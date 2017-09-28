It’s Been A Tough Week For Peak Oil Theorists

In news that is certain to upset adherents to the never-dying cult of Peak Oil, IHS Markit released a study on Sept. 25 indicating that, per their analysis of data from more than 440,000 oil wells in the Permian Basin, the basin still has somewhere between 60 and 70 billion barrels of producible oil to give up in coming years. That’s not exactly the “near-infinite resource” view of the Permian held by Allen Gilmer and his staff at DrillingInfo, but it certainly supports the notion that the basin will remain a very active area for oil and gas development for decades to come.

“The Permian Basin is America’s super basin in terms of its oil and gas production history, and for operators, it presents a significant variety of stacked targets that are profitable at today’s oil prices,” Prithiraj Chungkham, director of unconventional resources for IHS, said in the statement.

The IHS Markit study is the latest in a string of resource estimates in the past year that have produced a growing understanding of the true magnitude of the resource in place in the Permian. Last November, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) issued its own resource estimate that a single formation in the Permian, the Wolfcamp Shale, contains 20 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil, by far the largest such estimate ever issued for any single formation by the USGS. Most in the industry understand that this is actually a conservative resource estimate because USGS limits its resource assessments to reserves that are producible using current technology. Given that technology advances in the oil and gas industry every day, such estimates, while useful markers, are out of date before they are even released.

The IHS Markit study advances the knowledge base for the Permian resource by using a completely different method, one that does not limit its resource estimation by tying it to current technology. “Using a new technology we developed, we’ve leveraged our proprietary IHS Markit interpreted formation-tops data to identify accurate formations for completion intervals on hundreds of thousands of wells, and the results change the game for this basin and for geologists’ interpretations,” said John Roberts, executive director, global subsurface content operations at IHS Markit. “It has significantly changed our understanding of the extent of many formations in the Permian Basin and the potential of those formations to yield additional hydrocarbons.”

To put all these huge numbers in context, the largest-producing oilfield ever discovered in the United States of America, Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay field, has produced roughly 12 billion barrels of oil since its first production in 1977. Thus, the conservative USGS estimate of a single formation within the Permian Basin pegs its potential at more than one and a half Prudhoe Bays, and the IHS Markit study finds that the Permian will ultimately yield five Prudhoe Bays. It’s not “infinite,” but that is a lot of Prudhoe Bays yet to be produced.

To be fair to the Peak Oil die-hards ― something I always hate to do ― their theory du jour focuses not on their previous claim that the world was about to run out of oil supply, since no one can make such a silly claim without being laughed out of the room anymore, but on “peak demand”: the claim that the world is always right at the precipice of a dramatic drop in demand for petroleum.

This week brought them bad news on that front as well as the International Energy Agency (IEA) was forced to revise its estimated increase in global demand upward, from 1.4 million bopd to 1.6 million bopd. This marks the third consecutive year in which the IEA has had to make such an upward revision in this annual estimate as the OECD and developing nations around the globe continue to find the need for plentiful, inexpensive energy sources, a demand that petroleum products are best able to fill.

Janet Kong, BP’s regional CEO for supply and trading for the eastern hemisphere, told the S&P Global Platts APPEC conference in Singapore on Tuesday that her company, which has a strong history of accuracy on such matters, now thinks the increase in global demand for 2017 could even reach 1.7 million bopd.

Peak Oil theory, in all of its various contortions, has been consistently wrong for more than a century now. But it will always have its adherents, just based on the belief that, given that oil is a finite resource and the globe is moving to renewable fuels and electric cars, sooner or later the theory will have to be right. At which point, the surviving prophets of Peak Oil will all be able to raise their finger in the air and shout: “Ah-hah! Told you so!”

The news this week indicates that they’ll all have to live significantly longer in order to enjoy that moment.

Forbes