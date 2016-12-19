Libya Halts Relaunch of Oil Production at Western Fields

Libya’s National Oil Co. has for now stopped the relaunch of production at oil fields in the country’s west, Libyan officials said Sunday, after a militia threatened to block the petroleum from reaching the market. The aborted restart is a blow for Libya’s oil industry, which has been counting on the country’s big western fields to kick-start its comeback. A pipeline that can transport over 400,000 barrels a day from two western fields had partly reopened on Wednesday , but efforts to send that oil to coastal ports are now off, oil officials said. Oil traders are closely watching Libyan output. The country is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, but it was exempted from the cartel’s recent deal to cut production because its output has been disrupted in […]

