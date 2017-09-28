It’s Been A Tough Week For Peak Oil Theorists

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
In news that is certain to upset adherents to the never-dying cult of Peak Oil, IHS Markit released a study on Sept. 25 indicating that, per their analysis of data from more than 440,000 oil wells in the Permian Basin, the basin still has somewhere between 60 and 70 billion barrels of producible oil to give up in coming years. That’s not exactly the “near-infinite resource” view of the Permian held by Allen Gilmer and his staff at DrillingInfo, but it certainly supports the notion that the basin will remain a very active area for oil and gas development for decades to come.
“The Permian Basin is America’s super basin in terms of its oil and gas production history, and for operators, it presents a significant variety of stacked targets that are profitable at today’s oil prices,” Prithiraj Chungkham, director of unconventional resources for IHS, said in the statement.
The IHS Markit study is the latest in a string of resource estimates in the past year that have produced a growing understanding of the true magnitude of the resource in place in the Permian. Last November, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) issued its own resource estimate that a single formation in the Permian, the Wolfcamp Shale, contains 20 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil, by far the largest such estimate ever issued for any single formation by the USGS. Most in the industry understand that this is actually a conservative resource estimate because USGS limits its resource assessments to reserves that are producible using current technology. Given that technology advances in the oil and gas industry every day, such estimates, while useful markers, are out of date before they are even released.
The IHS Markit study advances the knowledge base for the Permian resource by using a completely different method, one that does not limit its resource estimation by tying it to current technology. “Using a new technology we developed, we’ve leveraged our proprietary IHS Markit interpreted formation-tops data to identify accurate formations for completion intervals on hundreds of thousands of wells, and the results change the game for this basin and for geologists’ interpretations,” said John Roberts, executive director, global subsurface content operations at IHS Markit. “It has significantly changed our understanding of the extent of many formations in the Permian Basin and the potential of those formations to yield additional hydrocarbons.”
To put all these huge numbers in context, the largest-producing oilfield ever discovered in the United States of America, Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay field, has produced roughly 12 billion barrels of oil since its first production in 1977. Thus, the conservative USGS estimate of a single formation within the Permian Basin pegs its potential at more than one and a half Prudhoe Bays, and the IHS Markit study finds that the Permian will ultimately yield five Prudhoe Bays. It’s not “infinite,” but that is a lot of Prudhoe Bays yet to be produced.
To be fair to the Peak Oil die-hards ― something I always hate to do ― their theory du jour focuses not on their previous claim that the world was about to run out of oil supply, since no one can make such a silly claim without being laughed out of the room anymore, but on “peak demand”: the claim that the world is always right at the precipice of a dramatic drop in demand for petroleum.
This week brought them bad news on that front as well as the International Energy Agency (IEA) was forced to revise its estimated increase in global demand upward, from 1.4 million bopd to 1.6 million bopd. This marks the third consecutive year in which the IEA has had to make such an upward revision in this annual estimate as the OECD and developing nations around the globe continue to find the need for plentiful, inexpensive energy sources, a demand that petroleum products are best able to fill.
Janet Kong, BP’s regional CEO for supply and trading for the eastern hemisphere, told the S&P Global Platts APPEC conference in Singapore on Tuesday that her company, which has a strong history of accuracy on such matters, now thinks the increase in global demand for 2017 could even reach 1.7 million bopd.
Peak Oil theory, in all of its various contortions, has been consistently wrong for more than a century now. But it will always have its adherents, just based on the belief that, given that oil is a finite resource and the globe is moving to renewable fuels and electric cars, sooner or later the theory will have to be right. At which point, the surviving prophets of Peak Oil will all be able to raise their finger in the air and shout: “Ah-hah! Told you so!”
The news this week indicates that they’ll all have to live significantly longer in order to enjoy that moment.
9 Comments on "It’s Been A Tough Week For Peak Oil Theorists"
Mick on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:15 pm
Wow this article was written by Forbes we all know how honest they are so it must be true. Who would of though that there was 70billon barrels hiding under that rock in the permian .Oh well us theorist will have to find something else to do with our time now
dave thompson on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:26 pm
This article reeks of snark. Anyone who seriously understands “peak oil” and follows the current oil market production numbers overall knows conventional oil has peaked and the current total tabulations of total crude and condensate are made up to make the system look like it goes on forever.
Ghung on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:27 pm
“…the Permian Basin, the basin still has somewhere between 60 and 70 billion barrels of producible oil to give up in coming years.”
Gosh, that’s sounds like a lot. About 2 whole years (and change) of global consumption at current rates. Of course, they mention increasing consumption, globally….
Anyway, I’ve never been much of a ‘Peak Oil cultist’. More of a Peak Everything cultist who doesn’t focus on time-frames much when contemplating the inevitable.
MASTERMIND on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:35 pm
Fake News!
Citi CEO warns of oil shortages coming as soon as 2018
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-25/citi-says-get-ready-for-an-oil-squeeze-than-an-opec-supply-surge
coffeeguyzz on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:37 pm
… And, really, this is only a part of the hydrocarbon story.
Applying unconventional extraction techniques to the known, vast natgas formations in the US will provide copious amounts of fuel for generations to come.
Continuing advances in alternate power generation (thorium, fusion, etc) coupled with products such as graphene, techniques like 3D printing/manufacturing assure that humanity will always posses the potential to offer a better tomorrow for their progeny.
Anti capitalists, hydrocarbon-loathers, American haters, doomers and Malthusians of all stripes will never accept the hope for a better tomorrow as their venom-fueled psyches will not allow it.
Keep an eye out on South Australia in the coming weeks, doomers. No juice for them on hot summer days.
New England is in lock step right behind as the cold winds of autumn show the folly of shunning natgas for their electricity generation.
Rest assured those of us who closely follow these affairs will inform the much wider audience of the self destructive consequences of allowing know nothing, morbidly guilt ridden “experts” to direct society wide destruction under the guise of Saving the Planet.
Please let the door hit you in your collective asses as you fall down the chute of history, forevermore bearing the most abject, deservedly earned ridicule and scorn.
Ghung on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:44 pm
That was entertaining, coffeeguyzz. One could almost take you seriously.
Mick on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:49 pm
Hey speed racer we can stop burning them sofas now . We got bitchslaped good by Forbes but the good news is there’s sh@&t loads of cheap black goo we can use instead now and the smoke will still look the same a win win.!
MASTERMIND on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 3:54 pm
Conventional Oil Peaked in 2006 –IEA-EIA-NATURE-ENERGY
http://imgur.com/a/uCz7V
http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v481/n7382/full/481433a.html
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0360544213009420
New Oil discoveries by scientists have been declining since 1965 and last year was the lowest in history –IEA
http://imgur.com/a/W60yn
We have been draining our oil reserves by consuming more oil than we discover since the 1980’s – ASPO
http://imgur.com/a/uJ0Rg
HSBC Global Bank warns 80% of the worlds conventional fields are declining and world oil shortages by 2020
https://www.research.hsbc.com/R/24/vzchQwb
Joe Clarkson on Thu, 28th Sep 2017 4:23 pm
IHS Markit is just talking up their book. How can they sell their proprietary survey info on how to “identify accurate formations for completion intervals on hundreds of thousands of wells” unless there is a bonanza of oil to be recovered?
And note that this bonanza is not limited to that which is “technically recoverable”, much less economically recoverable. One could say the same thing about the 1.8 trillion barrels of oil in the Wind River kerogen deposits. I expect IHS Markit to tout that ‘discovery’ sooner or later.