to a plunge in output and is currently one of the smallest producers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The pipeline carrying Sharara crude to the Zawiya refinery was blocked in early April just one week after it reopened, halting production at the field. Sharara is operated by a joint venture between the NOC and Repsol SA, Total SA, OMV AG and Statoil ASA. It has a capacity of 330,000 barrels a day and was pumping 200,000, the NOC said on April 4.
El Feel, operated by a joint venture between Eni SpA and NOC, has a capacity of 90,000 barrels a day. El Feel couldn’t resume production until Sharara was restarted because Sharara helps to supply electricity to El Feel.
Separately, authorities captured two tankers that were attempting to smuggle fuel from Libya and detained their crews after an exchange of gunfire, according to Ayoub Qassem, spokesman for the country’s naval forces. The coast guard seized the vessels on Thursday off the Sidi Said area west of the capital Tripoli, Qassem said. The first tanker held about 3,330 tons of diesel in its tanks, and the other had 300 tons, he said.
6 Comments on "Libya Oil Output Rebounds as Sharara, Feel Fields Restarted"
Jef on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 5:39 pm
What France, NATO and most definitely the US did to Libya represents the greatest crime against humanity in the modern era.
Everyone wonders why Africa, with all of its natural resources is ground zero for starvation, malnutrition, genocide, corruption, in general all of the worst mankind has to offer and all you need to do is study the Libya situation, before and after.
Then go out and PARTY!!!!
onlooker on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 5:42 pm
http://www.globalresearch.ca/libya-ten-things-about-gaddafi-they-dont-want-you-to-know/5414289
Libya: Ten Things About Gaddafi They Don’t Want You to Know
Cloggie on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 11:08 pm
Jef & onlooker, don’t make the lose hound angry. He is one of the last “the empire can do no harm” adepts and the #1 imperialist on this board, all under a humanitarian pretext of course.
Boat on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 11:44 pm
Don’t you guys know the winners get to write history, not wanna be global powers like Gaddifi. He tried to punch way above his weight class and got knocked out. Look up Quatars role leading up to the UN/17 nation coalition. you may find that’s where the money and arms came from. Large chunks of the country had already been taken before the 17 member coalition started bombing.
Anonymouse on Mon, 1st May 2017 1:09 am
Gaddfifi wasn’t ‘knocked out’ retard. He was murdered. A murder that was ordered and directed by ‘your’ government. The rest of your retard post does not merit any further comment, it is that worthless, (like all your comments basically).
You are trying to punch above your mental weight and class boatietard, which is easy to do when your brain weighs about the same as a walnut.
GregT on Mon, 1st May 2017 1:11 am
“Don’t you guys know the winners get to write history, not wanna be global powers like Gaddafi.”
History is written by those who are more proficient at mass murder Boat. No matter how you like to spin it, murder is wrong.